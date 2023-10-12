The Chiefs are 4-1 atop the AFC West, still considered a top candidate to win Super Bowl LVIII -- and confirm their present-day dynasty just a year after hoisting the last Lombardi Trophy. But that doesn't mean they can't afford -- and won't pursue -- an offensive upgrade, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes yet to identify a weekly go-to at wide receiver.

To be clear, tight end Travis Kelce remains Mahomes' justified No. 1 in the passing game. But Kelce has battled multiple injuries early in 2023, and the WR corps, while occasionally explosive, has been more of a solid than spectacular collaboration.

With that in mind, here are some notable names the Chiefs could target for help ahead of the Oct. 31 in-season trade deadline:

Marquise Brown ARI • WR • #2 TAR 42 REC 25 REC YDs 300 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

You might think Brown is redundant with the Chiefs' current speedsters, except "Hollywood" has been far more productive in a starting role. The former Ravens standout has been a reliable chain-mover even on an otherwise middling Arizona offense, with 92 catches for 1,009 yards and six scores in his combined 17 games for the Cardinals. While Arizona has been feistier than expected this year, it's hard to believe the Cardinals wouldn't field offers for the wideout as he approaches 2024 free agency.

Adam Thielen CAR • WR • #19 TAR 46 REC 38 REC YDs 394 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

At 33, Thielen isn't the guy you want leading your WR corps, and his production in Carolina is partly due to the Panthers' glaring lack of other weapons. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a more agreeable possession target during the season; the Panthers probably don't wanna sap rookie QB Bryce Young of his only reliable wideout, and yet Carolina could also use all the draft capital (or younger talent) it can get for a 2024 restocking. Thielen would surely embrace the chance to relocate to an actual contender.

JuJu Smith-Schuster NE • WR • #7 TAR 25 REC 14 REC YDs 86 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The Chiefs were content to let him walk in free agency despite a solid 2022 campaign in K.C., but he's going to waste in a slog of a New England offense, and Andy Reid might prefer having his reliable over-the-middle hands back in the lineup. A pay cut on the $25 million deal he signed with the Pats might be necessary, but you'd think Smith-Schuster would also welcome a return to Arrowhead, where he posted his best numbers since an early-career breakout with the Steelers.

Darius Slayton NYG • WR • #86 TAR 24 REC 13 REC YDs 167 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The fifth-year veteran has been a passable starter for New York for much of his career, but like the rest of the Giants' ailing offense, he's struggled to make an impact in 2023. The G-Men are among the most likely sellers ahead of the deadline, and Slayton's track record -- three different seasons with at least 45 catches and 700 yards -- could appeal to a Chiefs group full of youngsters.

Mecole Hardman NYJ • WR • #6 TAR 1 REC 1 REC YDs 6 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The Jets are all but openly shopping the former Chiefs speedster despite signing him as a potential Swiss Army Knife in March, failing to get him involved in an Aaron Rodgers-less offense through the first five weeks. While he's always done best as a secondary option, Hardman's pure speed earned him a sizable role in his first three seasons with Kansas City. It's not hard to imagine Reid seamlessly reincorporating him into the team's attack, and he figures to be available at a low price.