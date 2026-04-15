In 2014, movie fans were treated to a cinematic look at draft day for an NFL general manager. In the movie, the main character, Cleveland GM Sonny Weaver Jr., orchestrated a flurry of first-round trades that included the No. 1 overall pick.

While most drafts don't have that much drama, Weaver's first round in "Draft Day" does a good job capturing the excitement that is the NFL Draft, especially during the first round. Millions of fans tune in to see who their favorite team is going to select with its first pick. Fans also watch with the anticipation that at least one or two picks will be swapped while simultaneously ruining every mock draft in the process.

This year's draft will probably also include a trade or two that no one saw coming. One possible trade might involve the Pittsburgh Steelers trading back into the first round to select former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. One potential trade option for Pittsburgh in this scenario is Seattle (which is holding the 32nd overall pick) given general manager John Schneider's track record of trading out of the first round.

Trades involving quarterbacks often take center stage, but there have been many impactful first-round trades that have not included quarterbacks. With that in mind, here's a look at the most impactful first-round trades over the past decade that did not include a quarterback. As you'll see, several team's championship fortunes were altered by a trade they made in the first round.

2026 NFL Draft rumors: Cowboys pursuing defense if they trade up, latest on Aaron Rodgers Brad Crawford

2019

Giants receive

Browns receive

It was big news when the Giants finally traded the popular Beckham after five seasons in the Big Apple. Beckham went onto have a largely forgettable stays in Cleveland and Miami, but he play an integral role in the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl win.

Lawrence, who the Giants selected with the first-round pick in the Beckham trade, was a Day 1 starter with the New York. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2022 and is now one of the elite defensive players in the league.

2019

Raiders receive

Bears receive

While Arnette and Edwards were busts, Jacobs' Raiders tenure included two Pro Bowls and a league rushing title. Jacobs later penned a multi-year deal with the Packers and was named to his third Pro Bowl in 2024.

The acquisition of Mack propelled the Bears to a division title in 2018 and another playoff appearance in 2020. Mack -- who is entering his fifth season with the Chargers -- has been named to nine Pro Bowls in what could one day be recognized as a Hall of Fame career.

2020

Steelers receive

Dolphins receive

The Steelers were handsomely rewarded for trading away their first-round pick to Miami just two weeks into the 2019 season. Fitzpatrick -- who is currently a member of the Jets -- blossomed into a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro during his time in Pittsburgh.

Jackson, the player the Dolphins selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, started in 28 games during his first two seasons. Injuries limited him to just two games in 2022, eight games in 2024 and six games in 2025.

2020

Vikings receive

Bills receive

It's safe to say that both parties are happy with the outcome of this trade. With Diggs, the Bills dominated the AFC East before his departure to the Texans. Diggs was released earlier this offseason after helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl.

The Vikings acquired the NFL's next great wideout in Jefferson, a four-time Pro Bowler who in 2022 led the NFL with 128 receptions and 1,809 yards receiving. His 8,480 receiving yards through six seasons is the most in NFL history.

2021

Dolphins receive

6th overall pick (Jaylen Waddle)

2021 fifth-round pick (traded to Steelers)

Eagles receive

12th overall pick (Micah Parsons)

2021 fourth-round pick (Zech McPhearson)

2022 first-round pick (Kenyon Green)

This was part of a trade that ultimately changed the futures of multiple franchises. For the Dolphins, the trade allowed them to acquire a receiver who made an immediate impact on Miami's offense. During his first four seasons, Waddle caught 309 passes for 4,129 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was traded to the Broncos earlier this offseason.

2021

Eagles receive

10th overall pick (DeVonta Smith

Cowboys receive

12th overall pick (Micah Parsons)

2021 third-round pick (Chauncey Golston)

A year after trading with Miami, the Eagles traded the 12th overall pick to their main rival. The Cowboys used the pick to acquire Parsons, a gifted player who has quickly blossomed into one of the league's top linebackers. Parsons was shockingly traded to Green Bay ahead of the 2025 season.

The Eagles used the 10th pick to take a receiver who has helped the Eagles capture two NFC titles and one Super Bowl title. Smith caught the Eagles' final touchdown of Super Bowl LIX.

