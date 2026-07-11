MLB rumors: Yankees, Rays scouting catcher; Pirates, White Sox complete trade that impacts draft

Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline is still weeks away, and the standings remain a jumbled mess. Even so, certain contenders and likely sellers are already making plans for that important date on the MLB calendar. That means trade rumors continue to trickle in, especially now that we're well into July.

Saturday is no exception, and you can find the latest dose of trade talk just below.

Yankees scouting Twins catcher

Ryan Jeffers MIN • C • #27 BA 0.294 R 26 HR 7 RBI 26 View Profile

It's no secret that the Yankees need help at catcher leading up to the deadline. While teams are generally loath to make a midstream change at that crucial position, the Yankees are pretty desperate. This season, Yankee catchers -- meaning, mostly, Tyler Wells -- have combined to "hit" just .175/.252/.272. That's a massive production deficit, even by the standards of the premium position.

On that front, the Yankees had a scout at Friday night's Angels-Twins game to have a look at Minnesota catcher Ryan Jeffers, LaVelle E. Neal III reports. Jeffers went 1 for 4 with a double in his return from a hamate bone injury that had sidelined him since May 18. On the season, the 29-year-old Jeffers has a line of .294/.408/.540 with seven home runs in 38 games and more walks than strikeouts. For his career, Jeffers boasts an OPS+ of 109 across parts of seven MLB seasons. He's eligible for free agency this coming offseason.

It's not certain the Twins would be willing to trade him, given their proximity to both the top of the AL Central standings (three games out of first place) and the third AL wild card spot (one game back), but Jeffers would no doubt be a fit for the Yankees. The Rays were also on hand to scout Jeffers on Friday, Darren Wolfson reports.

Pirates, White Sox swing trade with draft implications

The Pirates on Friday evening acquired reserve infielder Jacob Gonzalez and lefty reliever Brandon Eisert from the White Sox in exchange for the 34th overall pick in Saturday's MLB Draft and minor league reliever Jaden Woods, ESPN reports. For Pittsburgh, Gonzalez, a 24-year-old rookie and a former No. 15 overall pick in 2023, is expected to be the regular shortstop while phenom Konnor Griffin is sidelined with a thumb injury. Eisert, 28, has an ERA+ of 88 and an FIP of 4.52 across parts of three MLB seasons.

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MLB permits the trading of competitive-balance picks, and the White Sox are getting the No. 34 pick and the associated bonus pool space. The White Sox now have the Nos. 1, 34, and 41 picks on Saturday. As for Woods, 24, he has an ERA of 4.61 with 218 strikeouts in 173 ⅔ innings across parts of four minor league seasons. Woods reached triple-A this year.