2019 NFL MVP Watch: Russell Wilson unanimously overtakes both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson

Midway through the third quarter of the Seahawks' come-from-behind win over the Browns on Sunday, the headset went dark. The feed that typically transmits Brian Schottenheimer's play-call from the sideline to Russell Wilson's ear stopped working. At the time, the Seahawks trailed the Browns by two points. In danger of losing their second game of the season and as a result, falling farther behind the unbeaten 49ers, Wilson took matters into his own hands. He started calling the plays himself. The quarterback became the quarterback and play-caller.

Seven plays and 58 yards later, the Seahawks breached the goal line to take the lead. First, Wilson scrambled for three yards. Then he hit Luke Willson for an 11-yard gain. Wilson called for a run on the third play, which Chris Carson turned into 25 yards. He proceeded to connect with David Moore for 11 yards. They drew a pass-interference flag on the following snap. The next two plays went nowhere, but the drive culminated with Wilson dancing within the pocket until Jaron Brown gained separation in the middle of the end zone.

It's only been six weeks. Eleven more weeks remain. A lot can change in football in the span of a single week. Nothing is decided in October. But if Wilson captures his first MVP award after the season, quite possibly before the Seahawks play in their third Super Bowl with Wilson as their quarterback, look back at that moment as the moment that Wilson emerged as more than just a viable MVP candidate, but the actual frontrunner.

Through six weeks, Wilson has been the most valuable player in football. Don't just ask me. Also ask my four colleagues -- Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, John Breech, and Ryan Wilson -- here at CBS Sports, all of whom submitted their first MVP ballots of the season. All of us ranked Wilson atop of our lists. It's not difficult to understand why.

While both Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, the reigning MVP and quite possibly the best football player in the world, are worthy of consideration, it's Wilson who's emerged as the frontrunner. Through six games, he's led the Seahawks to a 5-1 record. In the early portion of Wilson's career, the Seahawks' defense often carried them to glory. That isn't the case anymore.

The Seahawks' defense has allowed 24.3 points per game -- a smidge more than what the Chiefs' oft-crucified defense has surrendered. The Seahawks are 5-1 because they're scoring 27.5 points per game -- a smidge fewer than what the Chiefs' oft-heralded offense has averaged. The Seahawks are scoring 27.5 points per game because Wilson has been the best quarterback in football even though he's playing behind an offensive line that ranks 20th in pass protection, per Football Outsiders' metrics, and even though he's saddled with a coaching staff that is hellbent on establishing the run, per anyone with eyes who watches Seahawks games.

Despite all of that, the Seahawks' offense ranks third overall in DVOA and first in passing offense -- ahead of the mighty Chiefs. Wilson, meanwhile, ranks second in completion percentage (72.5), second in yards per attempt (9.0), first in adjusted yards per attempt (10.5), tied for second in touchdown passes (14), tied for first in interceptions (0), first in passer rating (124.7), second in DYAR, first in DVOA, and second in QBR.

It's almost impossible, at this point in the season, to argue against Wilson being the frontrunner. Heck, even Pete Prisco thinks so!

Below, you'll see our cumulative MVP ballot that was pieced together by adding up all of our individual ballots. A first-place vote is worth five points, a second-place vote is worth four points, and so on. To no one's surprise, only six total players received at least one vote. It might be early, but it's pretty clear who the legitimate MVP contenders are already. Farther down below, you'll find our individual ballots followed by brief explanations for our picks.

MVP leaderboard after Week 6

Russell Wilson -- 25 points Deshaun Watson -- 19 points Patrick Mahomes -- 15 points Lamar Jackson -- 9 points Christian McCaffrey -- 6 points Tom Brady -- 1 point

Will Brinson's ballot

Russell Wilson Deshaun Watson Christian McCaffrey Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson

Fifth spot was the hardest, but Jackson is playing very well and has the Ravens at the top of the division and not out of the hunt for a bye in the AFC. Russell has a pretty substantial lead on everyone else, honestly. Deshaun got his signature moment against Mahomes, who will need to overcome a bunch of obstacles to win football games over the next month. CMC had a "bad" game (against a good Bucs defense) and is still averaging 158 scrimmage yards, on pace for 2500+ while singlehandedly buoying the Panthers offense in the absence of Cam Newton.

