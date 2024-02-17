The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is now just days away, with all the excitement set for Feb. 16-18 in Indianapolis. While Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge and the actual All-Star Game on Sunday are both interesting, All-Star Saturday Night and its array of events are always the most anticipated part of the annual showcase. That's no different this year, with a number of stars set to be in action.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 iteration of All-Star Saturday night:

Skills Challenge

When: Saturday, Feb. 17

Saturday, Feb. 17 Time: 8 p.m. ET (first event) | TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

Participants:

The team format is back for the Skills Challenge, which will be contested between Team Pacers, Team Top Picks and Team All-Stars. There will be three rounds -- Team Relay, Team Passing and Team Shooting -- that challenge all contestants in different facets of the game.

The winning team in the first two rounds will receive "100 Challenge Points," and the winning team in the third round, the shooting competition, will receive "200 Challenge Points." At the conclusion of all three rounds, the team with the most points will be crowned champion. In the event of a tie, those two teams will compete in a halfcourt shooting contest, with the team that makes a shot from halfcourt in the least amount of time declared the winner.

Odds: Top Picks +140, All-Stars +180, Pacers +180

3-Point Contest

When: Saturday, Feb. 17

Saturday, Feb. 17 Time: After Skills Challenge (Approx. 8:30 p.m. ET) | TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

Participants:

The 3-Point Contest remains largely unchanged since its inception. There are five racks set up in five spots around the arc with five balls each. Four of the racks have four regular balls worth one point and one money ball worth two points, while one rack has five money balls. In recent years, two long-range shots worth three points have been added to the mix.

In the first round, each contestant will have 70 seconds to make as many shots as possible, and the top three scores will advance to the championship round. There, those players will shoot again under the same rules, with the highest score in the championship round named the winner.

Odds: Lillard +375, Haliburton +425, Young +500, Beasley +650, Brunson +700, Towns +800, Mitchell +800, Markkanen +800

Steph vs. Sabrina

When: Saturday, Feb. 17

Saturday, Feb. 17 Time: After 3-Point Contest (Approx. 9:15 p.m. ET) | TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

Participants:

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

A special event has been added to the mix this year, and will feature Warriors legend Steph Curry and reigning WNBA 3-Point Contest champion Sabrina Ionescu, who set the highest score of all-time last summer with 37 points. The two elite shooters will go head-to-head in a one-round battle under standard 3-Point Contest rules.

Odds: TBD

Dunk Contest

When: Saturday, Feb. 17

Saturday, Feb. 17 Time: After Steph vs. Sabrina (Approx. 9:30 p.m. ET) | TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

Participants:

As usual, the Dunk Contest will close out All-Star Saturday Night, and the standard format is back. Each participant will get two dunks in the first round, which will be evaluated by five judges. The minimum score a dunk can receive is 40, and the maximum is 50. The two dunkers with the highest combined scores in the first round will advance to the championship round.

There, each dunker will again have two dunks to show what they can do, and the player with the highest combined score in the championship round will lift the trophy.

Odds: McClung -190, Brown +420, Toppin +600, Jaquez Jr. +650