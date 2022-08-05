|
|
|JAC
|LV
Raiders give McDaniels happy homecoming, beat Jaguars 27-11
CANTON, Ohio (AP) The Las Vegas Raiders gave coach Josh McDaniels a successful homecoming in his debut on their sideline.
Josh Jacobs, rookie Zamir White and Austin Walter ran well on a rain-soaked field and the Raiders routed Jacksonville 27-11 in the Hall of Fame game Thursday night, spoiling coach Doug Pederson's first game with the Jaguars.
McDaniels grew up in this historic football town and played for his father, Thom McDaniels, at Canton McKinley High School on this field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, known as Fawcett Stadium during his time as varsity quarterback and kicker.
''It was a unique opportunity, very grateful that I had it,'' McDaniels said. ''It's the first time I've been to this Hall of Fame game it in 22 years. To have an opportunity to do that with him here, my family and people who helped me along the way, it was a special night for them. I really savored it.''
Derek Carr and Davante Adams warmed up but they didn't get a chance to play their first game together since Fresno State. Carr, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, and Adams, the All-Pro receiver acquired in blockbuster trade with Green Bay, were among many starters who sat out for both teams.
Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence wore a backward cap on the sideline while third-string quarterback Jake Luton started.
The NFL's first preseason game began 40 minutes late due to severe weather that forced fans to seek shelter.
As expected, things got sloppy after the opening kickoff.
Top pick Travon Walker committed a roughing-the-passer penalty on Raiders backup QB Jarrett Stidham on the first play from scrimmage. Walker later registered a sack.
The highlight of the game didn't count. Jacksonville's Willie Johnson returned a punt 88 yards for a score on the final play of the third quarter but it was nullified by a holding penalty.
The 46-year-old McDaniels begins his second stint as an NFL head coach after winning six Super Bowls as an assistant under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. McDaniels was 11-17 with Denver in 2009-10.
Pederson also begins his second turn as an NFL head coach after sitting out 2021. He guided the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory and three playoff appearances in five seasons from 2016-20.
Pederson has already changed the culture in Jacksonville following a disastrous 2021 season under Urban Meyer, who lasted only 11 months.
He's tasked with trying to turn one of the league's worst organizations into a winner. The Jaguars have had one winning season in the last 14 years.
''You want a place where everybody enjoys coming to work and they enjoy the environment, the people, understanding we're going to put in the hard work,'' Pederson said. ''You can't substitute for hard work and preparation as you strive for a championship and these guys have bought in.''
Daniel Carlson connected on field goals of 32 and 55 yards to give the Raiders a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Ameer Abdullah scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter and Stidham scrambled 12 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-0 late in the first half.
Down 27-3, the Jaguars found the end zone when Kyle Sloter tossed a 5-yard TD pass to Nathan Cottrell late in the fourth quarter. Cottrell ran up the middle for the 2-point conversion.
WHACKED
Stidham withstood a late hit from Walker and connected with Keelan Cole for 31 yards on the opening play. He was 8 of 15 for 96 yards.
WORKLOAD
White, the team's fourth-round pick, had 52 yards on 11 carries, including a 14-yard run on his first touch. Jacobs ran for 30 yards on five carries. Walter had 49 yards on eight carries and an 8-yard TD.
WARM WELCOME
Tony Boselli, the first pick in Jaguars history and the franchise's first Hall of Fame selection, received a loud ovation when he was introduced with the Class of 2022 inductees. Boselli was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro left tackle in seven seasons in Jacksonville before injuries ended his career.
HONORING BRANCH
Long-time Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously, was represented in pre-game introductions by his sister, Elaine Anderson. Branch was a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl pick in a 14-year NFL career, all spent with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles.
REVENGE TOUR
Former Raiders defensive end Arden Key got two sacks in his first game for Jacksonville. Key had three sacks in three seasons with the Raiders.
NEXT UP
Jacksonville hosts Cleveland next Friday night.
