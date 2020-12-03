|
|
|DET
|CHI
Lions-Bears Preview
CHICAGO (AP) Matt Nagy saw it five years ago when he was an assistant on Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City. The Chiefs answered a big slump with a massive turnaround, catapulting them to the playoffs.
Nagy is hoping for something similar in his third season coaching Chicago.
The Bears look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Lions in a matchup of struggling teams on Sunday.
''I was on a team in a previous life where we lost five in a row,'' Nagy said. ''We lost five in a row and we went ahead and won 10 in a row, and I remember the feeling of what it was like, and it was very similar to right now. And so, at that point in time though, we got that one win and, man, it felt different going into that next week for everybody.''
The Chiefs were reeling with five straight losses after opening 2015 with a victory at Houston. But they won their final 10 regular-season games, starting with a victory over Le'Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They kept it going with a 30-0 wild-card romp at Houston before getting knocked out by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
The Bears (5-6) are on their worst skid since they dropped five in a row in 2017 - former coach John Fox's final season.
Even when they were 5-1, there were big problems on offense. Lately, a defense that ranked among the top 10 for most of the season hasn't been able to carry them. And last week's blowout by Green Bay was particularly ugly.
Mitchell Trubisky committed three turnovers, the defense gave up four touchdown passes by Aaron Rodgers and the Bears lost 41-25 at Lambeau Field.
Chicago has switched quarterbacks, with Nick Foles replacing Trubisky in a Week 3 comeback at Atlanta. Trubisky returned to the lineup last week with Foles sidelined by a hip and glute injury. In between, Nagy handed play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, but nothing has really worked. And if the Bears can't beat the Lions (4-7) at Soldier Field, then what?
Detroit cleaned house last week, firing general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia following a 41-25 Thanksgiving loss to Houston. The Lions elevated offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to interim coach for the final five games.
''I'm just going to be myself,'' Bevell said. ''Like I said, I'm asking the guys to come in with refreshed attitude, ready to work, No. 1, but ready to have a good time and let them play with their hair on fire.''
MITCHELL HAS THEIR NUMBER
Trubisky has three touchdown passes in each of his past four meetings with the Lions. That includes a season-opening 27-23 win in which he threw three TDs in the fourth quarter to rally Chicago from 17 points down.
JUST WIN
Much has been made of Detroit's locker room climate under Patricia - and whether it might improve under Bevell, who has been clear he wants his team to enjoy these next few weeks. Matthew Stafford said wins and losses have a way of shaping perceptions of how well liked a coach was.
''I think everybody's experiences are going to be seen through the lens of kind of wins and losses,'' the quarterback said. ''If you have this lens of a bunch of success and a bunch of wins, everybody has a great look on it, and if it's the opposite, I think it can turn it a little bit worse than maybe it was. I think the biggest thing is to win. That's not a head-coach-by-himself thing or a GM-by-himself thing. That's a team thing.''
MACK ATTACK
Chicago's Khalil Mack looked like he was poised to hit double digits in sacks after getting 6 1-2 through the first eight games. With none in the past three, the three-time All-Pro needs to pick up the pace. He has just nine tackles in that span and no quarterback hits.
Mack had 8 1-2 sacks last season after four straight years in double digits. It was his lowest total since he had four as a rookie with Oakland in 2014.
STILL IN CHARGE
Bevell will continue to call the offensive plays.
''That's what I was brought in here for,'' he said. ''I'm comfortable. I think the players are comfortable with the language, with the voice.''
CALLING OUT `D'
Nagy raised a few eyebrows this week when he challenged the Bears in a way he never had, particularly since much of it was directed at the defense rather than his struggling offense.
Nagy said he is ''extremely close'' with those players and they were also frustrated. He has ''zero concern'' his comments would divide the locker room.
''I think that they respect and understand where I'm coming from because they believe the same thing,'' Nagy said.
