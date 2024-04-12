The Denver Nuggets look to take one step closer to locking up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. San Antonio is 20-60 overall and 10-29 at home, while Denver is 56-24 overall and 23-16 on the road. The Nuggets have won three straight and are coming off a massive 116-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Spurs are looking to bounce back from a 127-89 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs will be without Keldon Johnson (foot). Nikola Jokic (hip), Jamal Murray (knee), Aaron Gordon (foot), Michael Porter Jr. (quad), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) are all probable for Denver.

Spurs vs. Nuggets spread: Spurs +13

Spurs vs. Nuggets over/under: 222.5 points

Spurs vs. Nuggets money line: Spurs: +565, Nuggets: -833

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets notched a huge 116-107 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday, and now control their own destiny when it comes to seeding in the Western Conference playoffs. Nikola Jokic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 41 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. added 18 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Jokic has been the best player in the NBA this season, and will likely take home his third career MVP award. He enters Friday averaging 26.6 points, 9.0 assists, and 12.4 rebounds per game. Denver is 16-22-1 against the spread in road games this season.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the Spurs gave up the first points and the most points on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against the Thunder, falling 127-89. San Antonio was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 68-35.

Zach Collins was the top performer for the Spurs in the loss, scoring 20 points to go with seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama had the night off on Wednesday, but is expected to play against the Nuggets. The likely NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 21.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game.

