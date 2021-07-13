The United States men's basketball team lost just four exhibition games since 1992, and two of them came in a span of 48 hours. After being upset by Nigeria in their first Olympic exhibition Saturday night, Team USA fell to Australia on Monday, 91-83, in Las Vegas.

The U.S. is now 54-4 in exhibition games since 1992.

Damian Lillard led the way for the U.S. with 22 points and four rebounds. Kevin Durant, who was 6 of 13 from the field but was cold most of the game, chipped in with 17 points while also adding four boards.

With Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Matisse Thybulle, Aron Baynes, Dante Exum and Matthew Dellavedova, the Australians have more NBA talent than the Nigerian squad. Still, this is another huge upset for the Americans.

Mills was huge for Australia, particularly late, scoring 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the U.S. just couldn't get enough stops to back up their own hot shooting from 3 down the stretch.

"Defense. All defense," Mills said after the game when asked what he attributed the Australians' victory to. "We understand for us to be really competitive and achieve out goals, we have to hang our hat on defense. "Especially [against] a team like the U.S. [that can get] out in transition and [make] easy layups and dunks, for us to take away that was pretty impressive for our second game."

Team USA struggled in both exhibition games to execute down the stretch. This, somewhat, is to be expected given that this team hasn't had much time to play together. But getting the right shots at the right time is something the Americans are going to have to focus on moving forward. Also, the defense has to pick up.

Team USA will play one final tune-up on Tuesday against Argentina at 6 p.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free) -- before heading to Tokyo for the start of the Olympic Games where the team is paired with France, Iran and the Czech Republic in the preliminary group. They'll get their Olympic campaign going on July 25 against France. Winners of the last three Olympic tournaments, the last time the U.S. men's team failed to win gold came in 2004 when it finished third with the bronze, behind Argentina (gold) and Italy (silver).