The Dodgers hosted the Cardinals on Wednesday evening in Dodger Stadium. The Cardinals managed to grab the quick lead with a run in the top of the first. Those good vibes for the road team wouldn't linger for long. The Dodgers put a whopping 11-spot on the Cards in the bottom half.

One might recall the Dodgers scoring 11 runs in the first inning during Game 3 the 2020 NLCS. Generally, franchise records are reserved for regular-season play only, however, and this is a record for the Los Angeles Dodgers (via MLB Stats).

The previous L.A. record for runs in an inning was 10, which they pulled off on June 28, 1969. The franchise record is 15, which happened when they were the Brooklyn Dodgers in 11952 (via Eric Stephen).

Also, Cody Bellinger had six RBI in the inning and that sets a Dodgers franchise record (also via Stephen).

Here's the blow-by-blow account:

The baserunning gaffe by the Dodgers jobbed Lux out of what should've been ruled a double. Anyway, back to it.

Zach McKinstry singled, scoring Taylor and Lux (note that Bellinger scored in the highlight you just watched, so it's now 6-1

Walker Buehler struck out on a foul bunt. That's one out and it was the pitcher.

Betts singled home McKinstry.

Muncy flied out. That's two.

Turner walked to load the bases. Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez was mercifully removed in favor of reliever Jake Woodford.

Bellinger hit a grand slam:

The following batter was Taylor and he lined out to finally end the inning.

The Dodgers entered play at 32-23, good for third in the NL West and back two games of the Giants, who are off Wednesday.

The Cardinals were 31-24, second place in the NL Central and a half-game back of the Cubs, who already won on Wednesday.