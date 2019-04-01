Three-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bills get Quinnen Williams, Patriots take two TEs and a QB, Redskins load up on offense

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

As we get closer to the draft, the more likely it seems that the Cardinals will, in fact, take Murray first overall. Perhaps that changes and Josh Rosen remains the franchise quarterback but for now, Murray appears to be the guy.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season, a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.

Devin White, LB, LSU

The Raiders pass on Quinnen Williams and take White, who fills a hole in the middle of their defense. He is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. White's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who will make life easier for both the front four and the secondary.



Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Offensive line is an obvious need for the Bucs but Bush's pre-draft workouts have seen him rocket up the draft board. Some teams even like him better than White.



Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

We've seen all the talk about how the Giants aren't interested in Haskins but we also know the team spent time with the quarterback before his pro day. We're not buying it -- New York is interested and Haskins has a chance to be really good. The Giants get Eli Manning's successor here.



Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

If Nick Foles is the face of the franchise (temporarily or otherwise), you're going to need to protect him. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.



T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

After signing Trey Flowers and Danny Amendola, the transformation to Patriots Midwest continues with Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski. He reminds us more of Travis Kelce but either way, a legit target for Matthew Stafford.



Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

There's no way Williams falls to the Bills, right? Either way, he's is a monster, dominating just about every snap during the 2018 season. And he came to the combine and dominated there too, blazing a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: Williams' physical abilities are off the charts



Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Oliver is a top-five talent, and he reminded teams of that at his pro day last week.



Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

With both linebackers off the board the Bengals get one of the best offensive linemen in the class; Williams can play right tackle in the NFL and even kick inside to guard if needed.



Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field and the Packers would gladly welcome that production.



Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

The Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick -- and there are no plans to Tank for Tua in '20 -- but if new coach Brian Flores wants to turn things around before then, the team could target Lock, who could sit and learn behind Fitzpatrick, and possibly even see playing time next season.



Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Gary busted out a 4.58 40 at the combine, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. He played out of position at Michigan and NFL teams are hoping he can be a dominant edge rusher at the next level.



D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf, who blazed a 4.33 40-yard time at the combine, has game-changing talent. The Redskins appear to have their short-term solution at quarterback in Case Keenum, and Metcalf gives him someone to throw the ball too.



Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Sweat reportedly has a pre-existing heart condition, according to NFL.com , and it's unclear how it might affect his draft stock. If NFL teams clear Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine (the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown) he will be an impact player.



From Cleveland Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Brown suffered a Lisfranc injury in February and may not be ready to return to the field until late summer, but he's a game-changing talent, something the Giants desperately need in a post-Odell Beckham world.



Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Ford is coming off a strong season for the Sooners and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that wasn't even replacement level in '18.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Delanie Walker is 34 years old and suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that ended his season. 2017 third-round pick Jonnu Smith finished with 20 receptions and should improve in Year 3, but adding the most athletic tight end in a stacked draft class could be hard to pass up for an offense in desperate need of playmakers.



Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Murphy didn't test well at the combine, and while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender who would immediately upgrade a Steelers secondary looking to replace Artie Burns.



Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Adderley is a converted cornerback who can cover in the slot or play center field. His athleticism makes him a great fit in Seattle's defense.



Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

Bradbury ran a 4.93 40 at the combine -- he's a center! -- and he was already the best interior lineman in the class.



Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and with Deshaun Watson coming off a 62-sack season, protecting him has to be a priority.



From Chicago Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

The Raiders need an edge rusher and it would be hard to pass on Ferrell, who was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-rounders. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers.



Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

After the 2017 season there were questions about Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability but he proved he's more than capable in '18, and his coverage ability makes him an attractive option for the Eagles.



Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

We love this pick -- Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. Tillery was dominant at times last season and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.



From Dallas Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused on putting his athleticism to work there's no better cornerback in this draft.



Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Wilkins returned for his senior season at Clemson and it turned out to be his best. In addition to helping the Tigers to a national title, Wilkins set career bests in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (14.0). Imagine a defensive line featuring Wilkins, Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.



Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker is only 5-feet-11 and 190 pounds but he faced off against the best best wideouts in the country and rarely lost. He's not as athletic as Greedy Williams but he's a more consistent play-maker, something this Chiefs' secondary lacked a season ago.



From New Orleans Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

Thornhill had a quietly effective 2018 campaign and he used the combine as an exclamation point on the season. He ran a 4.42 40, had a 44-inch vertical, and that, coupled with his game film, could see him sneak into Round 1.

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

Risner was one of the best college right tackles last season and he did nothing to change that with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll likely make his living as an interior linemen in the NFL but he could play tackle too.