---
|
M. Stafford
9 QB
402 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
|
32
FPTS
|
D. Montgomery
32 RB
72 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 39 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
22
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:31
|32:07
|1st Downs
|24
|26
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|18
|15
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|461
|389
|Total Plays
|65
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|140
|Rush Attempts
|21
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|400
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|27-42
|26-34
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.0
|4-42.5
|Return Yards
|91
|79
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-71
|4-67
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|400
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|461
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
32
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|27/42
|402
|3
|1
|32
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|16
|57
|2
|15
|17
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
32
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|1
|1
|0
|1
|32
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 11 WR
17
FPTS
|M. Jones
|12
|8
|116
|1
|25
|17
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|9
|7
|84
|0
|24
|8
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
12
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|4
|2
|63
|1
|49
|12
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|5
|3
|62
|0
|23
|6
|
M. Sanu WR
3
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|2
|2
|36
|0
|21
|3
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|2
|24
|0
|19
|2
|
J. James 83 TE
6
FPTS
|J. James
|3
|1
|9
|1
|9
|6
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Kearse 32 SAF
|J. Kearse
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Roberts 29 CB
|D. Roberts
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Collins 58 OLB
|J. Collins
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 27 CB
|J. Coleman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 97 DE
|N. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 38 CB
|M. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Griffen DE
|E. Griffen
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 92 DT
|K. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
4
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|3
|44.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|3
|16.0
|23
|0
|
J. Williams RB
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Cabinda
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|10.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|26/34
|267
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
22
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|16
|72
|2
|13
|22
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|10
|59
|1
|13
|11
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|3
|6
|0
|3
|14
|
A. Miller 17 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Miller
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|7
|6
|75
|0
|21
|7
|
A. Miller 17 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Miller
|5
|5
|56
|0
|19
|5
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|6
|4
|43
|0
|21
|4
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
22
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|4
|4
|39
|0
|16
|22
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
9
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|7
|5
|37
|1
|13
|9
|
J. Wims 83 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Wims
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|11
|
J. Graham 80 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Graham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Skrine 24 CB
|B. Skrine
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|2-2
|1.0
|1
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
6
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|45
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|4
|42.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holtz 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Holtz
|2
|8.5
|12
|0
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|45.0
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter WR
0
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CHI 20(0:16 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to DET 20 for no gain (R.Ragland). Official Measurement
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHI 24(0:22 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson pushed ob at DET 20 for 4 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CHI 24(0:26 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 29(0:45 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Kmet to DET 24 for 5 yards (J.Kearse).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 43(1:06 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to DET 29 for 14 yards (J.Collins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 44(1:28 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Kmet to DET 43 for 1 yard (J.Kearse).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(1:37 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 41 for 16 yards (J.Kearse). PENALTY on DET-J.Kearse Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards enforced at CHI 41.
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 5(1:42 - 4th) A.Peterson left guard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - DET 7(1:48 - 4th) A.Peterson right guard to CHI 5 for 2 yards (R.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CHI 17(1:54 - 4th) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 9 for -8 yards (R.Okwara). FUMBLES (R.Okwara) RECOVERED by DET-J.Penisini at CHI 7.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 14(2:00 - 4th) M.Trubisky scrambles right guard to CHI 17 for 3 yards (N.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 11(2:13 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 14 for 3 yards (N.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 59 yards from DET 35 to CHI 6. D.Mooney to CHI 11 for 5 yards (B.Price).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:24 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 38(2:45 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to CHI 25 for 13 yards (E.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 43(3:09 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to CHI 38 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(3:35 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep left to D.Amendola to CHI 43 for 17 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 18(4:02 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep middle to D.Amendola to DET 40 for 22 yards (B.Skrine).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 4(4:29 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 18 for 14 yards (E.Jackson). DET-K.Johnson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 4(4:33 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CHI 43(4:43 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 53 yards to DET 4 Center-P.Scales downed by CHI-C.Patterson.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CHI 49(5:30 - 4th) M.Trubisky sacked at CHI 43 for -8 yards (E.Griffen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - CHI 42(5:58 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to A.Miller pushed ob at DET 49 for 9 yards (D.Roberts).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 45(6:38 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 42 for -3 yards (R.Ragland).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DET 13(6:50 - 4th) J.Fox punts 42 yards to CHI 45 Center-D.Muhlbach downed by DET-B.Price.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DET 13(6:55 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DET 13(7:02 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson (Ta.Gipson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 8(7:22 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to DET 13 for 5 yards (K.Fuller).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CHI 40(7:29 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 32 yards to DET 8 Center-P.Scales fair catch by J.Agnew.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CHI 40(7:32 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to C.Patterson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHI 47(8:16 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Kmet to DET 40 for 7 yards (J.Kearse).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 37(8:39 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to DET 33 for 4 yards (J.Collins; J.Kearse). PENALTY on CHI-C.Leno Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 37 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 46(9:22 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to DET 37 for 9 yards (J.Collins; J.Kearse).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 4 - DET 43(9:29 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right intended for J.James INTERCEPTED by B.Nichols at CHI 47. B.Nichols to DET 46 for 7 yards (M.Nelson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 49(10:09 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to CHI 43 for 6 yards (K.Fuller). CHI-B.Skrine was injured during the play.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 7 - DET 28(10:33 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep middle to D.Amendola to CHI 49 for 23 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 25(11:17 - 4th) A.Peterson right guard to DET 28 for 3 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(11:23 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to A.Peterson.
