Six NBA games are set to tip off on Friday between 7 and 10 p.m. ET. There's no shortage of quality betting options ahead of the action. Are you looking to find an edge? We've crunched the numbers and will cover two plus-money player props worth considering here.

Pascal Siakam over 4.5 assists (+100)

Siakam is averaging 4.9 assists per game this season and has had no problem racking up dimes against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Toronto Raptors forward has amassed at least five assists in nine of his last 10 meetings with Philly. He's also averaged 6.5 assists over his previous four road games against the 76ers. History is on Siakam's side in this matchup and an average performance should help him hit this prop.

Tyus Jones over 23.5 points + assists + rebounds (+106)

Jones is amid what's arguably been his best stretch as a Washington Wizard. The point guard has averaged 18.8 points, 8.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game over his previous four outings. He notched one triple-double and a double-double during that span while logging 32.8 minutes per contest. Washington won two of those games and will likely keep Jones highly involved for Friday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors