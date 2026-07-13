MLB Draft winners, losers, grades; Ranking the World Cup semifinalists

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⚾ Five things to know Monday

🏀 Do not miss this: NBA Summer League takeaways

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The first weekend of the NBA Las Vegas Summer League is complete, and it featured many of the top picks from this year's loaded draft class. We hardly even had to wait for the first AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson matchup of their professional careers since they squared off against each other on the event's opening day. That showdown lived up to the hype, but it was far from the only game we monitored over the Summer League's first few days.

For instance, we had our eyes on the Bulls and No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson, whom our Cameron Salerno said in his Summer League takeaways already looks like a star. Wilson racked up 35 points in his pro debut, good for the most of any rookie thus far.

Salerno: "What really stood out about Wilson's performance was the shooting. Wilson made the same number of 3-pointers, seven, in his summer league debut as he did during his entire freshman season at North Carolina. That was probably the biggest question mark about his offensive profile as a prospect. He was one of the best dunkers in college basketball and got to the free-throw line at a high clip, but becoming a threat from beyond the arc will make him even more dangerous."

It was not just the rookies who put on a show. A few second-year players also shined and looked like they might be on the verge of sophomore breakouts. A couple in particular who stood out: Joan Beringer of the Timberwolves and Egor Dёmin of the Nets.

🏈 College football wild cards, regression candidates

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The past few seasons of college football taught us to expect the unexpected from CFP contenders and dark horses. For every team that punched above its weight class, there was one that completely fell on its face. I'm looking at you, Penn State and Florida State. Since we've been preparing for the season for months at this point, we are well aware of which teams are the hardest to get a read on this time around.

Get to know 2026's wild card teams, which boast extremely high ceilings but also have some of the lowest floors in the Power Four.

Perhaps no team embodies the wild card moniker like Florida, which our Austin Nivison says could either be great or poor on both sides of the ball.

Nivison: "The Gators are the definition of a wild-card team. This is a relatively talented roster with some obvious question marks. Offensively, no one is doubting running back Jadan Baugh or the overall skill at the wide receiver position, but how good is Aaron Philo? He attempted just 102 passes at Georgia Tech, and Florida needs to find answers at offensive tackle in order to keep Philo upright."

A few perennial playoff hopefuls could be at risk of missing the postseason if they do not catch the right breaks. It is hard to picture a 12-team CFP without Ohio State, but the betting market indicates this Buckeyes squad is unlikely to match last year's 12 regular-season wins. Here are a few other regression candidates and their projected win totals:

Texas A&M: 8.5

8.5 BYU: 8.5

8.5 Oklahoma: 7.5

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏀 Summer League: Raptors vs. Pacers, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Summer League: Mavericks vs. Grizzlies, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Sparks at Dream, 7 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ MLB Home Run Derby, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏀 Summer League: Bulls vs. Jazz, 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Mercury at Lynx, 9 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 Summer League: Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers, 11 p.m. on ESPN2