Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Minnesota
Current Records: Philadelphia 35-23; Minnesota 32-28
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Minnesota's 121-120 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a close one, but last Thursday the 76ers sidestepped the Milwaukee Bucks for a 123-120 win. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 42 points and 14 boards along with five dimes.
Meanwhile, Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 119-114 win. Among those leading the charge for Minnesota was point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 37 points and nine assists.
Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 106-103. In other words, don't count the Timberwolves out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 27, 2021 - Minnesota 121 vs. Philadelphia 120
- Apr 03, 2021 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Minnesota 113
- Jan 29, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 94
- Oct 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 109
- Jan 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 149 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 12, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 112
- Jan 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 93 vs. Minnesota 91
- Nov 17, 2016 - Minnesota 110 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 04, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 23, 2015 - Minnesota 100 vs. Philadelphia 95
Injury Report for Minnesota
- McKinley Wright IV: Out (Elbow)
Injury Report for Philadelphia
- Jaden Springer: Game-Time Decision (Knee)