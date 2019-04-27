2019 NFL Draft: Chiefs trade up for speedy receiver Mecole Hardman with Tyreek Hill's status uncertain

With the No. 56 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded up to select Mecole Hardman, wide receiver out of Georgia. Hardman is a linear rocket with moments that showcase good hands. There's kick/punt return value with him as well.

The Chiefs sent the Rams No. 61 and No. 167 to move up and select Hardman, who could be a replacement in the offense if the team decides to part ways with Tyreek Hill. You can read more about the issues around Hill's status with the team here.

Chiefs: B-

Fantasy impact



NFL comparison: Paul Richardson

Chris Trapasso: Hardman has a small frame but can take the lid off any defense and has strong hands near the boundary on downfield tosses, just like Richardson, who's carved out a decent career in the NFL in the speedster role.