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 11(11:29 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Kmet for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 14(12:04 - 4th) C.Patterson right tackle to DET 11 for 3 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHI 18(12:47 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Patterson to DET 14 for 4 yards (T.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 24(13:23 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at DET 18 for 6 yards (T.Walker; J.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 24(13:28 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to J.Graham.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - CHI 45(14:16 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Mooney to DET 24 for 21 yards (D.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHI 49(15:00 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Miller to DET 45 for 4 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 48(0:40 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left tackle to DET 49 for -1 yards (J.Collins).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHI 50(1:18 - 3rd) M.Trubisky left end to DET 48 for 2 yards (J.Tavai).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CHI 45(1:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-E.Griffen Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CHI 45 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 43(2:27 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 45 for 2 yards (N.Williams; J.Collins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 41(3:13 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle to CHI 43 for 2 yards (J.Penisini).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 28(3:49 - 3rd) C.Patterson left tackle to CHI 41 for 13 yards (T.Walker).
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 42 yards from DET 35 to CHI 23. J.Holtz to CHI 28 for 5 yards (M.Killebrew). CHI-J.Holtz was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - DET 9(4:01 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to J.James for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 10(4:32 - 3rd) K.Johnson left end pushed ob at CHI 9 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(5:14 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep left to T.Hockenson to CHI 10 for 24 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - DET 35(5:52 - 3rd) M.Stafford left guard to CHI 34 for 1 yard (A.Hicks).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - DET 44(6:22 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson to CHI 35 for 9 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 44(7:07 - 3rd) A.Peterson left guard to CHI 44 for no gain (B.Skrine; R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 44(7:10 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to J.James.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 47(7:48 - 3rd) A.Peterson right guard to CHI 44 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 46(8:21 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to CHI 47 for 7 yards (K.Fuller).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(9:02 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to DET 46 for 12 yards (K.Fuller).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHI 34(9:14 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 41 yards to DET 25 Center-P.Scales. J.Agnew to DET 34 for 9 yards (J.Holtz). DET-C.Moore was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - CHI 28(9:57 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 34 for 6 yards (J.Coleman).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - CHI 29(10:37 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 28 for -1 yards (J.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CHI 34(10:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-G.Ifedi False Start 5 yards enforced at CHI 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 34(10:43 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 21(11:06 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Kmet to CHI 34 for 13 yards (D.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(11:31 - 3rd) M.Trubisky left end to CHI 21 for 1 yard (J.Tavai).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DET 40(11:41 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 45 yards to CHI 15 Center-D.Muhlbach. D.Carter to CHI 20 for 5 yards (Ch.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - DET 42(12:22 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 40 for -2 yards (B.Nichols).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 40(13:06 - 3rd) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 42 for 2 yards (A.Hicks; B.Urban).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 37(13:43 - 3rd) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 40 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins; B.Urban).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 22(14:17 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Sanu to DET 37 for 15 yards (B.Skrine).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 19(14:56 - 3rd) A.Peterson left guard to DET 22 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 55 yards from CHI 35 to DET 10. J.Agnew pushed ob at DET 19 for 9 yards (D.Houston-Carson; J.Iyiegbuniwe).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 47(0:02 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle (E.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(0:11 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones (D.Bush).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - DET 31(0:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Jones to CHI 47 for 22 yards (B.Skrine).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - DET 36(0:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-J.Jackson False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 36 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 31(0:24 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson to DET 36 for 5 yards (J.Johnson; Ta.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(0:30 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to D.Amendola (M.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 47 yards from CHI 35 to DET 18. J.Cabinda to DET 31 for 13 yards (B.Mingo).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 4(0:40 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 13(0:48 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to DET 4 for 9 yards (J.Kearse).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 0(0:55 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to A.Robinson. PENALTY on DET-D.Roberts Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DET 18 - No Play.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHI 37(1:13 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to DET 18 for 19 yards (J.Coleman).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 43(1:38 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to DET 37 for 6 yards (K.Strong).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 42(2:00 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Miller to DET 43 for 15 yards (J.Coleman).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(2:18 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to CHI 42 for 10 yards (J.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 45 yards from DET 35 to CHI 20. J.Holtz to CHI 32 for 12 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 49(2:33 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep right to Q.Cephus for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 12 - DET 26(2:59 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Jones to CHI 49 for 25 yards (J.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - DET 31(3:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-M.Sanu False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 31 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 28(3:53 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson pushed ob at DET 31 for 3 yards (R.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 28(4:16 - 2nd) A.Peterson left guard to DET 33 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan; B.Skrine). Penalty on DET-J.Jackson Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at DET 28 - No Play. Penalty on CHI-K.Mack Defensive Offside offsetting.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 28(4:20 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to K.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHI 39(4:31 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 44 yards to DET 17 Center-P.Scales. J.Agnew to DET 28 for 11 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CHI 39(4:36 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to C.Kmet (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHI 39(4:41 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to A.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(5:24 - 2nd) C.Patterson left end to CHI 39 for no gain (J.Penisini).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 36(6:07 - 2nd) C.Patterson right tackle to CHI 39 for 3 yards (R.Okwara).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 29(6:43 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to A.Robinson to CHI 36 for 7 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 19(7:27 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 29 for 10 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 12(8:06 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to CHI 19 for 7 yards (D.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - DET 43(8:16 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 45 yards to CHI 12 Center-D.Muhlbach downed by DET-C.Moore.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DET 43(8:23 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to Q.Cephus [R.Smith].
