Aaron Rodgers takes a shot at all the QBs who beat him in beer-chugging challenge
Green Bay's superstar tries to one-up all the peers who beat him fair and square
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got shown up not once, not twice, not thrice, but four times this offseason when it came to chugging beer -- the surest sign that football can't arrive soon enough.
And yet the former NFL MVP apparently couldn't let the story pass without having the last word.
According to Zach Heilprin of CBS Sports Radio's The Zone in Madison, Rodgers took to the radio this week to take a shot at the three quarterbacks -- Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky and Matthew Stafford -- who easily bested him at downing a beer in recent weeks.
"For some of them," Rodgers joked, "there's finally a talent where they can say they are better than me."
Talk about a zinger. It's notable that both Trubisky and Stafford play in the same division as Rodgers, too.
The seven-time Pro Bowler obviously has a point. Not a single one of the three beer-chugging QBs has come close to replicating Rodgers' success on the field. But this would be a different story entirely if, say, Tom Brady got involved. There's a guy who's clearly got the upper hand, not only in playing QB but draining a brewski.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dungy thinks 18-game schedule is mistake
Tony Dungy thinks expanding the NFL season to 18 games would, among other things, dilute the...
-
Offseason grades: NFC East
Let's grade all four NFC East teams' moves over the last few months
-
100 things to know for 100th season
The Bears and Packers will kick off the NFL's 100th season; that plus 99 other things to k...
-
Top 25 NFL players under the age of 25
No team has more than two players on the list, but the Browns and Chiefs both have two in the...
-
Could Steelers cut Artie Burns?
Artie Burns had a promising start to his career but was benched early last season
-
Offseason grades: NFC North
The Packers and Lions were both big spenders in free agency while the Vikings and Bears mostly...