As the Oakland Athletics approach their final game at the historic Oakland Coliseum, fans are trying to take some memories with them. A couple of fans took that idea very literally when they removed a pair of seats and tried to carry them out of the stadium.

After Oakland's 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, two fans tried to walk out with their seats. A viral video showed the fans lifting the uprooted seats victoriously while everyone else in the section cheered.

You have to admire the commitment of those fans, who presumably had to do some work in order to get those seats out of the concrete.

Unfortunately for those fans, their efforts were in vain. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the A's confirmed that the video was real, and those fans were stopped before they left the Coliseum. The seats were also returned to their original location.

Over the next couple of days, A's fans will try to cherish the memories made at the Oakland Coliseum, but they may stop short of taking apart the stadium piece-by-piece. The A's have another game against the Rangers on Wednesday, and their Oakland farewell will be the final game of the series on Thursday night.