Three-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys land tight end, Patriots add playmakers, three QBs taken on Day 2
Plus the Bears start with an edge defender and the Steelers land a receiver in this three-round projection
Draft season is in full swing with the combine just a few weeks away. Players will see their stock move up and down over the next few months, but we're taking a snapshot of how our draft rankings currently look and using that to help build a three-round projection for the 2020 NFL Draft.
You'll see seven quarterbacks come off the board in the first three rounds of his mock draft, with the Panthers, Titans and Saints finding signal-callers to develop on Day 2. You'll see a run on receivers in the 20-50 range, with seven coming off the board in that 30-pick span. You'll even see the four teams without a first-round pick get to make multiple selections, including the Steelers and Texans, who traded their original third-round picks. That's because our mock below includes projected compensatory picks from Over the Cap, and those two teams are each expected to land a pick at the end of Round 3.
Let's get to it!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Burrow got better as the season wore on and wowed in the College Football Playoffs. He doesn't have a huge arm, but his accuracy is unquestionable. The Bengals lock in their new franchise QB.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Edge rusher isn't the biggest need for the Redskins, but when you can get the undisputed best player in the draft, you pull the trigger. Just ask the 49ers, who rode Nick Bosa and a fierce D-line to the Super Bowl.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
The Lions can use help at a lot of positions, and could even consider going QB here. But Brown gets the edge over Jeff Okudah due to the completeness of his game, and the Lions are losing a lot of snaps at DT to free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
A proven commodity at the right tackle position, Wills can lock down that position in his rookie year and potential slide over to left tackle in 2021. He gives the Giants the upgrade they need in protection for their young QB.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Tagovailoa is the hardest player in the draft to peg. If his medicals check out across the board, you could see teams jockeying to trade ahead of the Dolphins to draft him. Or if the relevant teams are afraid of his medicals, he could fall later than he should.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Even if the Chargers go after a veteran at the QB position in free agency, they should also plan for the future. Why not add one here and have him battle a solid vet for the 2020 starting job? Herbert shined at the Senior Bowl but was shaky in his final collegiate season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Okudah is talented enough to go in the top five without question, but if the Lions pass on him at three then the Panthers could wind up with a great value by taking the unquestioned top corner in the draft. Carolina is set to lose two key players at cornerback in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Haason Reddick hasn't lived up to his billing as a former 13th overall pick, and the Cardinals could upgrade their defense considerably by adding the versatile Simmons, who can do anything required on that side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Jaguars could also go tackle here, but with depth at that position strong in the first round and with another pick coming up, they instead opt for a much harder to find talent at defensive tackle. Kinlaw can immediately step in and give the Jags what Marcell Dareus didn't.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Browns are in a great position to address their biggest need and improve Baker Mayfield's protection, as there are four tackles potentially worthy of being top 10 picks. Thomas is a nice blend of experience and upside at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
The Jets are another team that has to improve the protection in front of their young quarterback, and they'll be able to do it with their first pick. Becton moves exceptionally well for his massive frame.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
The Raiders thought they addressed the receiver position last offseason by adding Antonio Brown, but that didn't pan out. So here they grab the best receiver in the draft, a player who can immediately step in as a quality No. 1 target.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Jeudy entered the year as one of the best overall prospects in the draft, if not the best, but after a good-not-great year, his stock is down a little bit. That means someone in this range will get a steal. He'll provide the Colts with reliability in the passing game, which they desperately need.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
We don't know who's going to play QB for the Bucs next year, but the team must get whoever it is some better protection. Some project Wirfs to move inside at the next level, but he should definitely get the chance to stick outside in Tampa.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
If the Broncos aren't bringing Chris Harris back, cornerback becomes a top priority. Fulton can man up on the outside as Bryce Callahan returns from an injury to play the slot, setting the back end of the Broncos defense up well.
