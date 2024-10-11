Guardians vs. Tigers score: Cleveland hangs on to win, send ALDS home for decisive Game 5

The do-or-die game will be hosted Saturday at Progressive Field

The Cleveland Guardians' offense had gone dormant since Game 1 of the ALDS and if the bats didn't wake up from their slumber, they'd be headed home for the winter. They did just enough in Game 4, in rather dramatic fashion, to pull it off. With the 5-4 win over the upstart Tigers, the Guardians have sent this series back to Cleveland and staved off elimination. That snaps an 11-game postseason streak of the Guardians losing an elimination game, dating back to the 1997 World Series.

Fry comes through in the clutch

The big blow of the game -- and, if the Guardians win Game 5, the series -- came off the bat of All-Star utility man David Fry. It was a 3-2 Tigers lead in the top of the seventh with two outs and one runner on base. Fry pinch hit for Kyle Manzardo and faced Tigers' Swiss Army Knife pitcher Beau Brieske. And boom, the entire complexion of the series changed: 

This was the first go-ahead home run by a pinch hitter in Guardians playoff history, per MLB.com. Further, this is the second time in Cleveland franchise history a player in the seventh inning or later, facing elimination, homered. The other? Albert Belle, who hit a grand slam in Game 3 of the 1996 ALDS (via ESPN). 

The Guardians had Hunter Gaddis in the game with Tim Herrin and Emmanuel Clase still available, too, from their stable of stud relievers. The trio brought it home for the Guardians, sending them home. 

J-Ram back on track? 

Guardians superstar José Ramírez was 1 for 11 in the series -- and the one hit could have been ruled an error -- before clubbing a solo home run Thursday to take the 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning. It had to be nice for the Guardians to see him get on track there. They'll need him to continue that in Game 5. 

Questionable Vogt decision?

After the Ramírez homer in the fifth to give the Guardians the lead, starter Tanner Bibee went back out there and was immediately greeted with a game-tying homer by Zach McKinstry. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt then pulled Bibee from the game. Reliever Cade Smith was already warmed up, begging the question: Why did Bibee start the fifth inning? This was an elimination game for the Guardians and there was no room for error. 

The Guardians came back to win, so we can slap the ol' "all's well that ends well" label on this one, but it was a head scratcher to try to squeeze another out or two from the starter with a one-run lead while the season was on the line. 

Tigers kept coming

This shouldn't be a surprise given everything we've seen from the Tigers since early in August, but they kept fighting. The Guardians took a 1-0 lead in the first and the Tigers tied it in the second. Then there was the McKinstry homer that followed the Ramírez homer to again tie the game. Then the Tigers took the lead in the sixth against the extremely-tough Smith/Gaddis duo. They got a baserunner in the seventh too. 

In the eighth, there was a major threat. Against Herrin, Riley Greene singled and then Wenceel Pérez came through with a one-out single. That forced Vogt to go to Clase for a five-out save, a similar situation in which he coughed up a three-run homer in Game 2. This time, he worked out of it despite giving up a run in the ninth.

Up next: Game 5

The series shifts back to Progressive Field and it'll be rocking, as Cleveland does. On the mound, expect a rematch of Game 2 with presumptive Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal getting the ball for the Tigers while Matthew Boyd goes for the Guardians. 

Skubal figures to get deep into the game, like he did in seven scoreless innings in Game 2. Boyd likely won't have a long leash, but the Guardians have that excellent bullpen and there's a day off between Games 4 and 5. 

The best bet here is a very well-pitched game where runs are at a premium. Then again, the way this postseason has gone for all of Major League Baseball, who knows?

Updating Live
(56)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Guardians win, force Game 5

The Cleveland Guardians have staved off elimination with a dramatic 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. Game 5 will take place in Cleveland Saturday. It'll be the night game if the Yankees win tonight. If the Royals win, this one will be in the afternoon, in all likelihood. The Tigers were seven outs away from closing this down, but David Fry played hero for the Guardians. 

Tarik Skubal will start for the Tigers. Matthew Boyd likely starts for the Guardians. 

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 1:13 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 9:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

5-4

A groundout cuts it to one, but no one is on base.

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 1:12 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 9:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Meadows grounds out, Malloy goes to third. 

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 1:11 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 9:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Good start for the Tigers!

Justyn-Henry Malloy with a pinch hit double. The tying run comes to the plate in the form of Parker Meadows, who has enough power to tie this thing.

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 1:10 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 9:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bottom nine

Tigers need two to tie, three to win and clinch.

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 1:10 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 9:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The squeeze is open!

It was the safety squeeze (unfortunately the suicide squeeze basically is extinct at the MLB level these days) from Fry to give the Guardians a 5-3 lead.

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 1:05 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 9:05 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Guardians looking to tack on

With one out, Brayan Rocchio singles and then Steven Kwan follows with a single. Runners at the corners for Fry and J-Ram. 

