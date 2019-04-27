2019 NFL Draft: Chiefs trade up for speedy receiver Mecole Hardman with Tyreek Hill's status uncertain
With Tyreek hill dealing with off-field issues, the Chiefs move up to get a speedy receiver from Georgia
With the No. 56 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded up to select Mecole Hardman, wide receiver out of Georgia. Hardman is a linear rocket with moments that showcase good hands. There's kick/punt return value with him as well.
The Chiefs sent the Rams No. 61 and No. 167 to move up and select Hardman, who could be a replacement in the offense if the team decides to part ways with Tyreek Hill. You can read more about the issues around Hill's status with the team here.
Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick
Chiefs: B-
Pete Prisco: Analysis to come.
Looking for your daily fix of NFL news and analysis? Look no further than the Pick Six Podcast. CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson (and guests) gets you up to speed each day in about 30 minutes with what's trending in the NFL world so that you're always in the know. Go subscribe right now!
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Analysis to come.
NFL comparison: Paul Richardson
Chris Trapasso: Hardman has a small frame but can take the lid off any defense and has strong hands near the boundary on downfield tosses, just like Richardson, who's carved out a decent career in the NFL in the speedster role.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Titans get A.J. Brown at insane value
The Titans needed another weapon in their receiver group and got one with Brown in Round 2
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
Team-by-team NFL Draft order for 2019
Find out which picks your team owns with the 2019 NFL Draft set to begin
-
2019 NFL Draft Grades: Round 2
Pete Prisco grades Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft
-
Here's the full 2019 NFL Draft order
You've come to the right place if you're looking for the 2019 NFL Draft order
-
2019 NFL Draft Grades: Miles Sanders
One year after the Giants took Saquon Barkley, the Eagles add his former running mate at Penn...