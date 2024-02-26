A year after some of the NFL's top free agent running backs banded together in an effort to resist a declining market at the position, not a single big-name ball-carrier is expected to receive the franchise tag this offseason, per ESPN. That means Pro Bowlers like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs are on track to test the open market, barring last-minute deals with their teams.

Here's a roundup of the latest news regarding each of the top free agent RBs:

The New York Giants intend to discuss a new deal with Barkley, but they are unlikely to tag him, per ESPN, avoiding a fully guaranteed $12.1 million deal for 2024.

The Tennessee Titans will not tag longtime star Henry, per ESPN. Henry hinted at a departure from the team at the end of the 2023 season and was reportedly available via trade prior to that.

The Las Vegas Raiders hope to re-sign Jacobs, but they are also unlikely to use the tag, per ESPN. In Jacobs' case, the tag would guarantee $14.1 million for 2024.

The Dallas Cowboys are not expected to tag Tony Pollard for $12.1 million, per ESPN, meaning he's on track to test the market with seemingly no current contract negotiations underway.

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to let Austin Ekeler test the market, per ESPN, with apparently little interest in extending the veteran ahead of free agency, despite new coach Jim Harbaugh suggesting L.A. would "love" to have him back.

Other RBs set to hit free agency include the Philadelphia Eagles' D'Andre Swift, the Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon and the Houston Texans' Devin Singletary.