Two-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs trade up as part of big haul, Packers land top RB in Round 2

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

What are the Cardinals going to ultimately get for Josh Rosen? The closer we get to draft day, I think the less they get.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Despite the heavy investment in the defensive line in San Francisco, this is a match made in heaven in terms of value and need.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

The Jets clearly wanted to upgrade their edge rusher spot -- they nearly signed Anthony Barr to play on the edge in free agency. Allen is the consensus guy here.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Yes, Quinnen Williams is the trendy pick here, but the Raiders have a much bigger need on the edge. It wouldn't shock me if Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are drawn to Gary's athleticism.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

While the Buccaneers are reportedly shopping veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, giving new DC Todd Bowles a force like Williams to add to McCoy and 2018 first-round selection Vita Vea on the defensive line would be something to see.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

The Giants could obviously address quarterback here but instead show more dedication to Eli Manning by taking a top tackle prospect in Taylor. Plug-and-play prospect on the right side.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Dillard is as ready as they come as a pass protector and would be a great investment after the Jaguars signed Nick Foles.

Devin White, LB, LSU

The Lions did a respectable job filling needs in free agency. Their linebacker group still needs work, and after not landing in Tampa Bay, White could slide to this spot.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Oliver is the ideal replacement for Kyle Williams at the three technique spot in Buffalo.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

This pick would represent the future -- 2020 and beyond -- for the Broncos. Haskins needs a year to hone his pocket presence skills and fine tune his downfield accuracy .

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor came from Los Angeles where he spent a season with Jared Goff, a strong-armed pocket passer who needed a year to acclimate to the pro game. Lock wouldn't have to be rushed onto the field but would give the new era in Cincinnati a new quarterback.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Jimmy Graham and Hockenson would be a formidable duo over the middle in Green Bay and would really open things up for Davante Adams on the outside.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

It's seemingly all about building the offensive and defensive lines in Miami for a top pick at quarterback in 2020. Grabbing Williams here would be an awesome start to that plan.

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

Big hole at right tackle for the Falcons right now. Risner steps into that spot and locks it down from Day 1.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

The Redskins have a crowded quarterback but beyond the injured Alex Smith, none of the signal-callers inspire much hope for the future. Jones would have a shot to start at some point as a rookie and would be a nice fit in Jay Gruden's West Coast offense.

D.K. Metcalf, WR. Ole Miss

Metcalf and Cam Newton would be a blast. The huge, explosive wideout would be the perfect type of linear speedster to accentuate Newton's cannon of an arm.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Even with Alec Ogletree, the Giants could use another athletic linebacker, and Bush would infuse the second level of New York's defense with immense speed.

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

Pick an offensive line position, and the Vikings could upgrade that spot. Bradbury has elite movement skills at center.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

The Titans need to move into the new era after getting solid albeit unspectacular contributions from Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo over the past few years. Sweat would be a nice addition on the edge at this spot.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

GM Kevin Colbert would waste no time making this selection. Williams would represent value and fill a gigantic need for Pittsburgh here.

Trade with Seahawks Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

The Chiefs have a few extra picks and a wide open Super Bowl window. After the departures of Dee Ford and Justin Houston, they need more talent on the edge. With Brian Burns, they'd get a pass rusher with All-Pro talent.

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

The Ravens want to be run-heavy with Lamar Jackson and a stable of powerful running backs, but they do need to acquire receiver talent. Brown is a physical, yards-after-the-catch specialist.

Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

Earth to Houston: Protect Deshaun Watson. McGary doesn't come without technical flaws. He has the size, length, power, and athleticism to be a franchise tackle.

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Antonio Brown was the big ticket item for the Raiders this offseason. Tyrell Williams was a major addition too. But he's owed exactly zero dollars after this year. Think of Harry has a long-term investment in the receiver room.

Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Abram is a tone-setter at safety and has some linebacker to his game. He could blossom into a superstar learning from Malcolm Jenkins for a season or two.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

The Colts could use some more beef on their defensive line, and Wilkins can carry out any task up front.

Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

The Raiders go with the long, athletic, and feisty Lane here, who'd form a dangerous tandem with 2017 first-rounder Gareon Conley.

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

One of my favorite prospect-team pairings in the first round. Tillery could feast in the middle right away playing between Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Trade with Chiefs Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Picking up an extra third would be huge for the pick-strapped Seahawks in this draft. Ferrell is a lengthy, springy edge rusher who'd be an exquisite fit across from Frank Clark.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

The Packers offensive line needs to improve on the inside. Ford could play guard at the start of his career and move to tackle down the road.

Elgton Jenkins, OC, Mississippi State

Brian Allen is waiting in the wings behind John Sullivan for the center position, but Jenkins has more power and pass-blocking prowess. A fun competition to be Sullivan's heir would ensue in Rams' training camp.