MLB All-Star Game 2018: Starting lineups revealed; Chris Sale vs. Max Scherzer repeat matchup
Here are the starting lineups for the 2018 Midsummer Classic
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place Tuesday night in Nationals Park at 8 p.m. ET. We already knew the starting position players, save for National League designated hitter, but we didn't know the lineups. After a reveal from each manager, we now know everything.
Visiting American League
- Mookie Betts, RF
- Jose Altuve, 2B
- Mike Trout, CF
- J.D. Martinez, DH
- Jose Ramirez, 3B
- Aaron Judge, LF
- Manny Machado, SS
- Jose Abreu, 1B
- Salvador Perez, C
SP: Chris Sale, Red Sox
This is the third straight All-Star Game start for Sale and that hasn't happened for anyone else since the 1950s (Lefty Gomez and Robin Roberts were the other two to do so). Pretty special.
Home National League
- Javier Baez, 2B
- Nolan Arenado, 3B
- Paul Goldschmidt, DH
- Freddie Freeman, 1B
- Matt Kemp, LF
- Bryce Harper, CF
- Nick Markakis, RF
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Willson Contreras, C
SP: Max Scherzer, Nationals
Scherzer vs. Sale was the starting pitching matchup last year, too. This is the first repeat matchup since the 1939 and 1940 Games with Red Ruffing and Paul Derringer
Get excited!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to know about 2018 Home Run Derby
Watch the baseballs fly on Monday night in the nation's capital
-
2018 Home Run Derby participants
The Home Run Derby is on Monday, July 16 in Nationals Park
-
Home Run Derby 2018 odds, players, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing daily fantasy sports
-
MLB Futures Game deserves better
The game is buried on a Sunday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT while 15 MLB games are in progress
-
3 pitchers teams should consider dealing
Here are three starting pitching options heading into the July 31 trade deadline
-
Rockies trade deadline shopping list
Will the Rockies make any moves before the July 31st trade deadline?