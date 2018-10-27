Red Sox-Dodgers World Series Game 4 lineups: Andrew Benintendi in, Jackie Bradley Jr. out for Boston
The Red Sox hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic
LOS ANGELES -- Game 4 of the 2018 World Series between the Red Sox and Dodgers will take place in Dodger Stadium on the same day Game 3 ended. By now you've all surely seen it. Eighteen innings! Seven hours and 20 minutes!
The Dodgers outlasted the Red Sox in the marathon to make it a 2-1 Red Sox lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.
World Series games will air on Fox, which can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.
Here's how things will start in Game 4.
Visiting Red Sox
- Mookie Betts, CF
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Steve Pearce, 1B
- J.D. Martinez, RF
- Xander Bogaerts, SS
- Eduardo Nunez, 3B
- Brock Holt, 2B
- Christian Vazquez, C
- Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP
The big takeaway here is Benintendi gets back in the lineup and this time it's Jackie Bradley Jr. who needs to take a seat to make room in the non-DH lineup for Martinez. Though Bradley has been a beast in the playoffs, Benintendi is the far superior offensive player and this lineup looks a lot more scary than the Game 3 version.
Home Dodgers
- David Freese, 1B
- Max Muncy, 2B
- Justin Turner, 3B
- Manny Machado, SS
- Cody Bellinger, CF
- Yasiel Puig, RF
- Chris Taylor, LF
- Austin Barnes, C
- Rich Hill, LHP
For much of the playoffs, manager Dave Roberts would start with Muncy and Bellinger on the bench against a left-handed starter and "line change" them in once a right-handed reliever entered. He appears to have finally stopped doing it and will just play his best players. Freese in the top spot is interesting, just as it was in Game 6 of the NLCS, This is now the fifth time in Freese's career he leads things off.
Oh, and in Game 6 of the NLCS, Freese led off with a home run.
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rich Hill to start Game 4 for Dodgers
The Dodgers at 3:27 a.m. changed the Game 4 starter to TBD
-
Sox give Rodriguez the ball for Game 4
The Boston pitching staff is of course still reeling from that 18-inning Game 3
-
Porcello cried after Eovaldi outing
Porcello said he considered it the 'epitome of reaching down deep'
-
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 4 odds, picks
Adam Thompson is SportsLine's top-ranked MLB handicapper
-
MLB DFS, Oct. 27: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Report: Mets to hire Van Wagenen
Van Wagenen's agency represents Jacob deGrom among other Mets