Three-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bills get Quinnen Williams, Patriots take two TEs and a QB, Redskins load up on offense
It's our three-round mock draft and seven quarterbacks go off the board
If you're keeping score, this is our 30th mock draft, dating back to last fall. It's also our very first three-round mock draft, which means you get an extra 38 picks! As has been the case for some time now, Kyler Murray remains the No. 1 selection, but he gets a downfield playmaker in the third round. In related news, seven quarterbacks go in the first three rounds, with the Patriots grabbing one -- along with two tight ends.
Alright, let's get to all 102 selections.
|1
| Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
As we get closer to the draft, the more likely it seems that the Cardinals will, in fact, take Murray first overall. Perhaps that changes and Josh Rosen remains the franchise quarterback but for now, Murray appears to be the guy.
|2
| Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.
|3
| Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season, a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.
|4
| Devin White, LB, LSU
The Raiders pass on Quinnen Williams and take White, who fills a hole in the middle of their defense. He is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. White's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who will make life easier for both the front four and the secondary.
|5
| Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Offensive line is an obvious need for the Bucs but Bush's pre-draft workouts have seen him rocket up the draft board. Some teams even like him better than White.
|6
| Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
We've seen all the talk about how the Giants aren't interested in Haskins but we also know the team spent time with the quarterback before his pro day. We're not buying it -- New York is interested and Haskins has a chance to be really good. The Giants get Eli Manning's successor here.
|7
| Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
If Nick Foles is the face of the franchise (temporarily or otherwise), you're going to need to protect him. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.
|8
| T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
After signing Trey Flowers and Danny Amendola, the transformation to Patriots Midwest continues with Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski. He reminds us more of Travis Kelce but either way, a legit target for Matthew Stafford.
|9
| Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
There's no way Williams falls to the Bills, right? Either way, he's is a monster, dominating just about every snap during the 2018 season. And he came to the combine and dominated there too, blazing a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: Williams' physical abilities are off the charts
|10
| Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Oliver is a top-five talent, and he reminded teams of that at his pro day last week.
|11
| Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
With both linebackers off the board the Bengals get one of the best offensive linemen in the class; Williams can play right tackle in the NFL and even kick inside to guard if needed.
|12
| Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field and the Packers would gladly welcome that production.
|13
| Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
The Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick -- and there are no plans to Tank for Tua in '20 -- but if new coach Brian Flores wants to turn things around before then, the team could target Lock, who could sit and learn behind Fitzpatrick, and possibly even see playing time next season.
|14
| Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
Gary busted out a 4.58 40 at the combine, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. He played out of position at Michigan and NFL teams are hoping he can be a dominant edge rusher at the next level.
|15
| D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Metcalf, who blazed a 4.33 40-yard time at the combine, has game-changing talent. The Redskins appear to have their short-term solution at quarterback in Case Keenum, and Metcalf gives him someone to throw the ball too.
|16
| Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
Sweat reportedly has a pre-existing heart condition, according to NFL.com , and it's unclear how it might affect his draft stock. If NFL teams clear Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine (the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown) he will be an impact player.
|17
From ClevelandMarquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Brown suffered a Lisfranc injury in February and may not be ready to return to the field until late summer, but he's a game-changing talent, something the Giants desperately need in a post-Odell Beckham world.
|18
| Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Ford is coming off a strong season for the Sooners and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that wasn't even replacement level in '18.
|19
| Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Delanie Walker is 34 years old and suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that ended his season. 2017 third-round pick Jonnu Smith finished with 20 receptions and should improve in Year 3, but adding the most athletic tight end in a stacked draft class could be hard to pass up for an offense in desperate need of playmakers.
|20
| Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Murphy didn't test well at the combine, and while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender who would immediately upgrade a Steelers secondary looking to replace Artie Burns.
|21
| Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Adderley is a converted cornerback who can cover in the slot or play center field. His athleticism makes him a great fit in Seattle's defense.
|22
| Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
Bradbury ran a 4.93 40 at the combine -- he's a center! -- and he was already the best interior lineman in the class.
|23
| Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and with Deshaun Watson coming off a 62-sack season, protecting him has to be a priority.
|24
From ChicagoClelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
The Raiders need an edge rusher and it would be hard to pass on Ferrell, who was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-rounders. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers.
|25
| Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
After the 2017 season there were questions about Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability but he proved he's more than capable in '18, and his coverage ability makes him an attractive option for the Eagles.
|26
| Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
We love this pick -- Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. Tillery was dominant at times last season and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.
|27
From DallasGreedy Williams, CB, LSU
Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused on putting his athleticism to work there's no better cornerback in this draft.
