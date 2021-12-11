After a few days of uncertainty, the Los Angeles Chargers revealed Saturday they will indeed have wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. this weekend when they host the New York Giants. Both players were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after being placed on the new register Wednesday.

Williams and Harris were deemed close contacts of wide receiver Keenan Allen, who tested positive Monday. While it looked like the Chargers were on the brink of a breakout, head coach Brandon Staley didn't rule out either player, and sure enough, both will suit up in Week 14.

Williams is having a strong campaign, as he has caught 55 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games played. While L.A. not having Allen on Sunday hurts, this gives Williams an opportunity to play the true No. 1 this week. He's recorded three 100-yard outings this season, including last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. CBS Sports Fantasy analyst Jamey Eisenberg has Williams as a WR1 this week.

"Williams broke out of his slump in Week 13 at Cincinnati with five catches for 110 yards on seven targets, and he's done well this year when he's had at least seven targets in a game. That's happened six times this season, and he scored at least 16 PPR points in five of those outings. Allen averages 10.3 targets per game this season, so Williams should get an uptick in targets with Allen out."

According to the Chargers' official website, Williams set a single-season NFL record in 2021 by scoring five go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter or overtime. Additionally, his seven receptions of 40 or more yards lead all players this year.