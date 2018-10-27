Red Sox-Dodgers World Series Game 4 lineups: Andrew Benintendi in, Jackie Bradley Jr. out for Boston

LOS ANGELES -- Game 4 of the 2018 World Series between the Red Sox and Dodgers will take place in Dodger Stadium on the same day Game 3 ended. By now you've all surely seen it. Eighteen innings! Seven hours and 20 minutes!

The Dodgers outlasted the Red Sox in the marathon to make it a 2-1 Red Sox lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

Here's how things will start in Game 4.

Visiting Red Sox

The big takeaway here is Benintendi gets back in the lineup and this time it's Jackie Bradley Jr. who needs to take a seat to make room in the non-DH lineup for Martinez. Though Bradley has been a beast in the playoffs, Benintendi is the far superior offensive player and this lineup looks a lot more scary than the Game 3 version.

Home Dodgers

For much of the playoffs, manager Dave Roberts would start with Muncy and Bellinger on the bench against a left-handed starter and "line change" them in once a right-handed reliever entered. He appears to have finally stopped doing it and will just play his best players. Freese in the top spot is interesting, just as it was in Game 6 of the NLCS, This is now the fifth time in Freese's career he leads things off.

Oh, and in Game 6 of the NLCS, Freese led off with a home run.