Las Vegas hosts Minnesota on Aug. 14.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:26
|34:34
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|2
|11
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|273
|321
|Total Plays
|59
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|159
|Rush Attempts
|16
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|214
|162
|Comp. - Att.
|23-42
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|6-46
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-49.5
|6-44.5
|Return Yards
|90
|33
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-77
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|214
|PASS YDS
|162
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|159
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|321
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sargent 36 RB
10
FPTS
|M. Sargent
|5
|22
|0
|11
|10
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
16
FPTS
|N. Cottrell
|3
|13
|0
|7
|16
|
S. Conner 24 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Conner
|4
|10
|0
|4
|2
|
W. Johnson WR
6
FPTS
|W. Johnson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|6
|
K. Sloter 2 QB
11
FPTS
|K. Sloter
|2
|4
|0
|4
|11
|
R. Armstead 23 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Armstead
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
7
FPTS
|L. Farrell
|4
|3
|43
|0
|27
|7
|
W. Johnson WR
6
FPTS
|W. Johnson
|3
|2
|41
|0
|24
|6
|
M. Sargent 36 RB
10
FPTS
|M. Sargent
|5
|5
|37
|0
|12
|10
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
16
FPTS
|N. Cottrell
|5
|4
|35
|1
|27
|16
|
M. Hall 14 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Hall
|3
|2
|30
|0
|17
|3
|
R. Armstead 23 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Armstead
|4
|2
|8
|0
|6
|2
|
L. Winningham 15 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Winningham
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
S. Conner 24 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Conner
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|2
|
G. Prince 86 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Prince
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Jones 83 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Jones
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
L. Treadwell 18 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Treadwell
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
J. Cotton 88 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Cotton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. McDaniel WR
0
FPTS
|R. McDaniel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Austin Jr. 80 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Austin Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Russell 49 LB
|C. Russell
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 50 LB
|S. Quarterman
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 98 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Crawford DB
|X. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cisco 38 SAF
|A. Cisco
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Antwine 93 DT
|I. Antwine
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 98 DE
|A. Key
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 30 CB
|M. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tufele 97 DT
|J. Tufele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 SAF
|D. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Berry 43 LB
|R. Berry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Morgan 55 LB
|G. Morgan
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 23 DB
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 DB
|A. Wingard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 LB
|T. Walker
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 5 DB
|R. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Rusnak 29 DB
|B. Rusnak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 DB
|R. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 59 LB
|T. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Junior 34 CB
|G. Junior
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Ray 93 DE
|W. Ray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Santoso 19 K
0
FPTS
|R. Santoso
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
E. Fry 3 K
3
FPTS
|E. Fry
|1/1
|46
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|6
|49.5
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
16
FPTS
|N. Cottrell
|2
|19.5
|22
|0
|
W. Johnson WR
6
FPTS
|W. Johnson
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
S. Conner 24 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Conner
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Johnson WR
6
FPTS
|W. Johnson
|2
|6.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Stidham 3 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|8/15
|96
|0
|0
|10
|
N. Mullens 9 QB
2
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|8/11
|72
|0
|0
|2
|
C. Garbers 15 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Garbers
|4/6
|35
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. White 35 RB
10
FPTS
|Z. White
|11
|52
|0
|14
|10
|
A. Walter 32 RB
11
FPTS
|A. Walter
|8
|49
|1
|22
|11
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|5
|30
|0
|12
|6
|
J. Stidham 3 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|1
|12
|1
|12
|10
|
K. Drake 23 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Drake
|5
|9
|0
|3
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|2
|7
|1
|8
|10
|
N. Mullens 9 QB
2
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Johnson 1 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|5
|2
|39
|0
|25
|5
|
K. Cole 89 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Cole
|3
|1
|31
|0
|31
|4
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|2
|2
|23
|0
|17
|10
|
Z. White 35 RB
10
FPTS
|Z. White
|4
|3
|23
|0
|19
|10
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|3
|
J. Veasy 18 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Veasy
|5
|2
|16
|0
|10
|3
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Horsted
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|2
|2
|14
|0
|14
|6
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
2
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
J. Hollister 88 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Turner 19 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Turner
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
A. Walter 32 RB
11
FPTS
|A. Walter
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|11
|
C. Fotheringham 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Fotheringham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Butler 58 LB
|D. Butler
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cosby 44 CB
|B. Cosby
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 20 CB
|D. Phillips
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 40 SAF
|I. Pola-Mao
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 95 DE
|K. Vickers
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Webb 48 CB
|S. Webb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 37 SAF
|T. Gillespie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 53 ILB
|K. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bolton LB
|C. Bolton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 49 DB
|M. Farley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 54 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bower 96 DE
|T. Bower
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 93 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Cole 42 SAF
|Q. Cole
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 69 DE
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Butler 94 DT
|V. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 41 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Peko 92 NT
|K. Peko
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Brown 46 DB
|I. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 73 DT
|M. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 DB
|J. Abram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
9
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/2
|55
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|6
|44.5
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Hall
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Phillips 20 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Phillips
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Stidham pass deep left to K.Cole pushed ob at JAC 44 for 31 yards (T.Campbell). PENALTY on JAC-T.Walker - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29(14:26 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to JAC 17 for 12 yards (A.Cisco).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 17(13:52 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short left to J.Jacobs to JAC 17 for no gain (T.Herndon).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LV 17(13:16 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle pushed ob at JAC 14 for 3 yards (C.Muma).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LV 14(12:43 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to T.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LV 14(12:39 - 1st) D.Carlson 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(12:35 - 1st) S.Conner right guard to JAC 28 for 3 yards (K.Vickers - K.Peko).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JAC 28(11:54 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JAC 28(11:47 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to L.Treadwell.
