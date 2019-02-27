Pete Prisco's 2019 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Giants take Dwayne Haskins, Redskins land Kyler Murray, Broncos select Drew Lock
Three quarterbacks are taken in the first round with Murray being the third to go behind Haskins and Lock
The NFL scouting combine is this week, which means some players might be moving up and down some draft boards.
There's a danger in that, but teams do it anyway.
But with my Mock Draft 2.0, I am not taking into account any potential risers or fallers from the combine. I don't care if Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray's weight is up over 200 pounds or Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor has a hamstring injury that will limit his work there.
This mock is based on fits and needs and watching players on tape. There isn't a major overhaul from my first mock, but then again free agency hasn't even started.
So dive in, look around, complain and just wait for Mock 3.0 after the combine.
|1
Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
|2
Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
|3
Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
|4
Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
|5
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
|6
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
|7
Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
|8
Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
|9
Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
|10
Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|11
Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
|12
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
|13
Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
|14
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
|15
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|16
Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
|17
Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
|18
Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
|19
Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
|20
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
|21
Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
|22
Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
|23
Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
|24
From Chicago
Devin White, LB, LSU
|25
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
|26
Dexter Lawrence, OT, Clemson
|27
From Dallas
Nasir Adderly, S, Delaware
|28
Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
|29
Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
They could lose starting corner Steven Nelson in free agency. Some scouts I've talked to like Baker more than Greedy Williams. The Chiefs have to get better on the back end.
|30
From New Orleans
Jonathan Abram, S, Mississippi
|31
Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
|32
Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
-
