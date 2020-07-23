Watch Now: Breaking: D.C. NFL Franchise To Go By Washington Football Team ( 1:36 )

With training camp right around the corner, Cam Newton is finally headed to Foxborough, and if his arrival at the airport this week was any indication, it appears that he's already mastered at least one part of the "Patriot Way," and that's the part where you say nothing to the media.

Bill Belichick has perfected the art of saying nothing to the media and it seems that Newton has been studying up on how his new coach deals with the press because Newton said absolutely nothing when he was approached by the media at Logan Airport on Wednesday night.

"No disrespect to nobody, but I'm extremely ecstatic, but I'm not talking," Newton said when asked for comment.

After that comment, Newton was asked when he might eventually be willing to talk.

"Who knows?" Newton replied.

Newton then ended with a simple "Go Pats."

You can see the entire exchange below.

Although Newton wasn't talking to the media this week, he has done some talking this offseason. Earlier this month, the quarterback was asked what his mindset was heading to New England, and it sounds like he'll be playing the 2020 season with a chip on his shoulder.

"You're getting a dog," Newton said of joining the Patriots. "You're getting one of these ticked off dogs, too. And I'm looking at the schedule and I'm like 'Who we're playing? That team passed on me! OK, that team passed on me. They could've came and got me.'"

The fact of the matter is that 31 different teams passed on Newton. According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns were the only team that bothered to contact the former Panthers quarterback before he was signed to a one-year deal by the Patriots in late June.

"I'm feeling disrespected," Newton said. "I'm feeling like, bro, because every team at one point had to say, 'OK fellas, Cam Newton. What do we think?' 'Ummm, pass.' You feel me?"

Newton was flying into Boston this week because the Patriots will be reporting to training camp in just days. According to NFL.com, Newton will officially be checking into camp on Monday, "unless something unforeseen" happens.

Although Newton hasn't been able to officially practice with the Patriots just yet, he has taken part in several private workouts with some of his new teammates. Not only has he been throwing passes to Mohamed Sanu, but the Patriots' new quarterback also found some time to practice with Julian Edelman earlier this week.