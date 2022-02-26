Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Minnesota

Current Records: Philadelphia 35-23; Minnesota 32-28

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Minnesota's 121-120 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a close one, but last Thursday the 76ers sidestepped the Milwaukee Bucks for a 123-120 win. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 42 points and 14 boards along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 119-114 win. Among those leading the charge for Minnesota was point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 37 points and nine assists.

Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 106-103. In other words, don't count the Timberwolves out just yet.

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 12 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Minnesota

McKinley Wright IV: Out (Elbow)

Injury Report for Philadelphia