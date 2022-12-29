Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd I have typically gone Bryce Young in this spot, but it would be naive to think that other options do not exist. Levis and Young are very different players, so it is not out of the realm of possibility that they would prefer the bigger quarterback with an elite arm.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Anderson is simply a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball. Chicago finds itself picking this early because it does not have enough difference-makers. Other teams will likely be calling the Bears in an effort to move up for the right to select Bryce Young.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 3 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Seattle uses one of the draft picks acquired as part of the Russell Wilson trade to select his replacement, who also happens to be a traditionally short quarterback by NFL standards. Young is just a gamer with high-end leadership skills.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st After losing J.J. Watt to retirement following the season, Arizona handpicks arguably the best defensive prospect in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 5 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis has tried and tried the veteran quarterback route since Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement, and it has not paid off. Will the Colts venture down that same path or consider a rookie like Stroud in this situation?

Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta would absolutely consider a quarterback if the board fell in that manner. As it stands, the Falcons stay put and take the best defensive prospect available.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 7 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The board did not exactly fall in Detroit's favor, but it sticks and picks a traits-y cornerback from the defending national champions.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Carolina is making a big gamble by taking a chance on what Richardson could become with more experience. He has a massive frame, a big arm and plus mobility. If the Panthers want a rookie quarterback, then Richardson is the last justifiable option in the first round unless they trade up.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st It seems as though Derek Carr's time in Las Vegas has come to an end, but it is easy to envision Tom Brady playing for the Raiders and Josh McDaniels. Skoronski has five-position flexibility, so he would theoretically upgrade the protection.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Robinson is the best running back prospect to enter the draft since Saquon Barkley. Running back may seem like a luxury, but that level of a player running behind the Eagles offensive line will be able to grind out some games with the core they have now.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 11 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Houston has its quarterback of the future, so it needs to continue stacking talent on both sides of the ball. Wilson is still developing, but it is encouraging to see improvement from last season to this year.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle has two young pass rushers, Verse and Boye Mafe, who they can develop. Verse has played well when available since transferring in from Albany.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee was looking for size when it acquired Julio Jones from Atlanta, but that did not pan out. The Titans bring in Johnston to compliment Treylon Burks.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st New England has always had good linebackers: Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, Jerod Mayo, Dont'a Hightower, etc. It is time for that next wave to arrive, and Simpson could be that player. He is a versatile talent who would allow the Patriots to show multiple looks.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd New York did a fantastic job of filling needs and building depth along the defensive line last year. However, the offensive line is still very much a work in progress. Johnson has played both guard and tackle over the past two years, but his future is at tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Pittsburgh has other pressing talent needs, but it has been able to hide those weaknesses a bit. The offensive line is a larger concern. The Steelers have used consecutive drafts to select quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris. Those investments are a waste if the production does not improve.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Green Bay has some promising young wide receivers who could develop into a productive duo. Christian Watson has already been on a tear over the past month-plus. Washington gives the Packers a big body who can contribute as a blocker in the wide-zone blocking scheme, in addition to being a large target.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Mayer is a tough target who should upgrade Detroit's capabilities in the red zone. Detroit has addressed the skill group in recent years with the additions of Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Jacksonville has used a lot of early draft capital on edge rushers, but the interior defensive line could use equal attention. Bresee has high-end athletic traits to develop into an impact performer for the Jaguars.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Tampa Bay still has a chance to make the playoffs, which is hard to believe considering how most in the media have written that team off. If it falls short, it could be a wild offseason for the recent Super Bowl champion.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 7th Illinois defensive backs have been well-coached in recent years, so Witherspoon should be able to come in and make an impact for an improving Washington defense.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st New York just needs to add bodies to that room right now. It is hard to count on anyone long-term because none have had success over more than a small sample size. The Giants may not feel the position is a need come draft day, but Addison would be a positive addition to that room.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th Keenan Allen's time in Los Angeles is likely coming to an end sooner rather than later. Jalin Hyatt would give the Chargers speed to go along with Mike Williams' size.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st While unfortunate, Baltimore has had a difficult time keeping running backs healthy. Gibbs allows the Ravens to upgrade the passing attack as well.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 26 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Transition is already underway in Denver following the franchise's decision to move on from head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The incoming head coach could dictate which direction the Broncos go with this selection, but Branch is the best prospect on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Dallas has been looking for a compliment to CeeDee Lamb. The answer may not be on their roster right now. Smith-Njigba is a polished route runner who can make an impact from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 28 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati leans into its commitment to upgrade the offense line. The Bengals have devoted ample resources to the unit in recent years, but that trend must continue until the problem is solved. Torrence received NFL coaching this year with last year's Giants offensive line coach calling Gainesville home this season.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Kansas City is looking for more dynamic traits off the edge. Anudike-Uzomah is not the most explosive, but he will upgrade the pass-rush floor.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota has some young talent to build around in the secondary with Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr. and now Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Jordan Poyer is a free agent at season's end and Micah Hyde will be 32 years old next season. It would make sense for Buffalo to address one of those spots now before being forced to replace both in the same offseason.