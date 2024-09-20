The Memphis Grizzlies are officially bringing back one of the most iconic throwback looks in the NBA. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise, Memphis will be wearing white Classic Edition throwback uniforms.

In 1995, the Vancouver Grizzlies made their NBA debut, and they played six miserable seasons before relocating to Memphis in 2001. A few years after the move, the franchise ditched the grizzly bear and "Claw Ball" logos in favor of more modern designs.

Now, those old school logos are coming back with the Grizzlies honoring their roots. Along with the logos, the original colors of turquoise, bronze, red and black are making a comeback too.

This is the second time the Grizzlies have gone into the vault and brought back the Vancouver design. They did so in 2019-20 when celebrating their 25th anniversary, and the jerseys were a huge hit at the time.

The difference this time around is that the uniforms are white, as opposed to the turquoise look the team sported five years ago. On top of the new threads, the Grizzlies will also put in a throwback court for those select games as well.

The Grizzlies open their 30th anniversary season on the road against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 23, and their home-opener is slated for Oct. 26 against the Orlando Magic. The team has announced it will be giving away reversible Classic Edition bucket hats for that one.