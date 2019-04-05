Two-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs trade up as part of big haul, Packers land top RB in Round 2
In this mock, four quarterbacks go inside the top 15, and the first corner isn't drafted until pick No. 20
We're fewer than three weeks out from the draft, and I'm still wondering ... who's going to trade for Josh Rosen?
Kyler Murray is still destined to land in Arizona with the Cardinals, and I think Kliff Kingsbury's connection to Bill Belichick -- he had a cup of coffee with the Patriots as a player -- will lead to New England striking a deal with the Cardinals for Rosen.
Let's get to the picks in this two-round mock.
|1
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
What are the Cardinals going to ultimately get for Josh Rosen? The closer we get to draft day, I think the less they get.
|2
|Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
Despite the heavy investment in the defensive line in San Francisco, this is a match made in heaven in terms of value and need.
|3
|Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
The Jets clearly wanted to upgrade their edge rusher spot -- they nearly signed Anthony Barr to play on the edge in free agency. Allen is the consensus guy here.
|4
|Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
Yes, Quinnen Williams is the trendy pick here, but the Raiders have a much bigger need on the edge. It wouldn't shock me if Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are drawn to Gary's athleticism.
|5
|Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
While the Buccaneers are reportedly shopping veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, giving new DC Todd Bowles a force like Williams to add to McCoy and 2018 first-round selection Vita Vea on the defensive line would be something to see.
|6
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
The Giants could obviously address quarterback here but instead show more dedication to Eli Manning by taking a top tackle prospect in Taylor. Plug-and-play prospect on the right side.
|7
|Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
Dillard is as ready as they come as a pass protector and would be a great investment after the Jaguars signed Nick Foles.
|8
|Devin White, LB, LSU
The Lions did a respectable job filling needs in free agency. Their linebacker group still needs work, and after not landing in Tampa Bay, White could slide to this spot.
|9
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Oliver is the ideal replacement for Kyle Williams at the three technique spot in Buffalo.
|10
|Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
This pick would represent the future -- 2020 and beyond -- for the Broncos. Haskins needs a year to hone his pocket presence skills and fine tune his downfield accuracy .
|11
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor came from Los Angeles where he spent a season with Jared Goff, a strong-armed pocket passer who needed a year to acclimate to the pro game. Lock wouldn't have to be rushed onto the field but would give the new era in Cincinnati a new quarterback.
|12
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
Jimmy Graham and Hockenson would be a formidable duo over the middle in Green Bay and would really open things up for Davante Adams on the outside.
|13
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
It's seemingly all about building the offensive and defensive lines in Miami for a top pick at quarterback in 2020. Grabbing Williams here would be an awesome start to that plan.
|14
|Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
Big hole at right tackle for the Falcons right now. Risner steps into that spot and locks it down from Day 1.
|15
|Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
The Redskins have a crowded quarterback but beyond the injured Alex Smith, none of the signal-callers inspire much hope for the future. Jones would have a shot to start at some point as a rookie and would be a nice fit in Jay Gruden's West Coast offense.
|16
|D.K. Metcalf, WR. Ole Miss
Metcalf and Cam Newton would be a blast. The huge, explosive wideout would be the perfect type of linear speedster to accentuate Newton's cannon of an arm.
|17
|Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Even with Alec Ogletree, the Giants could use another athletic linebacker, and Bush would infuse the second level of New York's defense with immense speed.
|18
|Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
Pick an offensive line position, and the Vikings could upgrade that spot. Bradbury has elite movement skills at center.
|19
|Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
The Titans need to move into the new era after getting solid albeit unspectacular contributions from Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo over the past few years. Sweat would be a nice addition on the edge at this spot.
|20
|Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
GM Kevin Colbert would waste no time making this selection. Williams would represent value and fill a gigantic need for Pittsburgh here.
|21
Trade with SeahawksBrian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
The Chiefs have a few extra picks and a wide open Super Bowl window. After the departures of Dee Ford and Justin Houston, they need more talent on the edge. With Brian Burns, they'd get a pass rusher with All-Pro talent.
|22
|A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
The Ravens want to be run-heavy with Lamar Jackson and a stable of powerful running backs, but they do need to acquire receiver talent. Brown is a physical, yards-after-the-catch specialist.
|23
|Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
Earth to Houston: Protect Deshaun Watson. McGary doesn't come without technical flaws. He has the size, length, power, and athleticism to be a franchise tackle.
|24
|N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Antonio Brown was the big ticket item for the Raiders this offseason. Tyrell Williams was a major addition too. But he's owed exactly zero dollars after this year. Think of Harry has a long-term investment in the receiver room.
|25
|Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Abram is a tone-setter at safety and has some linebacker to his game. He could blossom into a superstar learning from Malcolm Jenkins for a season or two.
|26
|Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
The Colts could use some more beef on their defensive line, and Wilkins can carry out any task up front.
|27
|Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
The Raiders go with the long, athletic, and feisty Lane here, who'd form a dangerous tandem with 2017 first-rounder Gareon Conley.
|28
|Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
One of my favorite prospect-team pairings in the first round. Tillery could feast in the middle right away playing between Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
|29
Trade with ChiefsClelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
Picking up an extra third would be huge for the pick-strapped Seahawks in this draft. Ferrell is a lengthy, springy edge rusher who'd be an exquisite fit across from Frank Clark.
|30
|Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
The Packers offensive line needs to improve on the inside. Ford could play guard at the start of his career and move to tackle down the road.
|31
|Elgton Jenkins, OC, Mississippi State
Brian Allen is waiting in the wings behind John Sullivan for the center position, but Jenkins has more power and pass-blocking prowess. A fun competition to be Sullivan's heir would ensue in Rams' training camp.
|32
|Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
The Patriots may see Lawrence as much more than a two-down run stopper. He can create push as a pass rusher thanks to his hand work and raw power.
