NBA Buy or Sell: Zion Williamson's debut will be highlight of season; Bucks to reach historic 70-win milestone

The NBA season is rolling right along as we've reached the midway point. In just a few weeks it will be All-Star time, and then before you know it, the playoffs will be right around the corner. But before we get there, this is a good time to step back and take stock of a few key trends going on in the league right now, including the red-hot Bucks, the slumping Celtics and the upcoming debut of one of the most hyped rookies since LeBron James entered the league.

It's time we look around the league in our latest Buy or Sell.

Buy or Sell: Bucks will win 70 games

Only two teams in NBA history have managed to win 70 games in a season. That would be the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who set the all-time record by going 73-9, and the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, who went 72-10. This season, the Milwaukee Bucks are on pace to join that club. Through 44 games, they're 38-6, and currently riding a six-game winning streak.

While actually reaching 70 wins is a monumental task, this Bucks team has all the ingredients to get there. They have the NBA's best player in reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league's best defense and second-best offense along with a deep supporting cast that lets them survive injuries and helps keep guys fresh. They also have a real sense of motivation after last season's failure in the Eastern Conference finals. That last one might be the most key, because it means they never take a night off, and are always out there looking to prove something.

They've already won 14 games by 20-plus points, and their remaining schedule is middle of the road in terms of toughness. Looking at the opponents they have left, it's hard to find seven games you would expect them to lose.

Verdict: Buy

Buy or Sell: Zion's debut is the most anticipated moment of the season

Zion Williamson was electric in his one season at Duke, and his rare combination of skills, physicality and athleticism made him the obvious No. 1 pick months before the draft even took place. And his penchant for highlight-reel plays made him perhaps the most-hyped prospect to enter the league since LeBron James. His performance in the preseason showed why, as he flat-out dominated at times, and put on an absolute show with his feats of athleticism.

Unfortunately, he underwent knee surgery a few days before the season, and hasn't hit the court for a game since. His absence has been a huge negative for not only the Pelicans -- they're 16-27 this season -- but the league as well. Banking on his popularity, the NBA scheduled the Pels for a number of national TV games that have largely been duds without him, and contributed to the dreaded discussion about declining ratings.

But now, finally, Williamson is set for his debut. When the Pelicans host the Spurs on Wednesday night, he'll be playing, and the game has been flexed into a prime-time national TV spot. This is a rare regular-season game that will entice not only the hardcore fans and analysts, but the casual observers as well. The only other game that has even had close to the same level of intrigue was the opening night matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Verdict: Buy

Buy or Sell: The Grizzlies are going to make the playoffs

Back in October, a few weeks before the season was set to begin, Las Vegas set the Memphis Grizzlies' win total over/under at 27.5. The common consensus was that they had a number of interesting young players, and if they all panned out, this team could be pretty good a few years down the line. Now, just past the midway point of the season, the Grizzlies have won seven games in a row to climb to 20-22, and are not only well on their way to smashing the over on that preseason prediction, but are sitting in eighth place in the West.

Ja Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has been fantastic and looks to be running away with Rookie of the Year, and has formed a dynamite partnership with his frontcourt mate, Jaren Jackson Jr. Those two, along with fellow youngsters Brandon Clarke and Dillon Brooks, and a number of key veterans such as Jae Crowder and Jonas Valanciunas, have this Grizzlies team way ahead of schedule. But will they hold on and make the playoffs?

It would be awesome to see this young, exciting team get into the playoffs, but they're right in a bunch with the Suns, Spurs and Trail Blazers, and I'm going to take the field. The Grizzlies still have a negative net rating (minus-2.0 points per 100 possessions), their defense is near the bottom of the league, they are extremely young and have the sixth-toughest schedule remaining.

Verdict: Sell

Buy or Sell: The Celtics are in trouble

After a disappointing 2018-19 season, the Celtics got off to a tremendous start this time around, and looked like a brand new team. Kemba Walker has been excellent, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have made steps forward and Gordon Hayward is at least back to being a very solid player. Just a few weeks ago, they were 25-8, and in second place in the Eastern Conference behind only the Milwaukee Bucks. But now, after losing six of their last eight games, they've dropped to fourth place at 27-14. So what's the deal -- are the Celtics in trouble?

In this rare instance, I'm going to buy and sell this one. Are they in trouble in the sense that they aren't clearly the second-best team in the East? Yes. The defense has fallen off a cliff, they're losing to sub-.500 teams on a regular basis and it seems clear they don't have the top-tier talent or depth to live up to the expectations generated by their hot start.

At the same time, this downturn came during a particularly hellish stretch of their schedule, where they had to play eight games in 12 days, and often did so without some of their key players. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown have each missed multiple games, while Jayson Tatum has missed one as well. Just as you don't want to crown a team based on a hot start, you shouldn't condemn them during a rough patch either.

Verdict: Buy and Sell

Buy or Sell: Meme All-Star candidates are bad for the game



In the latest round of All-Star fan voting returns, there were still two names toward the top of the list that clearly don't belong there on talent or production: Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall and Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso.

Fall checked in at No. 6 in the East frontcourt with 757,375 votes, ahead of players such as Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis. Caruso, meanwhile, was all the way up to No. 4 in the West backcourt, racking up 894,827 votes, which put him in front of Russell Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell, among others.

Every year, there are complaints about fans ruining the All-Star Game with their voting, but the chorus has been especially strong this time around because of the meme candidates surging in the voting. And sure, is it a bit goofy? Absolutely. But this event is for the fans, and if they get a kick out of voting for these guys, then so be it. Besides, no matter how much hand wringing is done about the fan vote, these guys never actually get in the game. Whether it's Fall and Caruso, or Zaza Pachulia a few years back, they don't reach the threshold to start even if it was solely based on fan votes, and none of the media or coaches are going to pick them.

Would it be better if fans didn't mount these kind of campaigns? Eh, maybe, but I've yet to see any evidence that stuff like this actually affects the All-Star Game, or is worth taking the voting away from fans.

Verdict: Sell