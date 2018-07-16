MLB All-Star Game 2018: Starting lineups revealed; Chris Sale vs. Max Scherzer repeat matchup

Here are the starting lineups for the 2018 Midsummer Classic

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place Tuesday night in Nationals Park at 8 p.m. ET. We already knew the starting position players, save for National League designated hitter, but we didn't know the lineups. After a reveal from each manager, we now know everything. 

Visiting American League

  1. Mookie Betts, RF
  2. Jose Altuve, 2B
  3. Mike Trout, CF
  4. J.D. Martinez, DH
  5. Jose Ramirez, 3B
  6. Aaron Judge, LF
  7. Manny Machado, SS
  8. Jose Abreu, 1B
  9. Salvador Perez, C
    SP: Chris Sale, Red Sox

This is the third straight All-Star Game start for Sale and that hasn't happened for anyone else since the 1950s (Lefty Gomez and Robin Roberts were the other two to do so). Pretty special. 

Home National League

  1. Javier Baez, 2B
  2. Nolan Arenado, 3B
  3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH
  4. Freddie Freeman, 1B
  5. Matt Kemp, LF
  6. Bryce Harper, CF
  7. Nick Markakis, RF
  8. Brandon Crawford, SS
  9. Willson Contreras, C
    SP: Max Scherzer, Nationals

Scherzer vs. Sale was the starting pitching matchup last year, too. This is the first repeat matchup since the 1939 and 1940 Games with Red Ruffing and Paul Derringer

Get excited! 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