Jared Dubin's ballot

Russell Wilson Patrick Mahomes Deshaun Watson Lamar Jackson Tom Brady

Wilson would be in the lead by even more if he wasn't being held back by his offensive coordinator. He's completely ridiculous. Mahomes is still the best player in football, but the offensive line and wide receiver woes are getting to him. The Chiefs need to get healthy. Watson is like a hybrid of Wilson and Mahomes, and is one of the very small handful of most electrifying players I've ever seen when he really gets it going. Throw Jackson on that list as well. His skill set is so rare, and so special. Tom Brady is a little-known sixth-round pick out of Michigan. I'd never heard of him before this year but he's got the Patriots off to a 6-0 start. Pretty cool story if you ask me.

John Breech's ballot

Russell Wilson Deshaun Watson Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson Christian McCaffrey

For me, the MVP race right now is Russell Wilson, followed by a Grand Canyon-sized gap, and then everyone else. What Wilson has done this season has been nothing short of miraculous. Despite the fact that he doesn't have the offensive help that Watson has or the offensive coaching that Mahomes has, he's still managed to put up some mind-boggling numbers. The fact that he's thrown 14 touchdowns without an interception doesn't even seem possible, but that's exactly what has happened. As for Watson, he's actually totaled just as many touchdowns this season as Wilson with 17. Not only has the Texans quarterback thrown for 12, but he's also rushed for five, which leads all quarterbacks and is seventh overall in the NFL. Lamar Jackson and McCaffrey could move up this list with a few more big games. Jackson is on pace to break the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback while McCaffrey is nearly on pace to break the NFL's all-time record for most scrimmage yards. As for Mahomes, he's been playing at an MVP level despite a banged up ankle, and it won't be surprising if he moves back to the top of this list once he's 100 percent healed.

Sean Wagner-McGough's ballot



Russell Wilson Deshaun Watson Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson

Christian McCaffrey



Wilson is the clear frontrunner, but I still expect Mahomes to overtake him by the end of the season once his ankle heals and the offensive line gets healthy. That said, there's no denying that Wilson is the MVP after six weeks. For me, it's a clear three-man race. Wilson, Watson, and Mahomes are the only three players I can see winning the award come winter. It should be a special race between three generational quarterbacks. Enjoy it.

Ryan Wilson's ballot

Russell Wilson Deshaun Watson Patrick Mahomes Lamar Jackson Christian McCaffrey

Wilson is basically a one-man show in Seattle. The defense is a mess, the offensive line is replacement-level on its best day and while Tyler Lockett is a very good receiver he isn't taking over games. Wilson has put the Seahawks on his back and by sheer force of will made them into one of the best stories of the first half of the season. Weird how good Watson can be when he's not lying on his back. He hasn't been sacked in back-to-back games, which is a first for the 2017 first-rounder who was taken down a whopping 62 times a season ago. Mahomes is battling an ankle injury and it's affecting the way he plays. The Chiefs are still one of the AFC's best teams, but they're not nearly as explosive when Mahomes is stuck in the pocket. When he's healthy, he's the NFL's best player but right now he's looking up at Wilson and Watson. Jackson could end up being the best player in the league, if not now then certainly in a season or two. He's electric with the ball in his hands but he still needs to improve as a passer. That said, the Ravens would be winless if Joe Flacco were still under center. McCaffrey isn't winning the MVP but he certainly deserves recognition for what he's done -- as a rusher and a receiver -- especially over the last four games when Kyle Allen replaced Cam Newton.