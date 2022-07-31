The Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon as the AL foes face off in the finale of a four-game set at Rogers Centre. Sunday's game is also the final meeting between the Tigers and Blue Jays during the 2022 season. Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.20) is scheduled to pitch for Toronto, with Detroit deploying Garrett Hill (1-2, 5.57) to begin the matchup.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays money line: Blue Jays -292, Tigers +235

Tigers vs. Blue Jays over-under: nine runs

Tigers vs. Blue Jays run line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-140)

DET: The Tigers are 16-34 in road games

TOR: The Blue Jays are 33-21 in home games

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit's offense has struggled this season, but the Tigers can find value elsewhere in this matchup. Detroit's team speed is strong, illustrated by a top-five mark in the American League in stolen bases. In addition, this could be a strong matchup for Detroit's lineup against a starting pitcher that has struggled in recent days. Berrios enters with a 1.37 WHIP and a 5.20 ERA this season, while opponents have an .808 OPS against him. Over his last seven starts, Berrios has a 6.31 ERA, and Detroit can capitalize on those issues.

Detroit's bullpen is also top-notch, ranking in the top three of the AL in wins above replacement from relief pitchers. The Tigers are also in the top four of the AL in bullpen ERA, and the team's relief corps has a combined ground ball rate of 45 percent.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Toronto has a notable advantage on the run production side in this matchup. The Blue Jays have operated as the best offensive team in the AL since the All-Star break, bludgeoning opponents with regularity, and Toronto leads the league in batting average, on-base percentage and total bases in 2022. The Blue Jays also rank in the top three of the AL in runs scored, home runs, slugging percentage, and OPS, with six players generating double-digit home runs and eight regulars producing an OPS over .700 this season. Toronto is also in the top five of the AL in strikeout avoidance, and Detroit's lineup is pedestrian at best.

The Tigers are dead-last in the American League in runs scored, home runs, and slugging percentage in 2022, with Detroit producing very little power overall. The Tigers are also in the bottom three of the league in hits, batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, and total bases this season, and Toronto starting pitcher Berrios is a two-time All-Star with a 3.47 ERA at home.

