Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and this year's participants are a repeat of four years ago. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, to win their second Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and then added a third over the Eagles last year in Los Angeles. Now, they'll look to win their third title in five years, but the 49ers are favored by two with the over/under at 47.5 in the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds. Even if you don't have a feel for those Super Bowl lines, there are literally thousands of ways to bet on the Big Game. Super Bowl props include who wins the coin toss, how long Reba McEntire's national anthem will be and which song Usher will perform first at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Some oddsmakers are even offering Taylor Swift props with the pop megastar expected to be in attendance to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play. Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 58, you need to see the best 2024 Super Bowl prop picks from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. What's more, he has emerged as SportsLine's top NFL expert again this season, posting a documented record of 97-76-4 on all of his NFL picks to net his followers a profit of more than $2,000.

White also has also had past success betting Super Bowl entertainment props, particularly the national anthem. Last year, White said to play Under 2:05 and that he expected the rendition to come in just over two minutes, and it landed at 2:01. He also hit the two prior renditions easily. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

After digging into the hundreds of props offered by oddsmakers, White has identified a handful of epic NFL prop plays worth backing. That includes his attempt to nail the length of the Star-Spangled Banner for a fourth consecutive season and a detailed look at Usher's potential set list for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can only see his Super Bowl prop picks here.

2024 Super Bowl coin toss props

A coin toss may start every NFL game, but none of them garner the same kind of attention that the Super Bowl coin toss does. This is because viewers can be part of the action and place Super Bowl coin toss prop bets without having extensive knowledge about either team that is competing. Don't be fooled, however, because wagering on the Super Bowl coin toss isn't an exact science.

While the Super Bowl coin toss should technically yield a 50-50 result, the opening coin toss has actually landed on tails in seven of the last 10 Super Bowls, including in the Chiefs' victory last year. Winning the coin toss doesn't mean that team will go on to win the game, however, as the coin toss winner has lost eight of the last nine Super Bowls. See White's Super Bowl coin toss prop play here since he's banking on a recent coin toss trend.

Usher halftime show props for Super Bowl 58

The 45-year-old released his self-titled debut album in 1994 and just released his ninth solo studio album "Coming Home" earlier this year. He's had nine singles top the Billboard Hot 100 chart and he just finished a 100-show residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas in December.

The eight-time Grammy winner has sold over 75 million records worldwide and he'll dip into his impressive catalog to perform his biggest show to date, with over 70,000 fans expected at Allegiant Stadium and a television audience of over 100 million. The latest 2024 Super Bowl prop odds lists the over/under for total songs in Usher's set at 8.5 while Alicia Keys is priced at -320 to make a special guest appearance. Click here to see White's detailed breakdown of Usher's halftime show picks at Super Bowl LVIII.

Reba McEntire National Anthem props for Super Bowl LVIII

For the fourth straight year, a country artist will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl when Reba McEntire takes the microphone before the kickoff of Super Bowl 58. McEntire, also known as the "Queen of Country", is known for songs such as 'Fancy', 'The Night the Lights Went out in Georgia' and 'I'm a Survivor'.

The national anthem prop line has been set around 89.5 seconds this year, depending on the book, and if McEntire finishes in under 1:30, it would be the shortest time since Jewel in 1998. Even though McEntire has never reached 90 seconds in public performances of the national anthem, she's also never had the opportunity to showcase her vocal abilities in front of a wider audience. Performers understand the whole world is watching them and often want to soak in the moment, so just because she hasn't performed a national anthem for more than 90 seconds in previous public events doesn't mean she won't before Super Bowl 58. Check out White's surprising pick for the length of Reba's national anthem here.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2024 prop markets

Swift has been in the NFL headlines throughout the season due to her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, which has brought new fans to the sport. She is making a stop on The Eras Tour in Tokyo on Feb. 10, but she is expected to fly to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Sportsbooks have released numerous Taylor Swift props for the Super Bowl, including whether she will be shown on the broadcast during the National Anthem.

She is currently -130 to not be shown during the Star-Spangled Banner in the latest Taylor Swift prop odds, but she is -135 to be shown before Jason Kelce (+120) during the anthem. Swift fans can also bet on her outfit color and total broadcast appearances. Other Super Bowl prop markets include the color of liquid poured on the winning head coach and which team's apparel Drake wears on Super Bowl Sunday. Check out some of the 2024 Super Bowl props available and let White help guide you with his NFL picks here.

How to make Super Bowl LVIII prop bets for Sunday, Feb. 11

White has examined a number of entertainment-related Super Bowl 58 props and released his top five bets. He's done a deep dive on Reba McEntire's history of performing the National Anthem to make his over/under pick and also has plays for Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can see what they are at SportsLine.

So how long will Reba McEntire's version of the national anthem be? And what other epic Super Bowl 58 props are must-bets during Chiefs vs. 49ers? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl LVIII prop bets to cash in big, all from the expert who is up more than $2,000 on NFL picks this season, and find out.