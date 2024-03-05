Another notable name is slated to enter free agency. Calvin Ridley, a 1,000-yard receiver for the Jaguars last season, is expected to become a free agent with Jacksonville using its franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen.

The 29-year-old will surely have a robust market if he become a free agent. After missing the entire 2022 season, Ridley enjoyed his best season to date in 2023. He caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns while stepping into Christian Kirk's No. 1 wideout role after Kirk went down with an injury.

Calvin Ridley JAC • WR TAR 136 REC 76 REC YDs 1016 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Ridley's projected market value should only add to the amount of teams that express interest in him. His current market value is $70.3 million over four years for an average annual salary of $17.6 million, according to Spotrac. That's a good deal for a 1,000-yard receiver who is in his prime.

Here are five possible team fits for Ridley with the league's legal tampering period just around the corner.

Last year's AFC title game showed that the Ravens could still use an upgrade at receiver. Ridley could help fill that void while replacing soon-to-be free agents Odell Beckham Jr. and Devin Duvernay. It's hard to imagine Ridley not having success with Lamar Jackson throwing him the ball.

Rashee Rice looks to be coming into his own, but the Chiefs could still use some proven talent to complement Rice and Travis Kelce. Ridley could also help replace Marquez Valdes-Scantling and soon-to-be free agents Mecole Hardman and Richie James. Like with Jackson, Ridley would likely flourish with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback.

New York's receiving corps are in desperate need of an upgrade. Adding Ridley would help provide that upgrade while helping open up things for Garrett Wilson. Aaron Rodgers would surely be happy to have another 1,000-yard wideout at his disposal.

Speaking of the Big Apple, Ridley would also be a welcomed addition to a Giants offense that may be without both Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller in 2024. With or without those two players, the Giants' offense needs a talent infusion, and Ridley can be a good starting point.

Offense was the big thing that held the Saints back in 2023. Adding a player of Ridley's caliber would surely help increase New Orleans' odds at making the playoffs this year for the first time since 2020. Ridley would complement Chris Olave well while giving Derek Carr another trusted target.