Round 1 - Pick 16
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
The Falcons have already made it clear they're moving on from Vic Beasley, and they'll need an immediate starter at defensive end to help share the load. Epenesa looked like a top-10 pick before this season and did nothing to cause his stock to dramatically fall.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Cowboys may not be able to re-sign all their star players, and if Byron Jones leaves as expected, the team should make finding a corner early in the draft a key priority. Diggs functions best in zone coverages but also has the physicality to give receivers trouble.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Dolphins had to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick away when he didn't want to be moved around like a chess piece, but McKinney has plenty of experience in that role. He brings much-needed talent to the back end of the defense.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Passing on Love for Lamb earlier was a tough move, but the Raiders luck out and land him here. He raises the ceiling of the Raiders offense considerably, but he'll be best served sitting for a year behind a veteran, whether that's Derek Carr or someone else.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Jones is on the rise after a strong Senior Bowl performance, and with the upside of a franchise left tackle if he continues to develop, he could very well be taken in the back half of the first round. The Jaguars should target some O-line help early.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Ruggs certainly could go much higher than this, but if he's available, he'll bring the dynamic presence the Eagles sorely lacked last year when DeSean Jackson, who is 33, missed most of last season with an injury.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
I'd like to see the Bills explore a trade up to land one of the top two receivers, but even if they stay here, they can land a difference-maker in a strong class. Higgins is a big, downfield weapon who can bring another element to the Bills' passing game.
Round 1 - Pick 23
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Do you think the Patriots would be in the market for a versatile pass-rusher with a massive ceiling who can play on all three downs? Me too. If teams are comfortable with Chaisson's medicals following a 2018 ACL tear, he could go much higher.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Arizona State • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
The Saints don't know who will be under center in 2020, but whoever it is should be presented with better secondary weapons in the passing game so Michael Thomas doesn't have to catch 149 balls again. Aiyuk is a big-play threat who can stretch the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Vikings are losing two corners to free agency and Xavier Rhodes is likely to be cut, so they'll need to address the position somehow. Henderson has a high ceiling and should be able to handle himself when pressed into early duty.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Dolphins need help everywhere, and the best player available here is Gross-Matos, who brings a needed boost to the pass rush but is even better against the run. He can play immediately and should eventually develop into a three-down player.
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The Seahawks defense was at its best when it had elite talent at safety, and while Delpit's stock dipped in 2019, he brings that kind of upside back to the Seattle secondary. If his tackling improves, he'll end up being one of the best in the league at his position.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
The Ravens are losing a lot of snaps in free agency with Patrick Owanusor and Josh Bynes hitting the open market. Murray brings excellent speed to the position and can solidify one spot in the starting lineup.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Derrick Henry is the straw that stirs the Titans' offensive drink, but what if he's just too expensive to retain? The Titans are in prime position to add another feature back here, and Swift would be a great fit for their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault will be more productive in the pros than he was for the Colorado offense, and his presence brings much needed depth to the receiver position in Green Bay. Davante Adams finally has a worthy running mate, which raises the ceiling of this offense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
The 49ers defense was a strength for the team right up until the last half of the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. Gladney is a sleeper for the first round who can do basically anything you need at the corner position, and he'll help the team prepare for life after Richard Sherman.
Round 1 - Pick 32
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
The Chiefs have to focus on retaining key players on defense this offseason, but one place where they could stand to improve is at linebacker. Queen has all the tools to succeed at the linebacker position and is capable of playing on all three downs.
Round 2 - Pick 1
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The Bengals have to get the offensive line fixed, and with Jonah Williams coming back after missing his rookie season due to injury, selecting Niang gives the team a long-term bookend on the right side.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Gallimore is talented enough to be taken in Round 1, but if he makes it past No. 32, don't expect him to wait long on Day 2. Denico Autry and Margus Hunt are both in the last year of their deals in 2020, so it's time to address the position for Indy.
Round 2 - Pick 3
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Lions signaled their willingness to jump on this type of zone-first corner when they signed Justin Coleman last year, and Hall looks like a long-term starter in the league if he can find the right schematic fit.
Round 2 - Pick 4
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs
The Giants picked up offensive line help with their first pick, and now they pick up an edge rusher who could be in the mix to go in the first round despite an injury cutting his 2019 season short.
Round 2 - Pick 5
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Jackson might not be able to play from Day 1, but if the Chargers are ready to scheme around a mobile QB with Philip Rivers gone -- and the QBs on roster suggest that might be the plan -- the USC tackle would make for a great fit.
Round 2 - Pick 6
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
What the Panthers will do at quarterback is up in the air, but if the top three are off the board by their first pick, I can see them using a second-rounder on Eason and looking to develop him behind a short-term starter.
Round 2 - Pick 7
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
After passing on offensive line with their first three picks, the Dolphins have to add to the trenches here. Biadasz could be the top center in this class, but he has to live up to the buzz he generated heading into the 2019 season.
Round 2 - Pick 8
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
The Cardinals add to the defense again with their second pick, landing a pass-rusher with a ton of upside in Lewis. If he hits his ceiling, he'll be a force opposite Chandler Jones.
