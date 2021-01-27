While the Super Bowl LV matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be headlined by the quarterback matchup of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, they will share the field with several talented wideouts. The Buccaneers arguably have three No. 1 wide receivers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, plus slot receiver Scott Miller and tight end Rob Gronkowski aren't weapons you can sleep on either. The Chiefs have several speedsters such as Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, and then Travis Kelce is the best tight end in the game. While the Chiefs' speed certainly stands out on tape -- especially when it comes to Hill -- there's another receiver that says he's faster than any other player in the NFL, and could beat Hill in a race.

During a Wednesday interview on the "Dan Patrick Show," Miller was asked how his speed would fare against Hill's. He responded saying he could beat anybody one-on-one.

"I'm taking me, every day of the week," Miller said, (H/T Pro Football Talk). "I'll take me over anybody. Tyreek is unbelievable, super quick, unbelievable talent. But if we're talking about a race, I've got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody."

When asked if Miller considers himself the fastest player in the NFL, he said, "Yes, sir."

Miller, who played his college ball at Bowling Green, reportedly ran at 4.39-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, according to NFL.com. Hill was reportedly faster at his West Alabama pro day with a 4.29-second time.

With Brown out of the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury, Miller stepped in and played well. He even caught a 39-yard touchdown from Brady just before the halftime break. Hill on the other hand has been playing on a different level as of late. In the Chiefs' divisional round matchup against the Cleveland Browns, he caught eight passes for 110 yards, and then exploded for 172 yards on nine catches in the conference championship game. His 172 receiving yards were the most in a playoff game in Chiefs history, and it marked his third straight postseason game with over 100 receiving yards.

There's no doubt that both of these players are fast, but it would appear Hill would have the upper hand in a race.