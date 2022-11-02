Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New Orleans 4-2; Los Angeles 1-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a contest against the New Orleans Pelicans since May 16 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 2 at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Lakers didn't have too much trouble with the Denver Nuggets at home on Sunday as they won 121-110. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds, and small forward LeBron James, who had 26 points and eight assists along with six boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which AD has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 52-52 at the half for New Orleans and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, but New Orleans stepped up in the second half for a cozy 112-91 win. It was another big night for New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds in addition to seven dimes.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 1-5 and New Orleans to 4-2. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles has only been able to knock down 42.70% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. New Orleans' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the most points per game in the league at 118.5. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 24 games against New Orleans.