|28
| Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Wilkins returned for his senior season at Clemson and it turned out to be his best. In addition to helping the Tigers to a national title, Wilkins set career bests in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (14.0). Imagine a defensive line featuring Wilkins, Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
|29
| Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Baker is only 5-feet-11 and 190 pounds but he faced off against the best best wideouts in the country and rarely lost. He's not as athletic as Greedy Williams but he's a more consistent play-maker, something this Chiefs' secondary lacked a season ago.
|30
From New OrleansJuan Thornhill, S, Virginia
Thornhill had a quietly effective 2018 campaign and he used the combine as an exclamation point on the season. He ran a 4.42 40, had a 44-inch vertical, and that, coupled with his game film, could see him sneak into Round 1.
|31
| Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
Risner was one of the best college right tackles last season and he did nothing to change that with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll likely make his living as an interior linemen in the NFL but he could play tackle too.
|32
| Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
Samuel is a four-down player who can line up anywhere. The Pats have to make up for Gronk now that he's retired.
Round 2
|1 (33)
| Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
At 340 pounds, there are questions about whether Lawrence is a three-down player. But don't be fooled by his size because his athleticism is eye-popping. He'll join a defensive line that now includes Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs.
|2 (34)
| A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Andrew Luck gets arguably the best receiver on the Ole Miss roster; Brown played mostly out of the slot and he reminds us of JuJu Smith-Schuster.
|3 (35)
| Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
One more weapon for Derek Carr. Jacobs is the best running back in this class and will also be a weapon in the passing game. The Raiders' offensive makeover continues.
|4 (36)
| Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
At 6-5, Butler is a first-round talent with a huge catch radius who can use his size and speed to stretch the field in San Francisco.
|5 (37)
| Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
A converted wide receiver, Layne has fantastic ball skills, as well as the size and speed to match up with big, physical wide receivers. The Giants need help on both sides of the ball and Layne addresses a huge need in the secondary.
|6 (38)
| Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
Smith is a first-round talent who gives Nick Foles a reliable middle-of-the-field play-maker.
|7 (39)
| Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
Bunting, who had a strong combine, is a big, physical cornerback who excels in man coverage and has good ball skills.
|8 (40)
| Erik McCoy, OL, Texas A&M
The Bills need to upgrade the interior line. McCoy is the second-best center in this class who can also play guard in the NFL.
|9 (41)
| N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Even with Courtland Sutton's strong rookie season, Emmanuel Sanders is returning from an Achilles injury and has one year left on his deal. Plus, Harry reminds us of Anquan Boldin, one of Joe Flacco's favorite targets when they were together in Baltimore.
|10 (42)
| Daniel Jones, QB, Duke Andy Dalton has two years left on his current deal and there's no guarantee that he's Zac Taylor's guy; Jones, who has drawn comparisons to Eli Manning, does a lot of things well but no one thing blows you away.
|11 (43)
| Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Oruwariye is a long, physical corner who tested well at the combine but didn't have as strong a Senior Bowl as he would've liked. But he's only going to get better and the Lions add secondary depth in Round 2.
|12 (44)
| Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
Brian Bulaga is 30 and entering the final year of his contract and McGary, who played right tackle in college, could also kick inside to guard at the next level.
|13 (45)
| Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
A physical corner who played just one year at Temple and had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and combine.
|14 (46)
| Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College
A first-round talent, Lindstrom was dominant at Boston College. Also: Ereck Flowers, who could move to guard, won't solve the Redskins' interior line problems -- but Lindstrom will.
|15 (47)
| Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
Cajuste was great as Will Grier's blindside protector and could play either tackler or guard at the next level.
|16 (48)
| Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
Little was mentioned as a first-round prospect early in the college season but inconsistent efforts saw him fall out of that conversation. He didn't have a great combine either, but he can be a reliable starter if he can put it all together.
|17 (49)
| Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
Cleveland traded Jabrill Peppers and Savage, who can play deep centerfield or line up in the slot, is an athletic freak who uses his speed to explode downhill in the run game and to cover a lot of ground on the back end.
|18 (50)
| Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Simmons is a top-five talent. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in February, which means he won't be healthy until midway through the season, best case. But when he returns, the Vikings will have a dominant young player in the middle of their defense.
|19 (51)
| Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
Winovich's nonstop motor, great hand usage and quickness will give the Titans another pass rusher opposite last year's second-round pick, Harold Landry.
|20 (52)
| Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
You're not going to replace Antonio Brown with one player but Campbell's speed and YAC ability will take a lot of pressure of JuJu Smith-Schuster.
