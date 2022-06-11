An AL showdown involves the Texas Rangers (26-31) traveling to Guaranteed Rate Field to take on the Chicago White Sox (27-29) on Saturday afternoon. Chicago snapped its two-game skid and picked up an 8-3 win in the first game of the series. Martin Perez (4-2, 1.56 ERA) gets the start for Texas. Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.54 ERA) is on the mound.

The first pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Chicago is the -145 moneyline favorite (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. White Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Texas is a +125 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Rangers vs. White Sox moneyline: Chicago -145, Texas +125

Rangers vs. White Sox run-line: Chicago -1.5 (-145)

Rangers vs. White Sox over-under: 8 runs

Rangers vs. White Sox tickets: See tickets at StubHub

TEX: Rangers are 7-0 in their last seven during Game 2 of a series

CHW: Under is 5-1 in White Sox's last six Saturday games

Why you should back the Rangers

First baseman Nathaniel Lowe is a big-bodied presence on the diamond. He owns outstanding power with run-producing abilities in the lineup for the Rangers. Lowe doesn't rush his approach when he's at the dish and has become a patient hitter. The 26-year-old has a batting average of .276 with seven homers and 21 RBIs. On June 7, he went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer.

Outfielder Adolis Garcia is a reliable defender with a rocket of an arm. Garcia has some pop in his swing and owns the speed to steal a few bases. The 2021 All-Star is aggressive at the plate and hits line drives consistently. Garcia leads the team in RBIs (37) and is second in home runs (11). On June 8, he was 2-for-4 with two singles.

Why you should back the White Sox

Center fielder Luis Robert is a skilled and well-rounded player for Chicago. Robert has terrific speed to make difficult plays on the defensive end in the outfield. The 24-year-old also has good bat control and power. Robert's batting average is .280 with six homers and 20 runs driven in.

Outfielder Andrew Vaughn is a nice offensive threat for the White Sox. Vaughn can spray the ball all across the field with ease due to his smooth swing and quick hands. He has good pitch recognition and is able to work high pitch counts. The 24-year-old holds the ability to be a constant home run and run-producing threat.

