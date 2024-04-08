Every NFL team enters the offseason with needs to fill. Some of those needs are carried over from the prior year(s) when certain positions were not addressed. There have been several moves made over the past month that will impact the 2024 NFL Draft.

When trying to narrow down the list of moves to those that made the biggest impact, I tried to consider the transactions that will prevent a team from addressing what had previously been considered one of its biggest needs while also potentially creating that same need for another organization.

Bengals sign OT Trent Brown

Jonah Williams was a free agent after making the transition from left to right tackle. It was evident that the team would not re-sign him at market value so that meant the organization would have to find another avenue to supplement Joe Burrow's protection. Brown, similar to Orlando Brown Jr. a year ago, entered the picture after playing both left and right tackle spots with the Raiders and Patriots.

The Brown signing does not take Cincinnati entirely out of the offensive tackle market but it is no longer a positional need that HAS to be upgraded but rather gives them the freedom to attack multiple positions based on how the draft develops.

Texans acquire WR Stefon Diggs from Buffalo

It is clear that Houston wanted to address its receiver room this offseason. They were a finalist for Keenan Allen before he was dealt to Chicago and then ultimately traded for Diggs. The franchise is probably comfortable with Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Diggs at the position so now the attention turns to other areas of weakness, such as cornerback, safety and the interior offensive line.

Meanwhile. Buffalo absorbed a significant amount of lost production. Diggs may not be in his prime but he is no longer a reliable outlet for Josh Allen. The Bills have more complimentary players than they do receivers capable of being go-to targets, so they will likely try to fill that role this offseason.

Raiders sign DT Christian Wilkins

Defensive tackle was a popular need for Las Vegas in draft preparation -- and they could still theoretically address that position -- but it allows them to focus efforts on the offensive line and cornerback groups.

On the other hand, Miami's defensive front is Zach Sieler, Benito Jones or Teair Tart and Da'Shawn Hand. In addition to losing Wilkins, the franchise also saw Raekwon Davis sign with the Colts. Miami really needs to heal open wounds on the offensive line, but the defensive line should also be a high priority.

Titans sign WR Calvin Ridley

By signing with Tennessee, Ridley impacted multiple teams. He was thought to be deciding between New England and Jacksonville when he spurned both teams and signed with the Titans. Most pegged wide receiver and offensive tackle as the two biggest needs for Tennessee, but once Ridley signed and offensive tackle Andre Dillard was released, it sent a pretty clear signal that the franchise was earmarking its first-round selection for its future at left tackle.

In the process, the Patriots were prevented from filling a big need and Jacksonville was left at the altar. The plan to pair Ridley with Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis fell apart.

Falcons sign QB Kirk Cousins

Most expected Atlanta to replace Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback this offseason. They did so by signing Cousins and trading the former to Arizona. If the Falcons did not sign or trade for a veteran, they would have used the draft to address the position. As a result, Atlanta is out of the QB draft market, but Minnesota is in despite the signing of Sam Darnold.

The Cousins signing already had an effect on the 2024 NFL Draft. The Vikings acquired a second first-round selection from Houston, presumably to enhance the trade package that can be offered to move up in the first round from No. 11 overall for a quarterback.

Rams sign CB Darious Willams

Los Angeles allowed some young players the opportunity to prove they deserved an opportunity to start in the NFL. They have been missing a reliable starter on the boundary since Jalen Ramsey departed. The signing of Williams would not have prevented them from drafting a player at the position, but then they signed Tre'Davious White from the Bills. It is clear that the team's first selection will be used on a different position, perhaps offensive tackle or the front seven.

Cornerback is now one of the biggest needs for Jacksonville, however. If they do not key in on a potential replacement for Calvin Ridley in the first round, then cornerback is the next best bet. The team signed veteran Ronald Darby but that signing will not stop them from addressing the position early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.