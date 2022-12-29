The upcoming NFL offseason could be wild from the quarterback perspective. Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson are free agents. Derek Carr seems to be on his way out of Las Vegas. Aaron Rodgers is a wild card. What comes of Matt Ryan? Then, there are the incoming rookies.
Houston seems very likely to land the No. 1 overall selection, but it is very important to land in the top five overall this year. A team that lands in the top five overall is guaranteed to land a top-flight defensive prospect, a rookie quarterback or a trade package that justifies moving back a bit in the order. In today's thought exercise, we explore some of the decisions facing those franchises with decisions to make at quarterback.
The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers. There is not a No. 22 pick here, as that's the pick the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
I have typically gone Bryce Young in this spot, but it would be naive to think that other options do not exist. Levis and Young are very different players, so it is not out of the realm of possibility that they would prefer the bigger quarterback with an elite arm.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson is simply a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball. Chicago finds itself picking this early because it does not have enough difference-makers. Other teams will likely be calling the Bears in an effort to move up for the right to select Bryce Young.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 3
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Seattle uses one of the draft picks acquired as part of the Russell Wilson trade to select his replacement, who also happens to be a traditionally short quarterback by NFL standards. Young is just a gamer with high-end leadership skills.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
After losing J.J. Watt to retirement following the season, Arizona handpicks arguably the best defensive prospect in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 5
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Indianapolis has tried and tried the veteran quarterback route since Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement, and it has not paid off. Will the Colts venture down that same path or consider a rookie like Stroud in this situation?
Round 1 - Pick 6
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Atlanta would absolutely consider a quarterback if the board fell in that manner. As it stands, the Falcons stay put and take the best defensive prospect available.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 7
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The board did not exactly fall in Detroit's favor, but it sticks and picks a traits-y cornerback from the defending national champions.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Carolina is making a big gamble by taking a chance on what Richardson could become with more experience. He has a massive frame, a big arm and plus mobility. If the Panthers want a rookie quarterback, then Richardson is the last justifiable option in the first round unless they trade up.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
It seems as though Derek Carr's time in Las Vegas has come to an end, but it is easy to envision Tom Brady playing for the Raiders and Josh McDaniels. Skoronski has five-position flexibility, so he would theoretically upgrade the protection.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Robinson is the best running back prospect to enter the draft since Saquon Barkley. Running back may seem like a luxury, but that level of a player running behind the Eagles offensive line will be able to grind out some games with the core they have now.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Houston has its quarterback of the future, so it needs to continue stacking talent on both sides of the ball. Wilson is still developing, but it is encouraging to see improvement from last season to this year.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Seattle has two young pass rushers, Verse and Boye Mafe, who they can develop. Verse has played well when available since transferring in from Albany.
Round 1 - Pick 13
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Tennessee was looking for size when it acquired Julio Jones from Atlanta, but that did not pan out. The Titans bring in Johnston to compliment Treylon Burks.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
New England has always had good linebackers: Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, Jerod Mayo, Dont'a Hightower, etc. It is time for that next wave to arrive, and Simpson could be that player. He is a versatile talent who would allow the Patriots to show multiple looks.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
New York did a fantastic job of filling needs and building depth along the defensive line last year. However, the offensive line is still very much a work in progress. Johnson has played both guard and tackle over the past two years, but his future is at tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Pittsburgh has other pressing talent needs, but it has been able to hide those weaknesses a bit. The offensive line is a larger concern. The Steelers have used consecutive drafts to select quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris. Those investments are a waste if the production does not improve.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Green Bay has some promising young wide receivers who could develop into a productive duo. Christian Watson has already been on a tear over the past month-plus. Washington gives the Packers a big body who can contribute as a blocker in the wide-zone blocking scheme, in addition to being a large target.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer is a tough target who should upgrade Detroit's capabilities in the red zone. Detroit has addressed the skill group in recent years with the additions of Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Jacksonville has used a lot of early draft capital on edge rushers, but the interior defensive line could use equal attention. Bresee has high-end athletic traits to develop into an impact performer for the Jaguars.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Tampa Bay still has a chance to make the playoffs, which is hard to believe considering how most in the media have written that team off. If it falls short, it could be a wild offseason for the recent Super Bowl champion.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Illinois defensive backs have been well-coached in recent years, so Witherspoon should be able to come in and make an impact for an improving Washington defense.
Round 1 - Pick 23
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
New York just needs to add bodies to that room right now. It is hard to count on anyone long-term because none have had success over more than a small sample size. The Giants may not feel the position is a need come draft day, but Addison would be a positive addition to that room.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Keenan Allen's time in Los Angeles is likely coming to an end sooner rather than later. Jalin Hyatt would give the Chargers speed to go along with Mike Williams' size.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
While unfortunate, Baltimore has had a difficult time keeping running backs healthy. Gibbs allows the Ravens to upgrade the passing attack as well.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Transition is already underway in Denver following the franchise's decision to move on from head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The incoming head coach could dictate which direction the Broncos go with this selection, but Branch is the best prospect on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Dallas has been looking for a compliment to CeeDee Lamb. The answer may not be on their roster right now. Smith-Njigba is a polished route runner who can make an impact from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Cincinnati leans into its commitment to upgrade the offense line. The Bengals have devoted ample resources to the unit in recent years, but that trend must continue until the problem is solved. Torrence received NFL coaching this year with last year's Giants offensive line coach calling Gainesville home this season.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Kansas City is looking for more dynamic traits off the edge. Anudike-Uzomah is not the most explosive, but he will upgrade the pass-rush floor.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Jordan Poyer is a free agent at season's end and Micah Hyde will be 32 years old next season. It would make sense for Buffalo to address one of those spots now before being forced to replace both in the same offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Gonzalez is not a perfect fit for what Philadelphia hopes to do on defense, but James Bradberry is scheduled to hit free agency and Gonzalez is one of the best prospects available.