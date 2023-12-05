The Orlando Magic aim to tighten up defensively in a bid to bounce back after seeing their franchise high-tying nine-game winning streak come to a halt.

The Magic's first opportunity to get back on the right track comes Wednesday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Orlando was able to continue its win streak despite surrendering 117 points to the Charlotte Hornets and 120 and 125 over a pair of games against the Washington Wizards.

The Brooklyn Nets ended the Magic's dazzling run, however, by shooting 50.5 percent from the floor (46 of 91) and 41.2 percent from 3-point range (14 of 34) in a 129-101 victory on Saturday night.

"The last couple of games, we've been slipping," Magic forward Franz Wagner said, per the Orlando Sentinel. "That's how we set the tone during the game, that's how we get out and run, and get easy points in the transition.

"We got to make sure we get back to that."

Wagner followed up three performances of at least 30 points by joining Cole Anthony with a team-high 20 on Saturday. Paolo Banchero collected 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a losing effort for the Magic.

"I think you can't overlook it," Banchero said of the winning streak coming to an end. "I think it's something to be proud of as a team, and everyone in the locker room is. But we also understand that we have a chance to bounce back and ... go on another streak."

Orlando's Jamahl Mosley was named the NBA's Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for October/November on Monday.

"What more needs to be said? You see what we just did as a team and what he just did as a coach," Anthony said. "I don't think there's anyone more deserving of that award."

The Cavaliers enter Wednesday night's contest having won seven of their past 10 games.

Max Strus and Darius Garland each collected 22 points and five assists to help Cleveland post a 110-101 win over the reeling Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points and Jarrett Allen added 19 to go along with 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who struggled a bit before handing the woebegone Pistons their 17th straight loss.

"As long as we keep winning, we're good," Garland said, per Cleveland.com. "Don't matter if it's ugly, nasty, cute, pretty. A win is a win, no matter how you get it. Just keep winning."

Isaac Okoro played a large role in the win. He contributed nine points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in an exemplary performance off the bench.

"He was unbelievable down the stretch," Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Okoro. "He was taking charges, making shots, driving to the basket and scoring. He was awesome when we needed him to be, and that's who he is."

Mitchell is averaging a team-best 27.1 points this season. He contributed 30.3 points in three encounters against Orlando last season -- all victories for Cleveland.