Round 2
|1
|Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
How about an ultra-athletic tight end for Murray in Arizona? Fant is that type of pass catcher.
|2
|Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
A slower 40 time pushed Murphy out of the first round but for a team that plays as much zone as the Colts, the front office would be ecstatic to land the Washington star here.
|3
|Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
After trading Kelechi Osemele, the Raiders have a gaping hole at guard. Lindstrom can step right in as a rookie and wouldn't be a liability.
|4
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
Arcega-Whiteside is a fast, elite rebounder on the outside who'd be a welcomed addition to a receiver group lacking size.
|5
|Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
After his outstanding work with Case Keenum in Minnesota, I can see Giants head coach Pat Shurmur being into the accurate game of Grier.
|6
|Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
The Jaguars receiver group has to improve to get the most out of Foles. Samuel is a savvy route runner with impressive ability after the catch.
|7
|Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
The Buccaneers stay on the defensive side and add a long, coverage-versatile corner in Oruwariye.
|8
|Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
Even with the additions of Cole Beasley and John Brown at receiver, the Bills have a need at the position. Butler is a gigantic target with plus ball skills.
|9
|Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
The Broncos are pleased Baker fell into their lap here in Round 2. He could be the team's best cornerback by his second season in Denver.
|10
|Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
After picking Lock in Round 1, the Bengals look to fortify the offensive line in front of him. Little's film is loaded with stellar pass protection.
|11
|Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Tracy Walker was a pleasant surprise at safety in his rookie season. His presence shouldn't preclude the Lions from adding more range to the back end of their secondary.
|12
|Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
With Aaron Jones and Jacobs, the Packers would have a young thunder and lightning duo in the backfield.
|13
|Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
The Falcons need to pair Grady Jarrett with a talented defensive lineman. Due to his knee-ligament tear, Simmons could fall to Round 2.
|14
|Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
While Brown offers more of a downfield threat, after losing Jamison Crowder, the Redskins could be interested in a smaller, quick-twitch target.
|15
|Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
Panthers' GM Marty Hurney drafted a long playmaker at corner in the fifth round of the 2012 Draft. His name? Josh Norman. Williams is a gargantuan outside cover man with pesky ball skills.
|16
|Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
Another shrewd offensive line selection for Miami. McCoy and first-rounder Jonah Williams would be in South Beach for a long time.
|17
|David Long, CB, Michigan
Long is a stifling press man cornerback. He and former rival Denzel Ward could be dominant for years in Cleveland's secondary.
|18
|Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
The Vikings need a third option in the receiver group after Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Harmon isn't a spectacular athlete but is very NFL-ready.
|19
|Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
Jurrell Casey has been an underrated defensive tackle for a long time now. He needs some help inside. Jones has a wide array of pass-rushing moves and loose hips.
|20
|Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
Winovich is a plus athlete with good (not great) hand use and decent power. The Steelers have to get better on the edge of their defensive line.
|21
|Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
Even with a major investment up front on defense, the Eagles are totally fine being the club that ends Polite's fall.
|22
|Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
The Texans secondary is solid, yet with Johnathan Joseph still as its best corner, Houston would be smart to plan ahead at the position with Ya-Sin here.
|23
|Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon
DeAndre Hopkins could become insanely efficient if team's couldn't zero in on him all game. Mitchell is a sneaky good prospect capable of doing it all.
|24
|Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
Can't help myself here. Isabella would destroy underneath and provide a legitimate deep threat in New England.
|25
|Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
A long-term pick for the Eagles here. Cajuste is supremely talented, he just needs to get a little lighter on his feet.
|26
|Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
Sternberger could spend a year learning the nuances of route running from Jason Witten before taking over as one of Dak Prescott's top targets.
|27
|Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
Andrew Luck played a more methodical game in 2018, but he's still capable of uncorking it deep. Hall is as explosive as they come at the receiver spot.
|28
|Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
The Chargers would be smart to add more youthful energy to their offensive line. Howard is an ascending prospect with vice grips for hands and impressive athleticism.
|29
|Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
The Chiefs grabbed Tyrann Mathieu in free agency, but Thornhill's tremendous range would allow the former LSU star to roam freely at the intermediate levels of the field.
|30
|Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College
The Saints would love to nab Allen here because of his power, athleticism, and ability to use his hands to beat blockers.
|31
|Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
Not many coaches love the shallow cross more than Andy Reid, and Campbell ran a ton of those at Ohio State in 2018. He has elite speed and can flip on the jets after the catch to create chunk plays.
|32
|Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
The Patriots secondary is intact from last year, yet Savage's incredible speed would be too appealing to pass up here.
