Warriors waive Omri Casspi to make room for Quinn Cook on the playoff roster
The Warriors needed to find a roster spot for Quinn Cook and the injured Omri Casspi was the odd man out
The Warriors signed Omri Casspi over the offseason hoping he could provide shooting and depth off the bench. That's exactly what he did for them, but a nagging ankle injury has forced him to miss the Warriors last 11 games. The injury left Casspi as the odd man out when Golden State decided they needed a roster spot for Quinn Cook before they entered the playoffs.
Casspi was waived by Golden State on Saturday to make room for Cook on the playoff roster. Cook has been on a two-way contract this season and wouldn't be eligible for the playoffs unless he got signed to the main roster.
This is very disappointing for Casspi. He turned down more money over the offseason so he could make a title run with Golden State. While this move feels cold, the Warriors aren't replacing Casspi with an end-of-bench nobody. Cook has been the starter while Stephen Curry sits out with an MCL injury and has consistently proven he's worth a guaranteed contract. It just came at the expense of Casspi's roster spot.
Casspi was averaging 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Cook is averaging 9.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game.
