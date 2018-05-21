MLB Power Rankings: Weighing the staying power of the upstart Braves, Phillies, Brewers and Pirates

We're coming up on June and while there will be changes in the standings, we're at a point where we're getting closer to having a good idea which teams are contenders and which will be doing a little selling come July. As we glance at the AL teams looking like contenders, it's pretty closely aligned with how we expected coming into the season. Over on the NL side, we see some upstart teams looking to break through expectations and make the playoffs.

How real are they? Let's examine.

They've played 25 games on the road compared to 20 at home, and have won 17 of those road games. They've played a relatively difficult schedule, fared well for the most part against good teams, and have a very good +65 run differential (second in the NL to the Cubs). Behind the likes of Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman, Nick Markakis and Ronald Acuna, the offense has been one of the best in baseball. The bullpen has been good while young arms like Sean Newcomb and Mike Foltynewicz are looking great and Julio Teheran is pitching back to form.

Basically, everything has been great ...

... Almost too great. It feels like there's some evening out to come. Markakis is 34. He didn't just all of a sudden morph into Ted Williams. Some of the youngsters will go through rough patches. It happens during the course of 162.

I think the Braves will eventually need to trade for help, possibly in the rotation, bullpen (you can never have enough), third base and/or catcher.

I also think they have enough talent to overcome any of the upcoming speed bumps and stay in contention throughout the year. I really like this team. They have staying power, even if it won't be so rosy all the way through.

It makes sense, being in the same division, but the Phillies have also played a very tough schedule to this point. The run differential is very good, though +35 isn't nearly as tasty as the Braves.

Contrasting from the Braves, though, everything hasn't really gone as great as it could have. Carlos Santana should hit better. Rhys Hoskins is capable of picking up the power. Aaron Altherr and Scott Kingery are also capable of playing better. Odubel Herrera likely needs to come back to Earth a little, but others getting better will mitigate that.

Pitching-wise, the Phils have a pair of ace-caliber arms in Aaron Nola (who is amazing so far) and Jake Arrieta while Nick Pivetta is impressive. The bullpen could use some shoring up.

In a way, it's funny to say this, but given that the Phillies have so many areas where their talent level should be performing better, it actually gives me more optimism than the Braves. I really like this team. They have staying power.

Some would say I have been hard on the Brewers for their early getting fat on terrible teams. I'd say I was simply keeping it real. They've still gone 14-1 against the Reds, Royals, Marlins and Padres. Before this last road trip, they were 7-15 against everyone else. It would have been folly to ignore how much of the record was window dressing. They simply had to prove they could start beating decent competition or we'd know they were a fraud.

Then they went into Colorado and took three of four. Then they went into Arizona and took two of three. Then they went into Minnesota and took two of three.

I still think the Brewers need serious help in their rotation, especially amid all the injuries, and the offense needs to be a lot more consistent. I still think the Cubs are going to win the division with relative ease come late September. I do think the Brewers will hang around in the wild-card mix, though, and that exceptional bullpen is a big reason why. It's not just Josh Hader (but seriously, watch him pitch sometime if you can), either.

I think we can all agree we massively overreacted to the Pirates dealing Andrew McCutchen (just one year away from free agency and past his prime) and Gerrit Cole (who really only had one very good season in Pittsburgh) this past offseason.

Still, the Pirates have absolutely feasted on weak competition, going 14-3 against the White Sox, Reds, Tigers and Marlins. It's good to beat up on those teams and playing the AL Central in interleague play is a big bonus for the NL Central teams, but that doesn't mean this kind of run is sustainable.

Francisco Cervelli, Colin Moran and Corey Dickerson (it's already started to level off, too) are playing above their heads. Trevor Williams and several members of the bullpen are pitching over their heads, too.

We might have already seen the beginning of the regression, with the Pirates dropping three of four to the Padres at home this past weekend.

I don't think the Pirates will be bad. They finished last season with 75 wins and maybe they top that this year. I don't think they'll stay above .500 over the long haul, though, so they aren't going to contend. That's my ruling as of May 21, that is. I could be wrong. It happens!