|Punt
4 & 7 - JAC 28(11:43 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 57 yards to LV 15 - Center-R.Matiscik. D.Phillips pushed ob at LV 16 for 1 yard (R.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 16(11:35 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep right to T.Johnson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LV 16(11:28 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 25 for 9 yards (T.Campbell; D.Smoot).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - LV 25(10:50 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 29 for 4 yards (A.Gotsis; C.Muma).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29(10:12 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short left to F.Moreau to LV 39 for 10 yards (S.Quarterman - T.Campbell). JAC-T.Campbell was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 39(9:50 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 41 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - LV 41(9:08 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short left to J.Jacobs to JAC 45 for 14 yards (A.Gotsis).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45(8:27 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short middle to A.Abdullah to JAC 39 for 6 yards (S.Quarterman).
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - LV 39(7:43 - 1st) Z.White left guard to JAC 25 for 14 yards (A.Cisco).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:10 - 1st) Z.White left end to JAC 22 for 3 yards (S.Quarterman).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 22(6:28 - 1st) J.Stidham sacked at JAC 25 for -3 yards (T.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 25(5:48 - 1st) J.Stidham sacked at JAC 37 for -12 yards (A.Key).
|Field Goal
4 & 22 - LV 37(4:59 - 1st) D.Carlson 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 60 yards from LV 35 to JAC 5. S.Conner to JAC 25 for 20 yards (M.Koonce).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(4:49 - 1st) S.Conner right guard to JAC 27 for 2 yards (D.Deablo).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 27(4:11 - 1st) J.Luton pass short right to L.Treadwell to JAC 30 for 3 yards (D.Phillips).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 30(3:42 - 1st) J.Luton pass short left to S.Conner to JAC 36 for 6 yards (J.Brown).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 36(2:56 - 1st) J.Luton pass short left to M.Hall to LV 47 for 17 yards (D.Deablo; J.Abram).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 47(2:19 - 1st) S.Conner left guard to LV 43 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 43(1:41 - 1st) S.Conner right tackle to LV 42 for 1 yard (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 42(0:57 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete deep right to T.Jones.
|No Good
4 & 5 - JAC 42(0:51 - 1st) R.Santoso 60 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
1 & 10 - LV 50(0:47 - 1st) N.Mullens FUMBLES (Aborted) at 50 - and recovers at LV 49.
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - LV 49(0:09 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to A.Abdullah pushed ob at JAC 34 for 17 yards (D.Thomas) [J.Jones].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 34(15:00 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to JAC 33 for 1 yard (J.Ledbetter).
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - LV 33(14:19 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass deep middle to T.Johnson to JAC 8 for 25 yards (C.Muma; S.Quarterman).
|+8 YD
1 & 8 - LV 8(13:40 - 2nd) A.Abdullah right end for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:36 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 62 yards from LV 35 to JAC 3. N.Cottrell to JAC 20 for 17 yards (Z.White; D.Butler).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(13:29 - 2nd) R.Armstead right guard to JAC 22 for 2 yards (D.Phillips).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 22(12:51 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to T.Jones to JAC 26 for 4 yards (D.Phillips).
