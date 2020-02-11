Three-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys land tight end, Patriots add playmakers, three QBs taken on Day 2

Round 3 - Pick 1 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 10th The Bengals add some more depth at corner with Darqueze Dennard entering free agency and William Jackson a year away from potentially leaving.

Round 3 - Pick 2 Trey Adams OL Washington • Sr • 6'8" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 12th Adams has the capability to be an NFL starter but had to deal with myriad injury issues during his collegiate career. I think he's worth the risk in the third round.

Round 3 - Pick 3 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 12th The Lions have two studs at receiver but depth behind the pair has been a problem, plus Marvin Jones is set to hit free agency after 2020. Peoples-Jones wasn't able to reach his ceiling in the Michigan offense but he's capable of making an early impact.

From From New York Giants Round 3 - Pick 4 Lloyd Cushenberry III OL LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 10th The Ryan Kalil move didn't work out for the Jets, but here they're able to get a long-term answer with one of the top center prospects in this class.

Round 3 - Pick 5 Marlon Davidson DL Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 278 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 8th Davidson gives the Panthers more pass-rush upside on the interior, and his college experience in various roles should give the team some options with how to best utilize him.

Round 3 - Pick 6 Jack Driscoll OL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 13th Driscoll probably isn't going to be the answer at left tackle in Miami, but his versatility allows the team to lock him into one starting spot on an offensive line that needs a major talent upgrade.

Round 3 - Pick 7 Netane Muti OL Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 14th Muti has been dogged by injury issues, so it's possible he's more of a late-round pick than the Day 2 talent he appears to be when healthy. The Chargers absolutely have to get better on the offensive line, and the risk may be worth the upside.

Round 3 - Pick 8 Nick Harris OL Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 302 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 17th Harris is an excellent blocker whose ability to shine out in space could be a great fit for moving the pocket with Kyler Murray. He'd be a great piece to build the offensive line around for Arizona.

Round 3 - Pick 9 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars need to find an impact player at tight end, especially if Nick Foles resumes starting duties, and Hopkins is a great value here who can shine as a receiver while developing as a blocker.

Round 3 - Pick 10 Jared Pinkney TE Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns figure to use more multiple tight end looks with Kevin Stefanski calling the shots, and while Pinkney isn't a game breaker, he can serve as a nice complement as a solid blocker who works over the middle.

Round 3 - Pick 11 Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 5th Davis-Gaither improves the Colts' depth at the linebacker position behind their young stars while also giving the team a potential impact player on special teams.

Round 3 - Pick 12 Bradlee Anae EDGE Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 11th The Bucs should do what it takes to bring Shaq Barrett back after his breakout season, but they'll need more talent at the edge position either way. Anae had an excellent Senior Bowl showcasing his rush talent, but he can do more than just pin his ears back.

Round 3 - Pick 13 Jordan Elliott DL Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 5th Elliott has the potential to push his stock much higher than this during the predraft process, but if the Broncos can snag him, he'd be a great option to help replace Derek Wolfe and solidify the team's depth in the interior.

Round 3 - Pick 14 Thaddeus Moss TE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 249 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 5th Moss doesn't have the upside to replace Austin Hooper if the latter is allowed to walk in free agency, but he'd be a strong second tight end who should shine as a blocker and can be an underneath option.

Round 3 - Pick 15 Darrell Taylor EDGE Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 96th POSITION RNK 12th The Jets passed on edge rushers in the first two rounds, and while Taylor isn't going to make a huge impact as a pass-rusher, he has a well-rounded game and could quickly emerge as a complementary starter.

Round 3 - Pick 16 Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Igbinoghene is still mostly upside, but he has the tools to stick as a long-term starter if he develops. It's possible a team falls in love with him during the predraft process; if so, he'll be long gone by this part of the draft.

From From Chicago Bears Round 3 - Pick 17 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 10th The Raiders landed a No. 1 receiver in the first round, but with the depth at the position and their three Round 3 picks, they can bolster their depth at the position as well. Mims can stretch the field and has the upside to emerge as the team's No. 2 option.

Round 3 - Pick 18 Bryan Edwards WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 11th If Amari Cooper is retained, the Cowboys will have a pair of excellent receivers on the outside. Edwards can come in and create mismatches in the slot, with the size to work outside if needed.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 3 - Pick 19 Matt Hennessy OL Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 295 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 129th POSITION RNK 27th Hennessy should be able to step into a starting role at center for the Broncos, who need to upgrade the offensive line with at least one of their three third-round picks.