2021

Ravens receive

Chiefs receive

This trade, executed shortly after the Chiefs offensive line struggled in Kansas City's Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers in 2020, played an integral role in the Chiefs getting back to the top of the mountain in 2022. Brown helped Patrick Mahomes win league and Super Bowl MVP honors for a second time before he signed with Cincinnati in 2023. Bolton, the Chiefs' second first-round pick in this draft, has become a big piece of the Chiefs defense. He led both teams with 13 tackles during the Chiefs' second Super Bowl win over the 49ers.

2021

Jets receive

Seahawks receive

While only one player panned out for them in this trade, the Jets are surely OK with that given that that player -- Wilson -- has quickly become one of the NFL's best young receivers, starting his career with three straight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.

The Seahawks were able to acquire a veteran Pro Bowl safety in Adams, who enjoyed early success in Seattle before injuries limited his availability.

2022

Titans receive

18th overall pick (Treylon Burks)

2022 third-round pick (Jeremy Ruckert)

Eagles receive

The Eagles acquired a player in Brown who helped them capture two conference titles and a Super Bowl title. Conversely, Burks has become one of the biggest busts in history.

2023

Cardinals receive

12th overall pick

2023 second-round pick

2024 first-round pick

2024 third-round pick

Texans receive

3rd overall pick (Will Anderson Jr.)

2023 fourth-round pick (Dylan Horton)

This trade certainly created some waves. It allowed the Texans to acquire Anderson, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 and has continued to play at a high level. The Cardinals would use the 12th overall pick in a trade with the Lions that gave them the chance to move up to draft offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr.

The Lions used the 12th pick to select Jahmyr Gibbs, who has become one of the NFL's best running backs.

2024

Chiefs receive

Bills receive

32nd overall pick; traded to Panthers (Xavier Legette)

2024 third-round pick (DeWayne Carter)

2024 seventh-round pick (Travis Clayton)

This trade impacted several teams in a hurry. The Chiefs managed to move up in the draft to acquire Worthy, who played an integral role in Kansas City's third straight trip to the Super Bowl in 2024 (his 158 yards in the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles is the most-ever by a rookie receiver in the Super Bowl). Hicks also made an impact as a rookie, intercepting three passes and making 13 tackles during the postseason.

Buffalo then traded the Chiefs' former first-round pick to the Panthers, who used the pick to acquire Legette, who caught four touchdown passes during his rookie season. The Bills used the Panthers' former first-round pick to acquire (you guessed it) another receiver, Keon Coleman, who has yet to fully realize his potential.

2025

Jaguars receive

Browns receive

5th overall pick (DT Mason Graham)

2025 second-round pick (RB Quinshon Judkins)

2025 fourth-round pick (RB Dylan Sampson)

2026 first-round pick

How the Browns use their extra first-round pick will help shape how this trade is remembered. For now, though, this trade looks like an even split for both teams.

Jacksonville got flashes of Hunter's versatility and potential during a rookie season that was ultimately cut short by an injury. In Cleveland, Graham started in each of the team's 17 games but struggled to make much of an impact. Judkins showed considerable potential, rushing for a team-high 827 yards in 14 games.

2025

Falcons receive

26th overall pick (DE James Pearce Jr.)

2025 third-round pick (traded to Broncos through Eagles)

Rams receive

2025 second-round pick (TE Terrance Ferguson)

2025 seven-round pick (WR Konata Mumpfield)

2026 first-round pick

Pearce was arrested in February and is facing three felony charges that include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence, along with a misdemeanor stalking charge.

The Rams received some solid play from Ferguson late in the 2025 season. He started the team's final two regular-season contests and caught touchdowns in both games. They are expected to use one of their two first-round picks in this year's draft on a receiver.

2025

Eagles receive

31st overall pick (LB Jihaad Campbell)

Chiefs receive

32nd overall pick (OT Josh Simmons)

2025 fifth-round pick (traded to Steelers)

The only inside linebacker selected in the first round, Campbell recorded 80 tackles, an interception, forced fumble and a fumble recovery last season. He's expected to have an even bigger role this season with Nakobe Dean's offseason departure to Las Vegas.

Simmons also showed promise as a rookie despite injuries limiting him to just eight games. Prior to his season-ending injury against the Cowboys in Week 13, Simmons was allowing a pressure rate of just 6.6%, the third-lowest mark among left tackles and the second lowest by a rookie left tackle since 2018 (minimum 150 pass blocks), according to Next Gen Stats (h/t ESPN).