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - JAC 26(12:11 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short left to L.Farrell to JAC 37 for 11 yards (L.Masterson; K.Young).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 37(11:35 - 2nd) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to L.Farrell (M.Koonce).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 37(11:30 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to M.Hall to 50 for 13 yards (T.Gillespie - D.Phillips). FUMBLES (T.Gillespie) - RECOVERED by LV-D.Harmon at LV 45.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45(11:21 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to J.Hollister to JAC 48 for 7 yards (S.Quarterman; A.Wingard).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - LV 48(10:44 - 2nd) K.Drake left end to JAC 46 for 2 yards (C.Muma).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 46(10:11 - 2nd) Z.White left guard to JAC 46 for no gain (A.Wingard). LV-J.Eluemunor was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LV 46(9:42 - 2nd) Z.White left guard to JAC 44 for 2 yards (T.Herndon).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(9:05 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short right to Z.White to JAC 25 for 19 yards (X.Crawford).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 25(8:25 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short right to J.Hollister to JAC 21 for 4 yards (A.Wingard). PENALTY on LV - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 25 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - LV 30(8:03 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to M.Hollins to JAC 31 for -1 yards (T.Herndon).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - LV 31(7:29 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to K.Cole.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - LV 31(7:23 - 2nd) N.Mullens sacked at JAC 40 for -9 yards (A.Key).
|Punt
4 & 25 - LV 40(6:40 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-T.Sieg - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 20(6:33 - 2nd) J.Luton pass incomplete deep left to J.Cotton.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 20(6:26 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short left to L.Farrell to JAC 25 for 5 yards (L.Masterson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 25(5:49 - 2nd) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to T.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 5 - JAC 25(5:43 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 57 yards to LV 18 - Center-R.Matiscik. A.Abdullah ran ob at LV 31 for 13 yards (R.Matiscik).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 31(5:32 - 2nd) A.Abdullah left tackle to LV 30 for -1 yards (I.Antwine).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LV 30(4:52 - 2nd) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep right to K.Cole.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - LV 30(4:45 - 2nd) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to T.Johnson. Las Vegas challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Stidham pass short left to T.Johnson ran ob at LV 44 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(4:35 - 2nd) Z.White left guard to LV 45 for 1 yard (J.Ledbetter).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - LV 45(4:01 - 2nd) J.Stidham pass short left to Z.White to JAC 47 for 8 yards (C.Russell - D.Thomas).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - LV 47(3:24 - 2nd) Z.White left end pushed ob at JAC 42 for 5 yards (C.Russell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 42(2:54 - 2nd) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep left to T.Johnson [R.Ford].
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - LV 42(2:46 - 2nd) Z.White left end to JAC 30 for 12 yards (X.Crawford). LV-K.Cole was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 30(2:22 - 2nd) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LV 30(2:17 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to JAC 27 for 3 yards (C.Russell).
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - LV 27(2:00 - 2nd) J.Stidham pass short left to D.Robinson to JAC 14 for 13 yards (Mo.Brown).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 14(1:50 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to JAC 12 for 2 yards (C.Russell).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LV 12(1:46 - 2nd) J.Stidham pass incomplete short right to D.Turner.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - LV 12(1:41 - 2nd) J.Stidham scrambles right end for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 61 yards from LV 35 to JAC 4. N.Cottrell to JAC 26 for 22 yards (M.Farley).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 26(1:29 - 2nd) J.Luton pass deep right to L.Farrell to LV 47 for 27 yards (S.Webb).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 47(1:04 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to R.Armstead to LV 41 for 6 yards (K.Young).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 41(0:39 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to R.Armstead to LV 39 for 2 yards (S.Webb).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - JAC 39(0:36 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to J.Cotton to LV 16 for 23 yards (T.Gillespie). LV-L.Masterson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on JAC-W.Richardson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - JAC 49(0:29 - 2nd) J.Luton pass incomplete deep middle to M.Hall (I.Brown).
|Punt
4 & 12 - JAC 49(0:22 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 42 yards to LV 7 - Center-R.Matiscik - downed by JAC-D.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 60 yards from LV 35 to JAC 5. W.Johnson ran ob at JAC 23 for 18 yards (I.Brown).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 23(14:55 - 3rd) M.Sargent right tackle to JAC 25 for 2 yards (M.Butler; L.Masterson).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 25(14:15 - 3rd) K.Sloter pass short right to M.Sargent to JAC 36 for 11 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 36(13:39 - 3rd) M.Sargent left guard to JAC 37 for 1 yard (V.Butler).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - JAC 37(13:06 - 3rd) K.Sloter pass short right to G.Prince to JAC 43 for 6 yards (B.Cosby).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JAC 43(12:33 - 3rd) K.Sloter pass incomplete short left to G.Prince (B.Cosby).
