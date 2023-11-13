Another week, another busy slate in the NFL. Things kicked off in Germany between the Patriots and Colts and will wrap up in Buffalo between the Bills and Broncos. As always, injuries are a big part of the game, and Week 10 was no different.

Here's a roundup of all the key names to go down with injuries on Sunday:

QB

Derek Carr (Saints): Head coach Dennis Allen said Carr exited the game after suffering a concussion and a right shoulder injury. Carr got knocked out of the game against the Vikings after a hit from Danielle Hunter after a pass and did not return. The veteran will have a bye to get healthy before New Orleans returns to action in Week 12.

Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers): Mayfield appeared to be in pain, grabbing the thumb of his throwing hand, following a throwing motion. Todd Bowles said the quarterback hit his thumb on a helmet and the severity of the injury is not known. Mayfield finished out the game.

Taylor Heinicke (Falcons): Heinicke left the game with an apparent injury in the second half against the Cardinals. He got replaced by Desmond Ridder.

RB

Alexander Mattison (Vikings): The veteran running back left in the second half against the Saints after suffering a concussion. Minnesota already lost Cam Akers to a torn Achilles last week, so it will be extra thin at the position if Mattison is unable to suit up next Sunday night against the Broncos.

OT

Ronnie Stanley (Ravens): Staley went down with a knee injury in Baltimore's Week 10 loss to the Browns, and did not return. John Harbaugh did not give an update on the left tackle following the game.

Andrew Thomas (Giants): The veteran lineman went down with a knee injury, and got carted off the field. He was listed as questionable to return against the Cowboys.

DL

Kayvon Thibodeaux (Giants): The edge rusher suffered a concussion and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Cowboys.

LB

Kwon Alexander (Steelers): Head coach Mike Tomlin said the linebacker suffered a "serious" lower body injury and added it is "not looking promising." According to NFL Media, Alexander suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, a brutal loss to Pittsburgh's defense.

CB

Marshon Lattimore (Saints): Lattimore is believed to have suffered an ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport. He will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury.

Marlon Humphrey (Ravens): The cornerback suffered a knee injury and was treated in the medical tent. Harbaugh did not provide any additional details on the veteran following their loss to the Browns.