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DET 43(8:30 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 41(9:03 - 2nd) K.Johnson left tackle to DET 43 for 2 yards (B.Nichols).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - DET 30(9:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 30 for -6 yards (K.Mack). PENALTY on CHI-B.Skrine Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at DET 36 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 31(9:57 - 2nd) A.Peterson right guard to DET 36 for 5 yards (B.Urban).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(10:03 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to M.Jones.
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 57 yards from CHI 35 to DET 8. J.Agnew to DET 31 for 23 yards (R.Nall).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHI 5(10:14 - 2nd) C.Patterson right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 15(10:56 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to DET 5 for 10 yards (J.Collins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 19(11:36 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right end to DET 15 for 4 yards (R.Okwara).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 32(12:05 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to J.Wims pushed ob at DET 19 for 13 yards (M.Ford).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHI 34(12:49 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to DET 32 for 2 yards (J.Penisini; J.Collins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(13:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-F.Herron Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DET 39 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 49(13:41 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at DET 39 for 10 yards (T.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 50(14:22 - 2nd) C.Patterson left end to DET 49 for 1 yard (J.Collins).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHI 29(15:00 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to A.Robinson to 50 for 21 yards (D.Harmon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 25(0:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 29 for 4 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(0:15 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right [R.Okwara].
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:15 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 1st) (Kick formation) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox. Penalty on CHI-S.McManis Defensive Offside offsetting enforced at CHI 15 - No Play. Penalty on DET-O.Aboushi Offensive Holding offsetting.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - DET 3(0:19 - 1st) A.Peterson left tackle for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - DET 4(1:00 - 1st) A.Peterson right tackle to CHI 3 for 1 yard (D.Trevathan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - DET 4(1:03 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to D.Amendola (J.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - DET 18(1:42 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Hockenson to CHI 4 for 14 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 20(2:20 - 1st) A.Peterson right guard to CHI 18 for 2 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 24(2:58 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to CHI 20 for 4 yards (R.Smith).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 39(3:35 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to CHI 24 for 15 yards (B.Skrine).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 47(4:12 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to Q.Cephus to CHI 39 for 14 yards (R.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 43(4:45 - 1st) A.Peterson left guard to DET 47 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - DET 28(5:21 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to DET 43 for 15 yards (K.Fuller).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DET 28(6:05 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at DET 28 for 0 yards (B.Mingo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 28(6:08 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Q.Cephus.
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 47 yards from CHI 35 to DET 18. J.Williams to DET 28 for 10 yards (J.Holtz).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:13 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is Blocked (R.Okwara) Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 13(6:21 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 21(7:00 - 1st) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery right tackle to DET 13 for 8 yards (E.Griffen; J.Collins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHI 34(7:27 - 1st) C.Patterson right end pushed ob at DET 21 for 13 yards (W.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(7:50 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-R.Okwara Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DET 39 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 49(8:27 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to DET 39 for 12 yards (R.Ragland).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 32(9:02 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to A.Robinson to CHI 49 for 17 yards (D.Harmon; W.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 29(9:29 - 1st) A.Miller left end ran ob at CHI 32 for 3 yards (J.Kearse).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - DET 29(9:35 - 1st) J.Agnew to CHI 29 for no gain (B.Skrine).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - DET 33(9:59 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson pushed ob at CHI 29 for 4 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DET 33(10:39 - 1st) K.Johnson right guard to CHI 33 for no gain (D.Trevathan; B.Nichols).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 38(11:02 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to J.Agnew pushed ob at CHI 33 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 43(11:25 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to J.Agnew to CHI 38 for 19 yards (R.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 41(12:02 - 1st) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 43 for 2 yards (R.Smith; B.Nichols).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(12:33 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Sanu to DET 41 for 21 yards (K.Fuller).
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 61 yards from CHI 35 to DET 4. J.Agnew pushed ob at DET 20 for 16 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CHI 27(12:42 - 1st) C.Santos 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 26(13:27 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to DET 27 for -1 yards (R.Okwara J.Collins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 34(14:06 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to DET 26 for 8 yards (J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 34(14:09 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to C.Kmet.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 50(14:29 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to A.Robinson to DET 34 for 16 yards (D.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 46(14:51 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to 50 for 4 yards (J.Tavai; J.Collins).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 64 yards from DET 35 to CHI 1. C.Patterson pushed ob at CHI 46 for 45 yards (M.Ford).
