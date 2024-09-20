Our CBS Sports NBA Top 100 player rankings came out this week, and we've analyzed the list in several different ways. From who were the biggest risers and fallers, the top 10 players 22 and under, as well as the top players 35 and older.

While the 2024-25 Top 100 is still fresh in our minds, it already has us thinking about next year's list and who has the potential to jump into the rankings. Specifically looking at some incoming sophomores who may make the leap into our rankings.

Our list already features Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Miller and Dereck Lively II, who showed us enough in their rookie season for us to think they're worthy of making the Top 100. But here are several more names -- listed in no particular order -- from the 2023 NBA Draft who, depending on how the upcoming season goes, could very well see their name in the Top 100 next year.

You could make a case for Podziemski to make this year's Top 100, but he ended up coming in at No. 102 on our list, so he just missed the cut. But the stars are aligning for Podz to be on the Top 100 next year. Klay Thompson's departure to the Mavericks leaves a hole at the second guard spot next to Stephen Curry, and the Warriors are expecting Podziemski to fill it.

Podziemski had a standout rookie campaign, showcasing his ability as a shot creator, something Golden State desperately needs to take some of the weight off Curry's back. He attacks mismatches and can take bigs one-on-one to the rim, while he can also spot up in the corner for a 3-pointer. Podziemski is not the shooter Thompson is, but he's more versatile on offense than Thompson. He was incredibly efficient in scoring last season, but the big question will be if he can maintain that efficiency while basically doubling his production.

Given the rookie season Henderson had, it would probably take quite a bit for him to jump into the Top 100. But it's not out of the realm of possibility for him to do a complete 180 and get on this list. There were certainly some lows from Henderson's first year, but he also showed flashes of why he was third off the board in the 2023 draft. His athleticism is off the charts, and he has the speed to get past guys to the rim. There's a reason he drew comparisons to Russell Westbrook prior to the draft.

But Henderson's going to need to improve greatly when it comes to his efficiency, decision making and cutting down on turnovers. He gets to the rim, but once there, his finishing rate is incredibly low, and you'd hope that improves as he gets more experience. The same goes for turnovers and decision-making. These are all parts of development for a young player, and if we see those advancements in a big way, Henderson could be in the Top 100 next year.

The Heat threw the gambit at Jaquez and he passed with flying colors -- or at least the best you could hope for a rookie. He started when Jimmy Butler was injured, came off the bench and led the second unit in scoring, stood in the corner to knock down 3s, and was at least an average defender on the perimeter to provide enough resistance to bigger guards trying to get by him. Jaquez was a chameleon for a Heat team that needed him to fit into several different roles based on injuries.

Jaquez will probably fill the same role this season, that of a Swiss Army Knife, unless injuries or any major trades happen for the Heat. Where he could improve is his consistency in 3-point shooting. Jaquez had really hot stretches, like when he shot 39.2% from deep over 15 games in November. But there were also longer cold stretches, like from January to March, where he shot 25.8% from beyond the arc. Jaquez isn't a volume 3-point shooter, but becoming more reliable from there would open up the more exciting part of his game, which is attacking closeouts and driving to the rim with great confidence and force.

Wallace had a season that could be characterized as ahead of schedule, which falls right in line with a Thunder team that appeared to be in that same category as they finished with the No. 1 seed in the West. His offensive role was limited, primarily being used as a catch-and-shoot 3-point threat, where he forced opposing teams to defend him beyond the arc, as he shot nearly 42% from deep.

Wallace was used sparingly on offense, but when he was called upon to knock down a shot, he delivered at a high rate, and that's all you can ask for. Where Wallace really excelled was on defense, where he became increasingly important in the playoffs. Wallace actually contained Kyrie Irving, making life difficult for a guy who has one of the craftiest handles in the league. If that's the starting point for Wallace on defense, and if he's also able to develop more as a playmaker, then I'd be incredibly surprised to not find him amongst the Top 100 next year.

Thompson's bound to make regular appearances on All-Defensive teams in the future. Who knows, maybe he will make one next season! No, really, he's that good defensively. Thompson has a unique combination of size, speed, athleticism, and strength. I'm sure you've heard that about all wings who are 6'7 and have a similar build and skill, but really, there aren't many guys who can track down a block the way Thompson does. Or defend with such great fundamentals and anticipation to deflect passes, or generally be disruptive in the way Thompson is.

The one flaw, or rather dim spot in an otherwise beaming rookie campaign, is Thompson's shooting. He shot 13.8% from 3-point range, but he also attempted just 58 3s last season. That's not his game, but he's going to need to develop at least a serviceable shot from there in order to keep defenders honest. He can bully his way to the rim, and he's such an elite athlete that his finishes leave you in awe. But that becomes increasingly difficult when opposing teams are loading the paint, daring you to shoot. But if Thompson improves as a shooter, while also projecting to be an elite defender, then he'll find his way on the Top 100.

Looking for more analysis of CBS Sports' Top 100 list? Listen and subscribe to the Beyond the Arc podcast for breakdowns, debates and more.