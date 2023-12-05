getty-patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

Every year the NFL uses the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to recognize the best of the best in the community. Established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 to honor the late Bears great Walter Payton, the accolade is given to the player who best exemplifies on- and off-field service, with all 32 teams nominating someone who's made a significant positive impact in their community.

This year's winner will be announced at the annual "NFL Honors" show on Thursday, Feb. 8, on CBS, the week of Super Bowl LVIII. They will also receive a $250,000 donation toward a charity of their choice. In the meantime, here are all 32 of this year's nominees, who can allocate up to $55,000 in donations toward selected charities:

TeamNominee

Arizona Cardinals

DT Jonathan Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons

P Bradley Pinion

Baltimore Ravens

LB Roquan Smith

Buffalo Bills

OT Dion Dawkins

Carolina Panthers

C Bradley Bozeman

Chicago Bears

DT Justin Jones

Cincinnati Bengals

C Ted Karras

Cleveland Browns

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Dallas Cowboys

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Denver Broncos

OT Garett Bolles

Detroit Lions

C Frank Ragnow

Green Bay Packers

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Houston Texans

LS Jon Weeks

Indianapolis Colts

LB Zaire Franklin

Jacksonville Jaguars

OLB Dawuane Smoot

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders

DE Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Chargers

S Derwin James

Los Angeles Rams

WR Cooper Kupp

Miami Dolphins

FB Alec Ingold

Minnesota Vikings

DT Harrison Phillips

New England Patriots

CB Jonathan Jones

New Orleans Saints

S Tyrann Mathieu

New York Giants

RB Saquon Barkley

New York Jets

DT Solomon Thomas

Philadelphia Eagles

OT Lane Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers

DE Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers

DT Arik Armstead

Seattle Seahawks

LB Bobby Wagner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tennessee Titans

DE Jeffery Simmons

Washington Commanders

WR Terry McLaurin