|Punt
4 & 3 - JAC 43(12:29 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 57 yards to end zone - Center-R.Matiscik - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 20(12:22 - 3rd) Z.White right guard to LV 23 for 3 yards (Mo.Brown; T.Adams).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 23(11:49 - 3rd) J.Stidham pass incomplete short left to Z.White.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LV 23(11:45 - 3rd) J.Stidham sacked at LV 13 for -10 yards (I.Antwine).
|Punt
4 & 17 - LV 13(11:04 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 39 yards to JAC 48 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by W.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48(10:57 - 3rd) K.Sloter pass short left to M.Sargent to LV 49 for 3 yards (N.Farrell - D.Butler).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 49(10:18 - 3rd) M.Sargent left guard to LV 38 for 11 yards (Q.Cole).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 38(9:37 - 3rd) K.Sloter pass short right to M.Sargent to LV 32 for 6 yards (Cr.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - JAC 32(9:00 - 3rd) K.Sloter pass incomplete short right to R.Armstead.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - JAC 32(8:57 - 3rd) K.Sloter sacked at LV 39 for -7 yards (K.Vickers).
|Punt
4 & 11 - JAC 39(8:04 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 35 yards to LV 4 - Center-R.Matiscik - downed by JAC-J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 4(7:56 - 3rd) Z.White left guard to LV 6 for 2 yards (R.Ford; J.Ledbetter).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LV 6(7:16 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short right to D.Robinson to LV 10 for 4 yards (R.Ford).
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - LV 10(6:40 - 3rd) Z.White right guard to LV 7 for -3 yards (C.Russell).
|Penalty
4 & 7 - LV 7(6:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV - Delay of Game - 3 yards - enforced at LV 7 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LV 4(5:45 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 45 yards to LV 49 - Center-T.Sieg. W.Johnson to LV 46 for 3 yards (T.Bower).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 46(5:36 - 3rd) W.Johnson right end to LV 38 for 8 yards (T.Gillespie).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - JAC 38(5:02 - 3rd) M.Sargent left guard to LV 35 for 3 yards (L.Masterson; N.Farrell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 35(4:30 - 3rd) K.Sloter pass incomplete short left to J.Cotton.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 35(4:26 - 3rd) K.Sloter pass short right to M.Sargent to LV 23 for 12 yards (D.Butler; Q.Cole).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 23(3:47 - 3rd) M.Sargent right guard to LV 14 for 9 yards (M.Butler; L.Masterson). PENALTY on JAC-N.Ford - Chop Block - 15 yards - enforced at LV 23 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 25 - JAC 38(3:17 - 3rd) K.Sloter pass short right to M.Sargent to LV 33 for 5 yards (B.Cosby).
|No Gain
2 & 20 - JAC 33(2:41 - 3rd) K.Sloter pass incomplete short right to J.Cotton.
|+5 YD
3 & 20 - JAC 33(2:37 - 3rd) M.Sargent left guard to LV 28 for 5 yards (M.Tagovailoa-Amosa). LV-K.Vickers was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - JAC 28(2:15 - 3rd) E.Fry 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 3rd) E.Fry kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(2:10 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short middle to D.Turner to LV 30 for 5 yards (C.Russell).
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - LV 30(1:29 - 3rd) Z.White right tackle to LV 43 for 13 yards (J.Thompson).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 43(0:57 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to Z.White to LV 39 for -4 yards (R.Berry).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - LV 39(0:18 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to C.Fotheringham.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - LV 39(0:13 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep left to J.Veasy (J.Thompson).
|Punt
4 & 14 - LV 39(0:06 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 49 yards to JAC 12 - Center-T.Sieg. W.Johnson for 88 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on JAC-A.Oyelola - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 22.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 12(15:00 - 4th) K.Sloter pass short left to N.Cottrell to JAC 14 for 2 yards (M.Farley). PENALTY on LV-M.Farley - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 29(14:42 - 4th) K.Sloter scrambles right guard to JAC 33 for 4 yards (D.Butler).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 33(14:05 - 4th) N.Cottrell right guard to JAC 38 for 5 yards (L.Masterson).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - JAC 38(13:26 - 4th) K.Sloter pass incomplete short right to W.Johnson. PENALTY on LV-B.Cosby - Defensive Pass Interference - 1 yard - enforced at JAC 38 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 39(13:21 - 4th) N.Cottrell left tackle to JAC 40 for 1 yard (Z.VanValkenburg - I.Pola-Mao).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JAC 40(12:38 - 4th) K.Sloter pass incomplete short middle to L.Winningham (Cr.Jones).