|21 (53)
| L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU
Collier isn't a quick-twitch edge rusher but he can control the line of scrimmage with his strength, good hand usage, and non-stop motor.
|22 (54)
| Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
Mullen had a fantastic national title game against Alabama but his 2018 tape was up and down. He looks like an NFL cornerback but he needs to play with more consistency.
|23 (55)
| Elgton Jenkins, OL, Mississippi State
Jenkins can play both center and guard. Related: Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times last season. SIXTY-TWO! The Texans have to improve the O-line.
|24 (56)
| Charles Omenihu, DL, Texas
At the Senior Bowl, Omenihu described himself as "a bigger version of Chandler Jones." The Pats, who originally drafted Chandler Jones in the first round, would likely welcome this development.
|25 (57)
| Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
Wilson has seen his stock slip since the end of the college season and he didn't test as well as the top linebackers in this draft class.
|26 (58)
| Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
Yes, Jason Witten is returning. No, he won't be the same player he was when he retired. Sternberger isn't the blocker that Hockenson or Smith may be but he's every bit as dynamic when it comes to stretching the field.
|27 (59)
| Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Abram will be a thumper and tone-setter in the middle of coordinator Matt Eberflus' defense.
|28 (60)
| Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
Rapp can play anywhere on the field and that versatility will make him an integral part of the Chargers' secondary from the moment he's drafted.
|29 (61)
| Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
Isabella may look like a slot receiver but he can line up anywhere and outrun anybody.
|30 (62)
| Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
A long, physical corner who has had a strong pre-draft season and will match up well against bigger NFL receivers
|31 (63)
| D'Andre Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Walker was 6-2, 251 pounds at the combine -- the same height and weight as Dee Ford -- but he probably played below that weight at Georgia last season. Still, great hand usage and strength allows him to win against bigger offensive linemen.
|32 (64)
| Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
His numbers are impressive -- 45 sacks in four seasons -- but Ferguson struggles to disengage from blocks and there are questions about his flexibility around the edge to get to the quarterback. If anybody can get the best out of him it's Bill Belichick.
Round 3
|1 (65)
| Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
Whether it's Kyler Murray or Josh Rosen, the Cardinals' quarterback needs a reliable downfield target, especially with Larry Fitzgerald in the twilight of his career; Harmon dominated the ACC and would be a steal at the top of Round 3.
|2 (66)
| Ben Banogu, EDGE, TCU
Banogu is a bendy, athletic pass rusher who can set the edge in the run game and has the quickness and strength to get after the quarterback in passing situations.
|3 (67)
| Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB, Kentucky
Richard Sherman is 31 and his contract expires after the 2020 season. Johnson is a tall, physical corner who is still growing into the position.
|4 (68)
| David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin
The Jets need to bolster the right side of their line; Edwards needs to improve as a pass blocker but he excelled as a run blocker at Wisconsin.
|5 (69)
| Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
Polite is a first-round talent who saw his stock plummet during pre-draft workouts. He's an athletic pass rusher but can the Jaguars get the most out of him?
|6 (70)
| Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
Ronald Jones is coming off a forgettable rookie campaign. Sanders, meanwhile, sat behind Saquon Barkley in 2017 but rushed for 1,274 yards last season (5.8 YPC) and 9 touchdowns. He's also a threat in the passing game.
|7 (71)
| Dawson Knox, TE, Broncos
The Broncos took N'Keal Harry in Round 2 and they get Flacco another weapon with Knox, who was underutilized at Ole Miss but has off-the-charts athleticism.
|8 (72)
| Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
Vontaze Burfict is gone and Cashman brings his athleticism, playmaking ability and high football IQ to Cincinnati.
|9 (73)
| Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State
He's extremely raw but athleticism jumps off the screen with Warring, who can play inline or in the slot. Will need time to grow into the position but has the potential to be a middle-of-the-field matchup nightmare.
|10 (74)
| Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
Allen isn't a quick-twitch pass rusher but he can control the line of scrimmage with his strength, use his hands to beat blockers and shows a non-stop motor.
|11 (75)
| Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
Ridley didn't test well at the combine but he's a fantastic route runner who was underutilized at Georgia.
|12 (76)
| Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
Grier had a impressive career at West Virginia but questions about inconsistency and arm strength see him fall to Round 3. He's a good fit for Jay Gruden's scheme, but who knows how long Gruden has in Washington to turn things round.
|13 (77)
| Deionte Thompson, S Alabama
Thompson is a rangy free safety who has impressive ball skills but a poor finish to the college season saw his draft stock slip.
