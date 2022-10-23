The Denver Broncos will try to turn their season around when they host Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday on Paramount+. The home team has dropped to 2-4 after losing three games in a row, including last week's heartbreaking 19-16 overtime loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. They'll also reportedly be without quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring). Meanwhile, the Jets continue to surprise everyone and enter Week 7 with a 4-2 record and three straight victories, including last week's 27-10 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Jets are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Jets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 37. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.



How to watch Jets vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Jets date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Broncos vs. Jets time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Week 7 NFL picks for Jets vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Broncos vs. Jets, the model is picking Denver to cover the spread, even without Wilson. While Denver's offense hasn't been consistently lights-out, the Broncos' defense continues to be tough as ever. That could spell trouble for a Jets team that is playing its second straight road game and is in danger of experiencing a letdown. Denver is also expected to play with an added level of desperation after being narrowly defeated by Los Angeles in overtime last week. This game will likely be a close one, but the model sees the Broncos covering that 1.5-point spread.

How to watch, live stream the NFL

