From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 Despite the chatter that Chicago is undecided about what it should do at the quarterback position, the Bears are going to take Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall. They can build the offense around him from that point forward.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 Washington is going to take a rookie quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. The only question is whether it will be Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. In this scenario, they take a more mobile Daniels to be the face of the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 New England has done nothing to suggest it will bypass the opportunity to take a rookie quarterback. The Patriots could decide that their roster is not in a place where a rookie can just be dropped in at the game's most important position, but that would be a surprise. If the first three teams are locked into quarterbacks, where does the fourth come off the board?

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Arizona is rebuilding with two first-round picks. The first of those two choices is used on Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals offense has lacked size in recent years and Harrison remedies that issue.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 With three quarterbacks taken with the first three picks, Minnesota has to get aggressive in order to secure the fourth quarterback off the board. It trades up to No. 5 overall so that Kevin O'Connell can work with Michigan's J.J. McCarthy since Kirk Cousins has moved on to Atlanta.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 New York lacks a No. 1 wide receiver who can create his own opportunities. Malik Nabers has great body control down the field. He would be a great complement to what the Giants already have in Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee has already made big free agency moves signing center Lloyd Cushenberry, running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The Titans continue the investment in the offense and Will Levis with the selection of Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta does not have a pass rusher who inspires fear from the opposition. Dallas Turner has the athletic profile of a pass rusher who can reach that level. He is a young, ascending player with his best football ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 If nothing else, it is an exciting offseason for Bears fans adding a quarterback (Caleb Williams) and now a wide receiver in the first round. They have a talented group, including wide receiver D.J. Moore and tight end Cole Kmet.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets traded for Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses so perhaps that leads them to look for a left tackle specifically. Olu Fashanu has been overlooked a bit of late because others are rising, but he is the missing piece to Aaron Rodgers' protection.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The selection of Taliese Fuaga gives Los Angeles stability on the right side, but it also allows Rashawn Slater to remain on the left side. The franchise now has three former first-round selections on its offensive line as new head coach Jim Harbaugh installs a physical brand of football.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 12 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Cincinnati still needs a right tackle and potentially a cornerback, but the idea of taking Brock Bowers is too good to bypass, especially considering Tee Higgins' trade request.

Round 1 - Pick 13 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Jermaine Eluemunor departed in free agency so that creates a void at right tackle. JC Latham may hit a little too close to home considering they recently used another first-round selection on an Alabama right tackle (Alex Leatherwood) who did not pan out.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 New Orleans is moving on from Michael Thomas so that puts a lot of emphasis on Chris Olave. Brian Thomas Jr. is not as versatile as Olave, but he does bring a new element to the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis' defensive line is stacked with Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Grover Stewart, Raekwon Davis, DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis and now Verse. The Colts still have a decision to make on Paye's fifth-year option.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 16 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Pittsburgh is not a team that likes to wait around to see if its target is going to be available. In this scenario, the Steelers move up a handful of picks to ensure they do not miss out on new right tackle Amarius Mims. Mims' selection allows them to move Broderick Jones back to the left side, which he played at Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Wednesday's Calvin Ridley development may pigeon hole Jacksonville into taking a wide receiver but the team also released Darious Williams. The Jaguars are losing steam as an AFC contender this offseason.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 18 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th PAYDS 4508 RUYDS 234 INTS 3 TDS 51 A run on the quarterback position breathes an air of desperation into the Broncos as they move back and take a prospect with significant collegiate experience. Bo Nix has been consistently productive since arriving in Eugene.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Los Angeles finally has a first-round pick and use it on a position that has lacked a difference-maker since the organization traded away Jalen Ramsey. Terrion Arnold is the second cornerback off the board in this instance.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 20 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Seattle has not yet found a starting-worthy offensive guard in free agency so the Seahawks turn to the draft. Troy Fautanu could play tackle in a pinch -- and the Seahawks found themselves in that exact situation in 2023 -- but he could be a fantastic guard.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas signed Christian Wilkins away from Miami in free agency and the Dolphins have only added to a mounting list of needs. The selection of Byron Murphy II allows the Dolphins to cross off one of those needs in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd It has been an interesting offseason for edge rushers in Philadelphia to say the least. Brandon Graham was re-signed while Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick have been made available in a trade. They signed Bryce Huff in free agency. I anticipate more moves coming for Philadelphia and that could open the door for Latu.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles acquired another first-round pick from Minnesota as part of the trade that allowed them to move up the board. Wide receiver is a position it could target with this pick, but cornerback is also a big need.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Tyron Smith remains a free agent and Tyler Biadasz has signed in Washington. Changes have already come to the Cowboys offensive line and the selection of Jackson Powers-Johnson gives them some flexibility to get the five best on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 9th The David Bakhtiari era has finally come to an end in Green Bay. Kingsley Suamataia has played both sides of the line but would be a mauler in Matt LaFleur's system.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th Tampa Bay has done everything in its power to retain its best players but the offensive line has taken a hit over the past few offseasons losing key players like Alex Cappa, Ryan Jensen, Ali Marpet and Shaq Mason. Graham Barton has played left tackle but projects inside at the next level.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Arizona lacks players capable of taking a game over on its defensive front. Chop Robinson is still a vision but he has the athletic profile to become a high-impact performer in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Buffalo did sign Mack Collins after losing Gabe Davis, but there is still some question about Stefon Diggs' long-term future. Adonai Mitchell gives the offense more speed and insurance in the event that Diggs' time comes to an end.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit acquired Carlton Davis and brought back Emmanuel Moseley but Nate Wiggins gives that room depth. Cornerback becomes a position of strength. Wiggins is still developing so having veterans around him can buy time.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Baltimore traded away right tackle Morgan Moses and are left with Daniel Faalele. The Ravens may feel comfortable with him based on what they have seen in practice but it would also not be a surprise if the team used its first-round selection on Tyler Guyton just as they did eight years earlier with Ronnie Stanley.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco signed Jordan Elliott and traded for Maliek Collins after releasing Arik Armstead. The 49ers have bigger positions of need but I can not help but think about how obsessed the organization has proven to be with defensive linemen.