Round 2 - Pick 9
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Davis gives the Browns a free safety to pair with Morgan Burnett with Damarious Randall hitting free agency. He'll likely be the third option at the position behind Xavier McKinney and Grant Delpit.
Round 2 - Pick 10
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Terrell isn't going to replace Jalen Ramsey, but there aren't many corners who could manage that. But he has the ability to hold down a starting role long-term for Jacksonville.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11
Round 2 - Pick 12
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
The Colts go back-to-back on the defensive line, this time landing a player to improve depth on the outside who could wind up a starter if Justin Houston isn't retained following 2020.
Round 2 - Pick 13
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
The Bucs have been just getting by at the RB position for too long, and here they land an excellent feature back prospect who can play on all three downs and take the pressure off the passing game.
Round 2 - Pick 14
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
The Broncos don't need to reach for a receiver in Round 1 as they already have a great No. 1 option in Courtland Sutton. Reagor would be the perfect complement, as his speed opens up the offense.
Round 2 - Pick 15
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
The Falcons spent two first-round picks on the offense line last year, and they should spent their first two picks this year on the defensive line. Blacklock is an interior penetrator who will give O-lines fits when trying to block both him and Grady Jarrett.
Round 2 - Pick 16
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs
Jefferson isn't a like-for-like replacement for Robby Anderson, and his fit is best as a complementary player. But the Jets need to bring in better weapons for Sam Darnold, and he can certainly lock down one of those starting spots.
Round 2 - Pick 17
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 176 lbs
Hamler is on the small side, but he has the ability to make a big impact on the Pittsburgh passing game with his excellent route-running and the ability to break big plays.
Round 2 - Pick 18
Minnesota • Soph • 5'10" / 205 lbs
The Ha Ha Clinton-Dix experiment didn't work out for the Bears, but Winfield is a smart player with a great pedigree who can handle the strong safety role and let Eddie Jackson do what he does best.
Round 2 - Pick 19
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Kmet has the body to play on the line, but he's still mostly a receiver at this point. Still, with the hosses the Cowboys have up front they should feel comfortable using Kmet in the passing game while he develops his blocking skills.
Round 2 - Pick 20
Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs
The offensive line was a big issue for the Rams last year, and even if they're able to bring Andrew Whitworth back for one more spin, it would be smart to grab a guy with a ton of upside at the tackle position like Wanogho.
Round 2 - Pick 21
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
As has been the case the last few offseasons, the Eagles should look to upgrade at cornerback. Arnette would be a great find in the second round as he has the versatility to handle any role you throw at him.
Round 2 - Pick 22
Khalid Kareem EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
This is a bit high for Kareem as he might be lacking as an outside pass-rusher, but he's so quick off the ball and has the length and strength to bully offensive linemen and blow up the pocket.
From New England Patriots
Round 2 - Pick 23
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Dantzler brings his skill as a zone corner to Dan Quinn's defense, which has to improve in the secondary if the defense is going to be respectable in 2020.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs
Taylor was a workload monster in college, and while that may shorten his career at the NFL level, the Dolphins should only worry about the quality play he'll give them over the next four years after their leading rusher in 2019 was Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Round 2 - Pick 25
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'2" / 250 lbs
Uche had a strong Senior Bowl and may see his stock rise much higher than this, but if he's available he'd be a great fit for Houston as an outside linebacker who can attack the passer or drop into coverage as needed.
Round 2 - Pick 26
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The Vikings offensive line got better in 2019 but still has a ways to go. Hunt is an offensive tackle likely to kick inside to guard, where he could form a nice core with Josh Kline and Garrett Bradbury.
Round 2 - Pick 27
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 319 lbs
The Seahawks are entering an offseason of uncertainty on the offensive line, with starters entering free agency and center Justin Britt recovering from a torn ACL. Ruiz can man an interior spot but would likely fit best at center long-term, where he may be this class' top prospect.
Round 2 - Pick 28
Alabama • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs
With the Ravens losing several defensive tackles to free agency, this is a good spot to get someone like Davis who can solidify the interior even if he isn't going to produce stats that jump off the page at the next level.
Round 2 - Pick 29
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Unless the Titans lock up Ryan Tannehill to a long-term deal, they should look to grab a QB prospect on Day 2 to develop into a potential starter. The need will be there for a backup anyway with Marcus Mariota hitting free agency.