Round 3 - Pick 20 Troy Dye LB Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 86th POSITION RNK 6th Dye is an athletic freak who could be an impact player with the proper coaching. He's not going to step in and be the defensive quarterback, but his ability to get to the ball-carrier and tackle should earn him a spot on Day 2.

Round 3 - Pick 21 Jonathan Greenard EDGE Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 9th Greenard offers a solid skillset on the edge of the Eagles' line and can hold up in a rotation, though he's not likely to make an impact rushing the passer.

Round 3 - Pick 22 Kyle Dugger S Lenoir-Rhyne • Sr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 6th Dugger might be from a program you've never heard of, but he's the type of player likely to turn heads during the predraft process. The Bills are set at safety, but Dugger can star on special teams while being developed at safety or linebacker.

Round 3 - Pick 23 Hunter Bryant TE Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 4th Bryant isn't much of a blocker but he gives the Patriots a much needed passing-game weapon at the tight end position.

Round 3 - Pick 24 Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 218 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 115th POSITION RNK 7th The Saints are headed to an offseason of uncertainty at QB, where all three of their guys are free agents. Hurts won't be able to step in and start right away, but his presence will allow Sean Payton to continue dialing up a creative offense no matter what happens in FA.

Round 3 - Pick 25 Tyler Johnson WR Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 13th Johnson is an intriguing slot option for the Vikings who could shine in the slot when the team is using three-receiver packages.

From From Houston Texans Round 3 - Pick 26 Logan Stenberg OL Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 18th The Browns landed their answer at left tackle in Round 1, and here they find a prospect capable of coming in and competing to start inside at guard.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 3 - Pick 27 Davon Hamilton DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 88th POSITION RNK 9th Hamilton is a big presence inside who can solidify the run defense for the Raiders, and after a good Senior Bowl showing, his stock could be on the rise.

Round 3 - Pick 28 Jabari Zuniga EDGE Florida • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 10th The Ravens keep adding to their front-seven with Zuniga, who can compete for snaps on the defensive line right away.

Round 3 - Pick 29 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 98th POSITION RNK 20th Cleveland has the potential to rise with a strong combine, and he could even establish himself as one of the best tackle options after the top tier comes off the board. I expect him to go on Day 2.

Round 3 - Pick 30 Solomon Kindley OL Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 335 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 91st POSITION RNK 19th Elgton Jenkins was a nice find for the Packers last year, and here they get another interior lineman to develop for an eventual starting spot.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 3 - Pick 31 Ben Bredeson OL Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 108th POSITION RNK 22nd The Broncos added a center prospect earlier in Round 3, and here they go back to the well to pick up a potential starter at guard, giving the offensive line the injection of talent it needs.

Round 3 - Pick 32 Zack Moss RB Utah • Sr • 5'10" / 222 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 4th This could be the spot for a corner for the Chiefs depending on who they can re-sign, but Moss provides great value here if he can stay healthy, and he should be a fantastic fit with Andy Reid.

Round 3 - Pick 33 Devin Duvernay WR Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 14th Projected comp pick. The Patriots are well-positioned to take advantage of the depth in this receiver class in Round 3, where they're expected to have multiple compensatory picks. Duvernay is a guy who can stretch the defense.

Round 3 - Pick 34 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 104th POSITION RNK 12th Projected comp pick. The Giants have to focus on upgrading their pass defense, and even if they can sign a quality starter in free agency, Jackson can still help depth at a position with more questions than answers.

Round 3 - Pick 35 J.R. Reed S Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 194 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 105th POSITION RNK 7th Projected comp pick. One position where the Patriots need to develop a starter for the future is safety, and Reed is a smart player who seems like a great fit for the Patriots.

Round 3 - Pick 36 Alton Robinson EDGE Syracuse • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 14th Projected comp pick. The Seahawks are losing a ton of talent on the defensive line to free agency, so they figure to address the position by the end of Day 2. Robinson could develop into a starter down the road.

Round 3 - Pick 37 Cam Akers RB Florida State • Jr • 5'11" / 212 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 89th POSITION RNK 5th Projected comp pick. If the Texans don't bring back Carlos Hyde, they'll need an early-down back to pair with Duke Johnson, and Akers has the skill set to fit that role perfectly.

Round 3 - Pick 38 Rashard Lawrence DL LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 308 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 100th POSITION RNK 10th Projected comp pick. Lawrence can provide depth on the defensive line then potentially take on a bigger role if Tyson Alualu leaves in free agency. Cam Heyward is also scheduled to be a free agent after 2020 and is now in his 30s.