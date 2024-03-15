The 2024 NFL Draft is six weeks from today. With NFL free agency in full bloom, teams now have a more clear understanding of their needs, both present and future. The draft is the next opportunity to fill any of the remaining glaring needs.
In today's thought exercise, we explore how runs on a few position groups and desperation can impact decision-making with not one, not two, but three trades in the first round. Minnesota has already expressed some of that urgency by acquiring a second pick in the first round, presumably to trade up even farther.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Despite the chatter that Chicago is undecided about what it should do at the quarterback position, the Bears are going to take Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall. They can build the offense around him from that point forward.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Washington is going to take a rookie quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. The only question is whether it will be Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. In this scenario, they take a more mobile Daniels to be the face of the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
New England has done nothing to suggest it will bypass the opportunity to take a rookie quarterback. The Patriots could decide that their roster is not in a place where a rookie can just be dropped in at the game's most important position, but that would be a surprise. If the first three teams are locked into quarterbacks, where does the fourth come off the board?
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Arizona is rebuilding with two first-round picks. The first of those two choices is used on Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals offense has lacked size in recent years and Harrison remedies that issue.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
With three quarterbacks taken with the first three picks, Minnesota has to get aggressive in order to secure the fourth quarterback off the board. It trades up to No. 5 overall so that Kevin O'Connell can work with Michigan's J.J. McCarthy since Kirk Cousins has moved on to Atlanta.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
New York lacks a No. 1 wide receiver who can create his own opportunities. Malik Nabers has great body control down the field. He would be a great complement to what the Giants already have in Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Tennessee has already made big free agency moves signing center Lloyd Cushenberry, running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The Titans continue the investment in the offense and Will Levis with the selection of Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Atlanta does not have a pass rusher who inspires fear from the opposition. Dallas Turner has the athletic profile of a pass rusher who can reach that level. He is a young, ascending player with his best football ahead of him.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
If nothing else, it is an exciting offseason for Bears fans adding a quarterback (Caleb Williams) and now a wide receiver in the first round. They have a talented group, including wide receiver D.J. Moore and tight end Cole Kmet.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Jets traded for Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses so perhaps that leads them to look for a left tackle specifically. Olu Fashanu has been overlooked a bit of late because others are rising, but he is the missing piece to Aaron Rodgers' protection.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The selection of Taliese Fuaga gives Los Angeles stability on the right side, but it also allows Rashawn Slater to remain on the left side. The franchise now has three former first-round selections on its offensive line as new head coach Jim Harbaugh installs a physical brand of football.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Cincinnati still needs a right tackle and potentially a cornerback, but the idea of taking Brock Bowers is too good to bypass, especially considering Tee Higgins' trade request.
Round 1 - Pick 13
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Jermaine Eluemunor departed in free agency so that creates a void at right tackle. JC Latham may hit a little too close to home considering they recently used another first-round selection on an Alabama right tackle (Alex Leatherwood) who did not pan out.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
New Orleans is moving on from Michael Thomas so that puts a lot of emphasis on Chris Olave. Brian Thomas Jr. is not as versatile as Olave, but he does bring a new element to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Indianapolis' defensive line is stacked with Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Grover Stewart, Raekwon Davis, DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis and now Verse. The Colts still have a decision to make on Paye's fifth-year option.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 16
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Pittsburgh is not a team that likes to wait around to see if its target is going to be available. In this scenario, the Steelers move up a handful of picks to ensure they do not miss out on new right tackle Amarius Mims. Mims' selection allows them to move Broderick Jones back to the left side, which he played at Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Wednesday's Calvin Ridley development may pigeon hole Jacksonville into taking a wide receiver but the team also released Darious Williams. The Jaguars are losing steam as an AFC contender this offseason.
Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 18
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
A run on the quarterback position breathes an air of desperation into the Broncos as they move back and take a prospect with significant collegiate experience. Bo Nix has been consistently productive since arriving in Eugene.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Los Angeles finally has a first-round pick and use it on a position that has lacked a difference-maker since the organization traded away Jalen Ramsey. Terrion Arnold is the second cornerback off the board in this instance.
Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Seattle has not yet found a starting-worthy offensive guard in free agency so the Seahawks turn to the draft. Troy Fautanu could play tackle in a pinch -- and the Seahawks found themselves in that exact situation in 2023 -- but he could be a fantastic guard.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Las Vegas signed Christian Wilkins away from Miami in free agency and the Dolphins have only added to a mounting list of needs. The selection of Byron Murphy II allows the Dolphins to cross off one of those needs in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
It has been an interesting offseason for edge rushers in Philadelphia to say the least. Brandon Graham was re-signed while Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick have been made available in a trade. They signed Bryce Huff in free agency. I anticipate more moves coming for Philadelphia and that could open the door for Latu.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Los Angeles acquired another first-round pick from Minnesota as part of the trade that allowed them to move up the board. Wide receiver is a position it could target with this pick, but cornerback is also a big need.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Tyron Smith remains a free agent and Tyler Biadasz has signed in Washington. Changes have already come to the Cowboys offensive line and the selection of Jackson Powers-Johnson gives them some flexibility to get the five best on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 25
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
The David Bakhtiari era has finally come to an end in Green Bay. Kingsley Suamataia has played both sides of the line but would be a mauler in Matt LaFleur's system.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Tampa Bay has done everything in its power to retain its best players but the offensive line has taken a hit over the past few offseasons losing key players like Alex Cappa, Ryan Jensen, Ali Marpet and Shaq Mason. Graham Barton has played left tackle but projects inside at the next level.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Arizona lacks players capable of taking a game over on its defensive front. Chop Robinson is still a vision but he has the athletic profile to become a high-impact performer in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Buffalo did sign Mack Collins after losing Gabe Davis, but there is still some question about Stefon Diggs' long-term future. Adonai Mitchell gives the offense more speed and insurance in the event that Diggs' time comes to an end.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Detroit acquired Carlton Davis and brought back Emmanuel Moseley but Nate Wiggins gives that room depth. Cornerback becomes a position of strength. Wiggins is still developing so having veterans around him can buy time.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Baltimore traded away right tackle Morgan Moses and are left with Daniel Faalele. The Ravens may feel comfortable with him based on what they have seen in practice but it would also not be a surprise if the team used its first-round selection on Tyler Guyton just as they did eight years earlier with Ronnie Stanley.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
San Francisco signed Jordan Elliott and traded for Maliek Collins after releasing Arik Armstead. The 49ers have bigger positions of need but I can not help but think about how obsessed the organization has proven to be with defensive linemen.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Kansas City needs consistency at the wide receiver position. Keon Coleman gives the Chiefs size at the position and he had just a 2.3% drop rate in 2023, according to TruMedia.
Teams without a first-round pick
34. Panthers - WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Carolina needs to continue investing in Bryce Young. They need to build his confidence back up and the only way to do that is surrounding him with players capable of making a difference.
54. Browns - DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
Defensive tackles Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris are all free agents. Cleveland will need to find more depth at the position.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.