Round 2 - Pick 30
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Packers should go all out to keep Blake Martinez, but even if they do, improvement is still needed at the position. Harrison will shine against the run early as he looks to develop as a pass defender.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31
• Jr • 6'3" / 304 lbs
The Chiefs must bring back Chris Jones during the offseason, and while the need at defensive tackle is lessened if they do, Madubuike brings versatility to the defensive line and can help the team's depth in a number of ways.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 340 lbs
With the uncertainty on their offensive line, the Seahawks double up on prospects for their front in the second round, here getting a player who can develop into their long-term right tackle.
Round 3 - Pick 1
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The Bengals add some more depth at corner with Darqueze Dennard entering free agency and William Jackson a year away from potentially leaving.
Round 3 - Pick 2
Trey Adams OL
Washington • Sr • 6'8" / 314 lbs
Adams has the capability to be an NFL starter but had to deal with myriad injury issues during his collegiate career. I think he's worth the risk in the third round.
Round 3 - Pick 3
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
The Lions have two studs at receiver but depth behind the pair has been a problem, plus Marvin Jones is set to hit free agency after 2020. Peoples-Jones wasn't able to reach his ceiling in the Michigan offense but he's capable of making an early impact.
From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Ryan Kalil move didn't work out for the Jets, but here they're able to get a long-term answer with one of the top center prospects in this class.
Round 3 - Pick 5
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 278 lbs
Davidson gives the Panthers more pass-rush upside on the interior, and his college experience in various roles should give the team some options with how to best utilize him.
Round 3 - Pick 6
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Driscoll probably isn't going to be the answer at left tackle in Miami, but his versatility allows the team to lock him into one starting spot on an offensive line that needs a major talent upgrade.
Round 3 - Pick 7
Netane Muti OL
Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Muti has been dogged by injury issues, so it's possible he's more of a late-round pick than the Day 2 talent he appears to be when healthy. The Chargers absolutely have to get better on the offensive line, and the risk may be worth the upside.
Round 3 - Pick 8
Nick Harris OL
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 302 lbs
Harris is an excellent blocker whose ability to shine out in space could be a great fit for moving the pocket with Kyler Murray. He'd be a great piece to build the offensive line around for Arizona.
Round 3 - Pick 9
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The Jaguars need to find an impact player at tight end, especially if Nick Foles resumes starting duties, and Hopkins is a great value here who can shine as a receiver while developing as a blocker.
Round 3 - Pick 10
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Browns figure to use more multiple tight end looks with Kevin Stefanski calling the shots, and while Pinkney isn't a game breaker, he can serve as a nice complement as a solid blocker who works over the middle.
Round 3 - Pick 11
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Davis-Gaither improves the Colts' depth at the linebacker position behind their young stars while also giving the team a potential impact player on special teams.
Round 3 - Pick 12
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
The Bucs should do what it takes to bring Shaq Barrett back after his breakout season, but they'll need more talent at the edge position either way. Anae had an excellent Senior Bowl showcasing his rush talent, but he can do more than just pin his ears back.
Round 3 - Pick 13
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Elliott has the potential to push his stock much higher than this during the predraft process, but if the Broncos can snag him, he'd be a great option to help replace Derek Wolfe and solidify the team's depth in the interior.
Round 3 - Pick 14
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 249 lbs
Moss doesn't have the upside to replace Austin Hooper if the latter is allowed to walk in free agency, but he'd be a strong second tight end who should shine as a blocker and can be an underneath option.
Round 3 - Pick 15
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Jets passed on edge rushers in the first two rounds, and while Taylor isn't going to make a huge impact as a pass-rusher, he has a well-rounded game and could quickly emerge as a complementary starter.
Round 3 - Pick 16
Auburn • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Igbinoghene is still mostly upside, but he has the tools to stick as a long-term starter if he develops. It's possible a team falls in love with him during the predraft process; if so, he'll be long gone by this part of the draft.
From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Raiders landed a No. 1 receiver in the first round, but with the depth at the position and their three Round 3 picks, they can bolster their depth at the position as well. Mims can stretch the field and has the upside to emerge as the team's No. 2 option.
Round 3 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
If Amari Cooper is retained, the Cowboys will have a pair of excellent receivers on the outside. Edwards can come in and create mismatches in the slot, with the size to work outside if needed.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 3 - Pick 19
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 295 lbs
Hennessy should be able to step into a starting role at center for the Broncos, who need to upgrade the offensive line with at least one of their three third-round picks.