|14 (78)
| Michael Deiter, OL, Wisconsin
Deiter can play tackle, guard or center and that versatility will prove beneficial in Miami, where the O-line needs an overhaul.
|15 (79)
| Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
Jones shows unique quickness for his size but sometimes struggles to disengage from blocks. He'll join a Falcons defensive line that added Rashan Gary in Round 1.
|16 (80)
| Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
Love, who excels in coverage, is undersized but tenacious. He's not afraid to make plays in the running game but size can be an issue when tackling bigger backs.
|17 (81)
| J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
Arcega-Whiteside is a red-zone threat from Day 1. There are questions about his deep speed but he uses his size to his advantage and excels at making contested catches.
|18 (82)
| Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
Hall was Drew Lock's favorite target at Missouri and was one of the fastest wide receivers in college football last season. He struggles with consistency but when he's on he's hard to stop.
|19 (83)
| Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
One of the smartest players on the field, Hooker can play in the slot or deep centerfield, excels in run support and is a ball hawk -- he had four interceptions and seven passes defended in 2018.
|20 (84)
| Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
Ximines may be slightly undersized by edge rusher standards but he makes up for size with quickness. He followed up a strong season at Old Dominion with a good showing at the Senior Bowl.
|21 (85)
| Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
The Ravens desperately need help at wide receiver and McLaurin, who had an impressive Senior Bowl and combine (where he blazed a 4.35 40 time), regularly wins at the line of scrimmage and has the ability to be a big YAC player (he averaged 20 yards a reception last season).
|22 (86)
| David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
The Texans have bolstered their offensive line in the first two rounds and now they get Deshaun Watson another weapon; Montgomery is one of the most exciting players in this draft class but plays a position that has been devalued in recent years.
|23 (87)
| David Long, CB, Michigan
At 5-10, Long may be undersized, but he's a physical cornerback who routinely showed the ability to match up against bigger wide receivers last season.
|24 (88)
| Dru Samia, OL, Oklahoma
Samia played on one of the best offensive lines in the country last season and he'll upgrade the interior of the O-line in Detroit.
|25 (89)
| Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston
A converted wide receiver, Johnson is 6-2, 208 pounds and extremely physical. He's still learning the position but he has all the tools teams want in an NFL cornerback, it just may take a few seasons.
|26 (90)
| Marquise Blair, S, Utah
Yes, the Cowboys signed George Iloka and Darien Thompson this offseason, but Blair is a deep safety who explodes downhill on running plays and can be a disruptive force near the line of scrimmage.
|27 (91)
| Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
Howard is a raw, athletic prospect with tons of upside. He'll need a chance to grow into his position but his impressive showing during the Senior Bowl put him on NFL teams' radar.
|28 (92)
| David Long Jr., LB, West Virginia
Long is undersized, but he plays with a low center, strength and speed. He has a nose for the ball and when he knows where to go he's unstoppable.
|29 (93)
| Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
Wren is short in experience but long on strength and athleticism and benefited from a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.
|30 (94)
| Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
Boyd is a physical player who can sometimes get in trouble when he's out of position, drawing defensive pass interference penalties. He ran an impressive 4.45 40 at the combine.
|31 (95)
| Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama
Miller had eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss during the 2018 season and he would give the Giants a much-needed pass rusher after trading Olivier Vernon to Cleveland.
|32 (96)
| Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
Johnson isn't a big guy but he can lay the wood. He plays centerfield but is also good in run support and is a sure tackler.
|33 (97)
| Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State
When you lose Rob Gronkowski, it will take more than one tight end to replace him. Raymond is a more polished player than Kahale Warring right now and both immediately upgrade the position.
|34 (98)
| Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn
Stidham is a high-upside player who struggled last season at Auburn in part because his offensive line wasn't very good. When he has time, he's a good intermediate and deep-ball passer who also has the athleticism to make plays outside the pocket.
|35 (99)
| Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
Willis is a hand-in-the-dirt, interior defensive lineman who has a quick first step and will fit in nicely along the Rams' D-line.
|36 (100)
| Ben Powers, OL, Oklahoma
Powers played on one of the best offensive lines in college football last season and he'd add depth to the interior line in Carolina.
|37 (101)
| Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern
Thorson is a smart player who makes good decisions with the football. He excels at knowing where to go with the ball and getting it out of his hand quickly but struggles with deep throws.
|38 (102)
| Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State
A converted safety, Pratt is still learning the position. He put up impressive numbers at the combine but that speed and flexibility didn't always translate on tape. He gives the Ravens depth at linebacker after C.J. Mosley left in free agency.