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 40(12:31 - 4th) K.Sloter pass short left to L.Winningham to JAC 48 for 8 yards (I.Brown; M.Farley).
|Fumble
4 & 1 - JAC 48(11:53 - 4th) K.Sloter FUMBLES (Aborted) at JAC 48 - recovered by JAC-N.Cottrell at JAC 42. N.Cottrell to JAC 42 for no gain (T.Bower).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 42(11:49 - 4th) C.Garbers pass deep right to J.Veasy to JAC 23 for 19 yards (G.Morgan; B.Franklin). PENALTY on LV - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LV 47(11:25 - 4th) C.Garbers pass incomplete short left to J.Veasy (R.Williams).
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - LV 47(11:20 - 4th) C.Garbers pass short right to J.Veasy to JAC 41 for 6 yards.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - LV 41(10:50 - 4th) C.Garbers pass short middle to J.Veasy to JAC 31 for 10 yards (B.Rusnak).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 31(10:19 - 4th) A.Walter right tackle to JAC 26 for 5 yards (C.Russell).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - LV 26(9:49 - 4th) A.Walter left tackle to JAC 27 for -1 yards (G.Morgan; W.Ray).
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - LV 27(9:16 - 4th) C.Garbers pass short left to A.Walter to JAC 24 for 3 yards (Mo.Brown).
|+16 YD
4 & 3 - LV 24(8:37 - 4th) C.Garbers pass short right to J.Horsted to JAC 8 for 16 yards (C.Russell; G.Junior).
|+8 YD
1 & 8 - LV 8(8:00 - 4th) A.Walter right end for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(7:53 - 4th) K.Sloter pass incomplete short middle to R.McDaniel.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 25(7:49 - 4th) K.Sloter pass incomplete short right to K.Austin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JAC 25(7:43 - 4th) K.Sloter pass incomplete short middle to R.McDaniel.
|Punt
4 & 10 - JAC 25(7:37 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 49 yards to LV 26 - Center-R.Matiscik - fair catch by J.Hall. PENALTY on JAC - Ineligible Downfield Kick - 5 yards - enforced at LV 26.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 31(7:30 - 4th) A.Walter left guard to LV 39 for 8 yards (R.Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LV 39(6:51 - 4th) A.Walter left guard to LV 40 for 1 yard (S.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 40(6:12 - 4th) C.Garbers pass incomplete short middle to J.Veasy.
|Punt
4 & 1 - LV 40(6:09 - 4th) A.Cole punts 46 yards to JAC 14 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by W.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 14(6:01 - 4th) K.Sloter pass short right to N.Cottrell pushed ob at JAC 41 for 27 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 41(5:21 - 4th) K.Sloter pass incomplete short right to R.Armstead.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 41(5:16 - 4th) K.Sloter pass short middle to W.Johnson to LV 35 for 24 yards (B.Cosby).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 35(4:48 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC-N.Ford - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - JAC 40(4:44 - 4th) K.Sloter pass incomplete short right to N.Cottrell (M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 40(4:41 - 4th) K.Sloter pass short middle to W.Johnson to LV 23 for 17 yards (D.Butler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 23(4:11 - 4th) K.Sloter pass incomplete short left to W.Johnson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - JAC 23(4:08 - 4th) K.Sloter pass incomplete deep left to L.Winningham. PENALTY on LV-I.Brown - Defensive Pass Interference - 17 yards - enforced at LV 23 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 6 - JAC 6(4:03 - 4th) K.Sloter pass short left to N.Cottrell to LV 5 for 1 yard (C.Bolton).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JAC 5(3:35 - 4th) K.Sloter pass incomplete short right to R.McDaniel.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 5(3:32 - 4th) K.Sloter pass short left to N.Cottrell for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:26 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Cottrell rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.