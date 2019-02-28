2019 NFL combine: Kyler Murray, D.K. Metcalf among winners as QB, WRs weigh in and get measured

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kyler Murray may not be throwing at the 2019 NFL combine but we now know his official height and weight, and if the former Oklahoma quarterback does nothing else in Indianapolis, it's been a hugely successful week.

All the quarterbacks were weighed, measured, poked and prodded on Thursday, as were the wide receivers, and here are our takeaways about what this all means.

Notable QB measurements

QB winners

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma. Murray measured just over 5-foot-10 and while that may seem insanely undersized for an NFL quarterback, he's less than an inch shorter than Russell Wilson. Murray also weighs a pound more than Wilson did at the combine, and his hand size is a quarter-inch bigger than Baker Mayfield, the first-overall pick in 2018. Murray won't take part in any of the drills this week but that won't have any effect on his draft stock.

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State. Haskins, like Murray, checks all the boxes with his measurables -- but in a more conventional pocket-passer mold. He's our No. 1 quarterback and a more likely candidate to go to a team like the Giants or Jaguars than Murray.

Daniel Jones, Duke. Jones has bigger hands than Murray and Haskins and while he's not the athlete Murray is, he's sneaky athletic, as evidenced by his 186 rushing yards against UNC last season. He needs to prove he can play with more consistency -- and that won't be determined in Indianapolis -- but NFL teams are intrigued by his potential.

Tyree Jackson, Buffalo. Jackson is huge -- he's 6-foot-7 and has 10-plus-inch hands. He's raw, but his physical traits could land him in the third round, and a good combine workout could push him high into Day 2.

QB losers

Drew Lock, Missouri. We like Lock a lot, and he's a first-round talent in our mind. We're listing him here for one reason: His hand size is 9 inches. Relatively speaking, that's small for quarterbacks but here's some additional context: Sam Darnold has 9-inch hands, he was the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he's coming off a good rookie campaign.

Notable WR measurements

WR winners

D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss. Physically, Metcalf looks like more like Jadeveon Clowney than an NFL wide receiver, and his weigh-in does nothing to change our thoughts that he's the No. 1 wide receiver in this draft. If he runs well -- and the expectation is that he will -- he could be a top-10 pick.

Kelvin Harmon, NC State. Harmon is a lot like Metcalf -- a big, physical receiver -- but he'll need a good 40-time to solidly his first-round status.

Riley Ridley, Georgia. Ridley might be the best route runner in this class, and add another plus to his resume: He has 10-inch hands. Like the other wideouts in this class, showing well in the drills will only improve his draft stock.

WR losers

Andy Isabella, UMass. What Isabella lacks in size he makes up for in sheer athleticism. He was a high school sprinter and a good showing in the drills could still land him in Day 2. He catches everything thrown in his direction and some of his best games last season came against top-level competition.

Hunter Renfrow, Clemson. Renfrow doesn't pass the eyeball test but underestimate him at your peril. He had a fantastic career at Clemson, followed it up with a solid Senior Bowl, and will hear his name called on draft weekend -- and he'll immediately help an NFL team. Yes, he's undersized, and yes he has really small hands, but if history is any indication, it won't matter.