Round 3 - Pick 20
Troy Dye LB
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Dye is an athletic freak who could be an impact player with the proper coaching. He's not going to step in and be the defensive quarterback, but his ability to get to the ball-carrier and tackle should earn him a spot on Day 2.
Round 3 - Pick 21
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Greenard offers a solid skillset on the edge of the Eagles' line and can hold up in a rotation, though he's not likely to make an impact rushing the passer.
Round 3 - Pick 22
Dugger might be from a program you've never heard of, but he's the type of player likely to turn heads during the predraft process. The Bills are set at safety, but Dugger can star on special teams while being developed at safety or linebacker.
Round 3 - Pick 23
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs
Bryant isn't much of a blocker but he gives the Patriots a much needed passing-game weapon at the tight end position.
Round 3 - Pick 24
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 218 lbs
The Saints are headed to an offseason of uncertainty at QB, where all three of their guys are free agents. Hurts won't be able to step in and start right away, but his presence will allow Sean Payton to continue dialing up a creative offense no matter what happens in FA.
Round 3 - Pick 25
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Johnson is an intriguing slot option for the Vikings who could shine in the slot when the team is using three-receiver packages.
From Houston Texans
Round 3 - Pick 26
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs
The Browns landed their answer at left tackle in Round 1, and here they find a prospect capable of coming in and competing to start inside at guard.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 3 - Pick 27
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Hamilton is a big presence inside who can solidify the run defense for the Raiders, and after a good Senior Bowl showing, his stock could be on the rise.
Round 3 - Pick 28
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
The Ravens keep adding to their front-seven with Zuniga, who can compete for snaps on the defensive line right away.
Round 3 - Pick 29
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Cleveland has the potential to rise with a strong combine, and he could even establish himself as one of the best tackle options after the top tier comes off the board. I expect him to go on Day 2.
Round 3 - Pick 30
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 335 lbs
Elgton Jenkins was a nice find for the Packers last year, and here they get another interior lineman to develop for an eventual starting spot.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31
Ben Bredeson OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The Broncos added a center prospect earlier in Round 3, and here they go back to the well to pick up a potential starter at guard, giving the offensive line the injection of talent it needs.
Round 3 - Pick 32
Zack Moss RB
Utah • Sr • 5'10" / 222 lbs
This could be the spot for a corner for the Chiefs depending on who they can re-sign, but Moss provides great value here if he can stay healthy, and he should be a fantastic fit with Andy Reid.
Round 3 - Pick 33
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 210 lbs
Projected comp pick. The Patriots are well-positioned to take advantage of the depth in this receiver class in Round 3, where they're expected to have multiple compensatory picks. Duvernay is a guy who can stretch the defense.
Round 3 - Pick 34
Nebraska • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected comp pick. The Giants have to focus on upgrading their pass defense, and even if they can sign a quality starter in free agency, Jackson can still help depth at a position with more questions than answers.
Round 3 - Pick 35
Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 194 lbs
Projected comp pick. One position where the Patriots need to develop a starter for the future is safety, and Reed is a smart player who seems like a great fit for the Patriots.
Round 3 - Pick 36
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected comp pick. The Seahawks are losing a ton of talent on the defensive line to free agency, so they figure to address the position by the end of Day 2. Robinson could develop into a starter down the road.
Round 3 - Pick 37
Round 3 - Pick 38
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 308 lbs
Projected comp pick. Lawrence can provide depth on the defensive line then potentially take on a bigger role if Tyson Alualu leaves in free agency. Cam Heyward is also scheduled to be a free agent after 2020 and is now in his 30s.
Round 3 - Pick 39
Utah • Sr • 6'0" / 198 lbs
Projected comp pick. Burgess is still a bit of an unknown after featuring for just one season, so it's possible he wows teams at the combine and sees his stock rise. The Eagles are losing Rodney McLeod to free agency and also have a decision to make on Malcolm Jenkins' option.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft QB rankings: Burrow headlines list
We all know about Burrow and Tagovailoa, but which other prospects should you know as we head...
-
Top 250 draft prospects: Young on top
Here's a look at our updated list of 2020 NFL Draft prospects
-
Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up for Tua
It's no surprise Miami moves up for Tua Tagovailoa, but it's not the only team willing to go...
-
Huntley leads notable NFL combine snubs
These prospects are looking to become the next Antonio Gates after a combine snub
-
Full NFL combine participant list
The NFL has announced the players participating in this year's event
-
Mock Draft: ARI reunites Kyler with Lamb
It's a draft class loaded with trench players outside of the five potential first round quarterbacks