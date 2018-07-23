2018 NFL Training Camps: David Johnson shows up on time, and so will Odell Beckham

Throughout this week, the veterans on just about every NFL team will begin reporting to training camp. Every year, almost everybody at least shows up for camp; but there are also almost always at least a few guys who hold out because they're not thrilled about their contract situation. (This is almost surely going to happen with Le'Veon Bell, who isn't happy about being franchise-tagged for a second consecutive season.)

Not everybody who is unhappy about their contract situation decides against reporting to camp, though. Already this year, two players who were either expected to hold out or it was thought there was a realistic chance that they'd hold out, will instead be in camp with their teammates.

The first is Cardinals running back David Johnson.

David Johnson on the field, getting the handoff from Sam Bradford. #CardsCamp pic.twitter.com/o657X5iJyp — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) July 23, 2018

Johnson is headed into the final season of his four-year, $2.92 million rookie contract -- a deal that pays him a pittance compared to his worth to the Cardinals on the field. Because Johnson was a third-round pick, his contract does not contain a fifth-year, option, so he's a free agent at the end of this season, with his financial future completely up in the air. There was a school of thought that he might hold out until he got an extension, but that's obviously not happening. Perhaps complicating matters is the suspension of Cardinals GM Steve Keim, with whom Johnson theoretically cannot negotiate until his suspension his over.

Another reportedly unhappy camper is Odell Beckham Jr., who has been angling for a new deal of his own for a while now. But Beckham, too, will reportedly be in camp on time.

Just confirmed that Odell Beckham Jr will report on time to #NYG training camp Wednesday. “He wants to play football, he wants to win,” source close to @OBJ_3 said. (OBJ told reporters at his camp in June that he would not hold out.) — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) July 23, 2018

Beckham's general manager, Dave Gettleman, revealed in June that he is battling lymphoma. He's stated that his prognosis is good and it's unknown how, if at all, his treatments have or will affect his work.

In any event, Beckham's reporting to camp likely has less to do with Gettleman's prognosis than his own need to be seen as someone who is buying into the team concept under the new regime of Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur. Beckham is pretty obviously the Giants' best player, but there has been reporting and speculation about his New York future due to concerns about his attitude. Showing up to camp on time and playing the good soldier could help speed things along when it comes to a new deal.