Kwan had an absolutely miserable second half after an outstanding first half. He's now 8 for 16 this series. 

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 1:02 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 9:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Onto the ninth

Clase gets a groundout and strikeout.

It is 4-3 Guardians, who are looking to force a Game 5.

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 12:53 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Kerry Carpenter is out of the game, by the way.

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 12:51 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Two on and here comes Clase

Wenceel Pérez singles to left and the Tigers have the tying runner in scoring position and go-ahead run on base. The best closer in baseball, Emmanuel Clase, is coming in with one out in the eighth. It's 4-3 Guardians.

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 12:49 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Leadoff single in eighth

Tim Herrin in for the Guardians. All-Star Tigers outfielder Riley Greene singles. 

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 12:46 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Strike three

Onto the eighth! The Guardians lead 4-3.

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 12:34 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Two-out baserunner for Tigers

Rookie Jace Jung walks with two outs in the seventh. The Guardians still have Emmanuel Clase and Tim Herrin available. It's 4-3 Guardians.

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 12:32 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Guardians take the lead back

Wow, these playoffs have been collectively amazing with big, late hits and this series is no exception. The latest iteration is a two-out, two-run homer off the bat of All-Star utility man David Fry. 

The Guardians were just seven outs away from elimination. It's a brand new ballgame. And maybe brand new series?

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 12:23 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tigers take lead

With two outs, Wenceel Pérez places a blooper perfectly into no-man's land in left-center field between three defenders. Carpenter came around to score and give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. 

The Tigers now need to keep the Guardians off the board for three more innings to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2013. Some insurance wouldn't hurt, of course. 

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 12:08 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Hunter Gaddis comes in to trouble

Cade Smith recorded a strikeout after Carpenter's single, but then walked Riley Greene. Hunter Gaddis comes on for the Guardians. The Tigers have runners on first and second with one out. In the regular season, Gaddis inherited 18 runners and six came home to score. He's looking for a zero here, as it is tied 2-2 and the Guardians have to win to avoid elimination.

Matt Snyder
October 11, 2024, 12:02 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 8:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Leadoff single for Tigers in sixth

Kerry Carpenter, the Game 2 hero, starts things off.

Matt Snyder
October 10, 2024, 11:58 PM
Oct. 10, 2024, 7:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tigers strike right back

Leading off the bottom of the fifth, Zach McKinstry hits an opposite-field home run to tie the game, 2-2. 

An interesting item of consideration here is Cade Smith was ready to come into the game for the Guardians and it seems like manager Stephen Vogt wanted to just get another out or two with Tanner Bibee. Instead, Smith enters the game immediately after the home run and now it's a tie game. 

It is now officially a battle of the bullpens and both are very good ones.

Matt Snyder
October 10, 2024, 11:40 PM
Oct. 10, 2024, 7:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ramírez puts Guardians up 2-1

José Ramírez came into his fifth inning at-bat against Tyler Holton just 1 for 11 on the series. His second knock of the ALDS was a big one: a solo home run that gives the Guardians a 2-1 lead at the halfway mark of this game. 

Take a look:

Ramírez's home run comes after the Tigers made a pitching change to begin the fifth. Reese Olson had been effective through four frames, but A.J. Hinch elected to send out Tyler Holton for the fifth. 

Remember, the Guardians must win tonight to force a Game 5 and keep their season alive. Otherwise, the Tigers advance to the ALCS.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyler Holton is in for the Tigers. Olson gave them four.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Heading to the fifth

Score remains 1-1. First to two might just take this one.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Guardians bullpen

Cade Smith is up, so their stable of four elite relievers are armed and ready. They could use a lead, though. The Guardians haven't had one since Game 1 ended.

Matt Snyder
October 10, 2024, 11:24 PM
Oct. 10, 2024, 7:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Greene singles to begin the bottom of the fourth. We'll see if Detroit can break the tie here.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Add another half inning to the books. Still 1-1 here in Game 4. Tigers a win from the ALCS.

 
Pinned
Link copied

We're through three innings. Still 1-1.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The 12-6 breaker is the most aesthetically pleasing pitch in ball. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

We love a good 12-6 breaking ball, don't we, friends?

Dayn Perry
October 10, 2024, 11:07 PM
Oct. 10, 2024, 7:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Guards have managed some traffic versus Reese Olson, but the big hit has eluded them thus far. 

Dayn Perry
October 10, 2024, 11:06 PM
Oct. 10, 2024, 7:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Still 1-1 through 2 1/2 frames.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tie game, but ...

The Tigers got a sac fly to tie the game, 1-1, but then lined into a double play to end the threat. I think you have to call that a net-negative for the Tigers after loading the bases with no out, to only score one run. Especially in a series like this with runs at such a premium, that actually hurts. 

Matt Snyder
October 10, 2024, 10:55 PM
Oct. 10, 2024, 6:55 pm EDT
