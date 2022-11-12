The 2022 Formula 1 schedule continues on Sunday with the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (also known as Interlagos) in Sao Paulo. The race has a scheduled start time of 1 p.m. ET. Max Verstappen is this year's Formula 1 World Champion and Red Bull Racing has already locked up the constructors' championship. Verstappen's 14 wins this season are the most in F1 history and with two races left in the season, he'd love to continue his dominance.

Verstappen is the current favorite in the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook at -225 (risk $225 to win $100). Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is next on the Sao Paulo Grand Prix odds board at 11-2 while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc checks in at 12-1.

Top 2022 Formula 1 Brazil GP predictions

One massive shocker: the model is fading Hamilton even though he is second favorite for the 2022 Brazil Grand Prix at 11-2. Hamilton won last year's Brazilian Grand Prix and is a three-time winner at Interlagos but it's been an incredibly frustrating season for the seven-time world champion.

With Mercedes battling equipment issues all year, Hamilton is winless for the first time in his career and sits fifth in the standings with Carlos Sainz Jr. knocking at his door to drop him into sixth. He'll start all the way back in eighth on Sunday and the model has him barely making the podium. See who the model is backing right here.

2022 Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -225

Lewis Hamilton 11-2

Charles Leclerc 12-1

George Russell 12-1

Sergio Perez 12-1

Carlos Sainz 28-1

Lando Norris 80-1

Fernando Alonso 80-1

Kevin Magnussen 125-1

Esteban Ocon 200-1

Daniel Ricciardo 500-1

Sebastian Vettel 500-1

Valtteri Bottas 500-1

Pierre Gasly 500-1

Mick Schumacher 1000-1

Alexander Albon 1000-1

Yuki Tsunoda 1000-1

Lance Stroll 1000-1

Guanyu Zhou 1500-1

Nicholas Latifi 2500-1