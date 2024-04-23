Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Regular Season Records: Indiana 47-35, Milwaukee 49-33

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $43.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Indiana 0, Milwaukee 1

The Pacers and the Bucks are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2023, but not for long. On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers will fight it out against the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Coming off a loss in a game the Pacers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Pacers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 230, but even that wound up being too high. The matchup between them and the Bucks on Sunday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Pacers falling 109-94 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Indiana has scored all season.

The Pacers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 13 rebounds. Siakam continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Even though they lost, the Pacers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Bucks only pulled down five.

The Pacers are behind at the moment, as the Bucks currently lead the series 1-0. Check back here after the game to see if the Pacers can even up the series or if the Bucks can really take the lead.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222 points.

Series History

Milwaukee and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.