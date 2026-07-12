MLB rumors: Rays may be big buyers; Mariners ready to move starter; Mets trade candidate could be off table

Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline is just a few weeks away and the standings remain a jumbled mess. Even so, certain contenders and likely sellers are already making plans for that important date on the MLB calendar. That means trade rumors continue to trickle in, especially now that we're well into July. Sunday is no exception, and you can find the latest dose of trade talk just below.

Rays ready to be buyers

Having logged back-to-back losing seasons, the Rays weren't high on the list of expected contenders coming into 2026. More than halfway through the season, however, they lead the AL East and have the American League's best record. And now they're poised to be aggressive buyers at the deadline. Specifically, the Rays leading up to the trade deadline may be eyeing big names like ace Tarik Skubal of the Tigers, second baseman Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks, and Luis Arraez of the Giants, USA Today reports. In Marte's case, he's earned the right to approve all trades as a 10-and-5 player and isn't likely to greenlight a move out of Arizona, though his name has been the subject of rumors for multiple cycles.

Mariners shopping Castillo

The disappointing Mariners are still trying to find their footing in the lackluster AL West, and now they may be looking to trade from their rotation depth. Specifically, the M's are shopping veteran right-handed starter Luis Castillo, USA Today reports. The 33-year-old Castillo has a 4.93 ERA and 4.16 FIP in 15 starts and three relief appearances this season. He's owed a bit more than $24 million for 2027, and his contract includes a $25 million vesting option for 2028. In other words, Castillo probably isn't going to net much of a return on the market.

Holmes open to extension with Mets

Right-hander Clay Holmes, who has undergone a successful reliever-to-starter transition since signing a free-agent contract with the Mets, could be on the move at the trade deadline, depending on how his rehab from a fractured fibula proceeds. The 33-year-old Holmes, though, hopes to stay in Queens instead and sign a contract extension with the Mets. "Definitely open," Holmes told reporters, including The Athletic, about the prospect of re-upping with the Mets. "I know things are not the easiest right now and hard, but it's not like I'm sitting here hoping to run away from it. If I can be part of the solution to make things better here, I would like that."

Holmes' contract also includes a $12 million player option for 2027.

Orioles may look to sell

The Orioles were hoping for a bounce-back season in 2026, but thus far that hasn't happened, even if the low bar for contention in the AL remains a temptation for would-be sellers. The O's, though, may take the longer view leading up to the deadline and undertake a partial sell-off, the Baltimore Banner reports. That means that the Orioles could shop names like outfielder Taylor Ward, lefty starter Trevor Rogers, and relievers Andrew Kittredge, Yennier Cano, and Rico Garcia.