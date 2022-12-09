Spring training camps open in a little more than two months and there's still a lot of hot stove activity that must take place between now and then. Just under half our top 50 free agents remain unsigned and the trade market has yet to pick up. That should happen soon enough. Here are Friday's hot stove rumors.

Braves, Swanson have had minimal talks

The Braves and free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson have not had any real negotiations since the offseason began, reports MLB.com. That could always change with one phone call. At some point earlier this year, the team offered a six-year deal worth $17 million or so per year for their erstwhile shortstop, though free agency has been extremely active. Players are getting paid more than expected.

Vaughn Grissom is Atlanta's best in-house shortstop candidate and he's regarded as a second baseman or even a corner outfielder more than a shortstop. Carlos Correa, who might cost double whatever Swanson receives, is the only other elite shortstop on the market. Elvis Andrus and José Iglesias are available, and trade candidates include Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Paul DeJong.

Several teams interested in Longoria, Turner

Veteran third baseman Evan Longoria and Justin Turner are receiving interest from several teams, according to the New York Post. The Diamondbacks are in on both players, plus the Dodgers and Marlins are among those pursuing Turner. There are other teams involved as well. Longoria and Turner both ranked among our top 50 free agents.

Now 37, Longoria has indicated he prefers to play close to his home in Arizona, though he also wants to play for a contender. He's battled injuries the last two seasons but has been productive when he's been on the field. The 38-year-old Turner started this past season slowly then had a monster second half in line with his very best seasons.

D-Backs outfielders drawing interest

The Diamondbacks are deep in MLB-ready left-handed hitting outfielders and are getting calls on those players, reports the Arizona Republic. Among the teams to check in: Astros, Athletics, Blue Jays, Brewers, Marlins, Reds, White Sox and Yankees. The D-Backs are seeking help at catcher and on the left side of the infield in return, ideally right-handed hitters.

We collectively ranked Arizona's outfielders the No. 4 trade candidate this offseason. The group includes big leaguers Jake McCarthy and Daulton Varsho, top prospects Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas, and Triple-A prospect Dominic Fletcher. Carroll is the best outfield prospect in the game and is presumably off-limits, and Varsho would be hard to part with given his production. All the others figure to be available.

Lugo being pursued as starter

Free agent righty Seth Lugo is being pursued by the Dodgers, Padres, and Nationals, according to the New York Post, and they're willing to give him a chance to start. The 33-year-old has started 38 games in parts of seven big league seasons for the Mets but he's made only seven starts (all in 2020) in the last four years. He has primarily been a reliever since 2018.

Reliever-to-starter conversions this late in a player's career are very uncommon. The most recent success story is C.J. Wilson, who made the transition at age 29 in 2010. That said, teams know more about pitching than ever these days, and Lugo does throw four pitches regularly. He's as good a candidate to make the reliever-to-starter conversion in his 30s as anyone.

Nationals sign Williams

The Nationals have signed swingman Trevor Williams to a two-year contract, reports MASN Sports. The Athletic set the deal at $13 million. Washington's rotation figures to include Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray, and youngsters Cade Cavalli and MacKenzie Gore. Williams, 30, can serve as the No. 5 starter and also shift to the bullpen should another young arm emerge from the system. Either way, the Nationals will need a veteran pitcher to eat up innings and ensure the kids aren't overworked during the rebuild.